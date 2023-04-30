Dave Chisnall overcame Michael van Gerwen in a crazy deciding leg en route to claiming his second European Tour triumph of 2023.
Chizzy's moment of glory came against Luke Humphries, who he also beat in February's Baltic Sea Darts Open final, but that 8-5 triumph wasn't as dramatic as what happened in his previous match against the home favourite at WTC Expo in Leeuwarden.
The 42-year-old led 3-0 in his semi-final against Van Gerwen before the home favourite fired in a 170 finish, before hitting back from 5-2 down to level.
The game eventually went to a deciding leg as seven missed match darts gave Van Gerwen a chance to swoop - but he uncharacteristically spurned three darts at double six to allow Chisnall back to book his spot in the decider on double one.
In the final, Chisnall had looked on course to race away to victory, with an 11-dart break of throw helping him establish a three-leg cushion from 4-1.
Humphries defied two 13-darters from Chisnall as he battled back to trail by just one leg, as he followed a 12-darter with a break of throw.
The Morecambe star , though, crucially broke back with a 14-darter to lead 7-5 before landing double ten to seal his fifth success on the European Tour.
"Luke is not just a great player, he's a great friend and I've got so much respect for him," said Chisnall, who has now claimed five European Tour wins.
"You have to play 100 averages to beat him - unfortunately he didn't play like he did before but I took advantage and hit my doubles.
"Now, it's so hard - you have to hit 100 averages to win tournaments. All the players are so good - there are no easy games any more."
Chisnall began Sunday's Finals Day with a 6-3 win over Josh Rock before performing superbly to see off world number two Peter Wright 6-1 in the quarter-finals.
Humphries, meanwhile, battled past the last two UK Open champions, Andrew Gilding and Danny Noppert, on his way to the final, and also defied a 170 checkout from Damon Heta with a 7-3 semi-final victory.
"I'll always take positives - I feel like I put up a good fight," admitted Humphries. "Apart from Ryan Searle, [Dave] is my best mate on tour, we get along really well, I know his game inside out.
"Considering he played really well I got close to him, but I'm really disappointed because I played nowhere like I can.
"I know there's more European Tour titles in me, but I keep running into a fantastic player and I have to give credit to Chizzy. I'm happy to make the final, gutted not to win but the better man won."
Van Gerwen's bid to claim European Tour glory in his home country was ended at the semi-final stage by Chisnall, after he had defeated Martin Schindler and Keane Barry earlier on Sunday.
Another Dutchman, Noppert, was a narrow quarter-final loser, joining Barry, Wright and Stephen Bunting in exiting at the last eight stage.