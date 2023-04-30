Dave Chisnall overcame Michael van Gerwen in a crazy deciding leg en route to claiming his second European Tour triumph of 2023.

Chizzy's moment of glory came against Luke Humphries, who he also beat in February's Baltic Sea Darts Open final, but that 8-5 triumph wasn't as dramatic as what happened in his previous match against the home favourite at WTC Expo in Leeuwarden. The 42-year-old led 3-0 in his semi-final against Van Gerwen before the home favourite fired in a 170 finish, before hitting back from 5-2 down to level. The game eventually went to a deciding leg as seven missed match darts gave Van Gerwen a chance to swoop - but he uncharacteristically spurned three darts at double six to allow Chisnall back to book his spot in the decider on double one.

In the final, Chisnall had looked on course to race away to victory, with an 11-dart break of throw helping him establish a three-leg cushion from 4-1. Humphries defied two 13-darters from Chisnall as he battled back to trail by just one leg, as he followed a 12-darter with a break of throw. The Morecambe star , though, crucially broke back with a 14-darter to lead 7-5 before landing double ten to seal his fifth success on the European Tour.

