Hungarian Darts Trophy 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The European Tour season continued in Hungary, where Joe Cullen is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Round-by-round results & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND THREE (Sunday)

Luke Woodhouse v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen

Damon Heta v Gian van Veen

Mike De Decker v Michael Smith

Scott Williams v Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall v Rowby-John Rodriguez

ROUND TWO (Saturday)

(6) Rob Cross 3-6 Luke Woodhouse

(11) Peter Wright 6-3 Scott Waites

(3) Luke Humphries 6-2 Keane Barry

(14) Martin Schindler 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki

(7) Gerwyn Price 6-0 Nathan Rafferty

(10) Joe Cullen 6-4 James Wade

(2) Damon Heta 6-0 Nandor Major

(15) Nathan Aspinall 1-6 Gian van Veen

(5) Josh Rock 1-6 Mike De Decker

(12) Michael Smith 6-4 Jose De Sousa

(4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Scott Williams

(13) Danny Noppert 6-5 Anton Ostlund

(8) Jonny Clayton 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

(9) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ross Smith

(1) Dave Chisnall 6-2 Scott Mitchell

(16) Ryan Searle 4-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez

ROUND ONE (Friday)

Winners to play the seeds

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Joe Murnan

Anton Ostlund 6-2 Vladimir Andersen

Sebastian Bialecki 6-1 Mihaly Vida

Scott Waites 6-4 Madars Razma

Scott Mitchell 6-5 Andy Boulton

Scott Williams 6-3 Richard Veenstra

Mike De Decker 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Gian van Veen 6-2 Brendan Dolan

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Gabor Jagicza

Ross Smith 6-2 Robert Owen

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Patrik Kovacs

James Wade 6-3 William O'Connor

Jose De Sousa 6-5 Daryl Gurney

Nathan Rafferty 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Nandor Major 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Keane Barry 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Hungarian Darts Trophy on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Past finals

