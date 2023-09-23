Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Nandor Voros/PDC Europe)
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Nandor Voros/PDC Europe)

Hungarian Darts Trophy 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
23:26 · SAT September 23, 2023

The full results and round-ups from the Hungarian Darts Trophy, which took place at the MVM Dome in Budapest from September 23-25.

The European Tour season continued in Hungary, where Joe Cullen is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Round-by-round results & Tournament bracket

  • Seedings in brackets

ROUND THREE (Sunday)

  • Luke Woodhouse v Peter Wright
  • Luke Humphries v Martin Schindler
  • Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen
  • Damon Heta v Gian van Veen
  • Mike De Decker v Michael Smith
  • Scott Williams v Danny Noppert
  • Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen
  • Dave Chisnall v Rowby-John Rodriguez

ROUND TWO (Saturday)

  • (6) Rob Cross 3-6 Luke Woodhouse
  • (11) Peter Wright 6-3 Scott Waites
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-2 Keane Barry
  • (14) Martin Schindler 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 6-0 Nathan Rafferty
  • (10) Joe Cullen 6-4 James Wade
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-0 Nandor Major
  • (15) Nathan Aspinall 1-6 Gian van Veen
  • (5) Josh Rock 1-6 Mike De Decker
  • (12) Michael Smith 6-4 Jose De Sousa
  • (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Scott Williams
  • (13) Danny Noppert 6-5 Anton Ostlund
  • (8) Jonny Clayton 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (9) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ross Smith
  • (1) Dave Chisnall 6-2 Scott Mitchell
  • (16) Ryan Searle 4-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez

ROUND ONE (Friday)

Winners to play the seeds

  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Joe Murnan
  • Anton Ostlund 6-2 Vladimir Andersen
  • Sebastian Bialecki 6-1 Mihaly Vida
  • Scott Waites 6-4 Madars Razma
  • Scott Mitchell 6-5 Andy Boulton
  • Scott Williams 6-3 Richard Veenstra
  • Mike De Decker 6-4 Andrew Gilding
  • Gian van Veen 6-2 Brendan Dolan
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Gabor Jagicza
  • Ross Smith 6-2 Robert Owen
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Patrik Kovacs
  • James Wade 6-3 William O'Connor
  • Jose De Sousa 6-5 Daryl Gurney
  • Nathan Rafferty 6-4 Stephen Bunting
  • Nandor Major 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Hungarian Darts Trophy on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Past finals

