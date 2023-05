Two-time World Champion Wright has endured a difficult period on and off the oche in recent months and sits at the foot of the Cazoo Premier League table.

His sole tournament win so far in 2023 had come at the Nordic Darts Masters in January, but Wright ended that barren spell in style at PVA Expo.

Sunday's win saw Wright claim his eighth European Tour title - equalling Gerwyn Price's tally - while the ยฃ30,000 prize money sees him return to second on the PDC Order of Merit above Michael van Gerwen.

The win was also Wright's first ranking success since September last year, when he won a European Tour title in Jena, as he celebrated a memorable success.