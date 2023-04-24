Jonny Clayton claimed his first European Tour title since 2018 but runner-up Josh Rock also hit the headlines at the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open for his 7-0 triumph over Michael van Gerwen.

Clayton returned to the winner’s circle in spectacular style at the Steiermarkhalle in Graz, edging out Rock in a high-quality tussle to secure his first ranking title since October 2021. The Welshman had opened his challenge with a deciding-leg victory over Jelle Klaasen on Saturday, before averaging 106 in his last 16 clash against Damon Heta, sealing his progress with a sublime 161 checkout.

Clayton continued his charge with a 6-3 win over Joe Cullen in the quarter-finals, before recovering from a 6-3 deficit to deny Daryl Gurney in a dramatic semi-final – surviving two match darts in the penultimate leg. The former Premier League champion capitalised on this reprieve to reclaim the Austrian Darts Open title, five years on from his victory over his World Cup partner Gerwyn Price at this venue.

Rock drew first blood in Sunday’s showpiece with a 14-dart hold, but Clayton soon established control with a blistering four-leg burst, following up a 121 checkout in leg three with a 12-dart break in the fifth. The Northern Irishman responded by winning three of the next four legs to cut the deficit to 4-5, and a clinical 102 combination in leg 11 saw him continue to apply pressure on 2018 champion Clayton. However, the Welshman replied with a convincing hold to move to the cusp of victory at 7-5, before following up fifth 180 by pinning double 13 to prevail in a breathless contest. “I think Graz is very kind to me. I love this place,” reflected Clayton, who averaged over 101 to scoop the £30,000 top prize and the coveted green jacket - awarded to each year’s winner. “The crowd have been fantastic. They’ve been behind me all tournament and now I’ve got another green jacket. What more can I ask for? “There are no easy games. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be and obviously today was my day, so I’m going to appreciate this win. “The support is unreal. I was a working man playing darts as a hobby. Now it’s my profession and with a crowd like this behind me, I can’t ask for anything more – it is absolutely fantastic.” Rock, meanwhile, made history on his run to a maiden European Tour final, whitewashing reigning champion Michael van Gerwen to inflict the Dutchman’s first defeat at this event since 2016.