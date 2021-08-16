Sporting Life
Darts results: Gerwyn Price thrashes Michael Smith with breathtaking display to win Hungarian Darts Trophy

By Chris Hammer
22:46 · SUN September 05, 2021

Gerwyn Price produced a stunning display to thrash Michael Smith 8-2 in the final of the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest.

In the opening European Tour event of the season, the world number one averaged 108.74 to blow his opponent away at the Papp Laszlo Arena and scoop the £25,000 top prize.

The sparkling performance came hot on the heels of a 7-4 semi-final victory over Luke Humphries in which he averaged over 107 although he had to scrap past both Brendan Dolan (6-4) and Damon Heta (6-4) earlier in the day with averages of 91 and 89 respectively.

It was the world champion's fourth European Tour title and the manner of his final two displays certainly turned the jeers he received on Saturday against Richard Veenstra into cheers.

Price, who hit four 180s and enjoyed a high checkout of 130, said: "It was a hostile reception on the first day but I appreciate the support today, everyone's been fantastic. I played with my old darts and they seemed to work so I don't know why I changed. I played my best stuff in the Semis and final."

Smith, playing in his 10th European Tour final, said: "He was relentless. Every time it was 140 or 180. It's hard to break down when someone's not missing. I'm just thankful we had the crowd back, it's been amazing."

Bully Boy had previously seen off Keane Barry (6-2), Peter Wright (6-2) and Jose de Sousa (7-5) as he went in search of a fifth European Tour title and first since 2017 but could only average in the low 90s against Price.

Earlier in the day Michael van Gerwen's 2021 title drought was made to continue as he was stunned in the third round by Dolan, who missed four of the eight match darts in a dramatic deciding leg.

More to follow...

Hungarian Darts Trophy: Tournament results

Friday September 3
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

  • William Borland 6-4 Johan Engström
  • Geert De Vos 6-2 Geert Nentjes
  • Richard Veenstra 6-4 Keegan Brown
  • Joe Murnan 6-5 János Végső
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Thomas Lovely
  • Adam Gawlas 6-5 Boris Krcmar
  • Lewis Williams 6-3 Gabor Jagicza

Evening Session (1800 BST)

  • Florian Hempel 6-5 Jake Jones
  • Ross Smith 6-0 Peter Strbik
  • Alan Soutar 6-1 Jozsef Rucska
  • Luke Humphries 6-3 Madars Razma
  • Bradley Brooks 6-5 Adrian Lewis
  • John Michael 6-5 Steve Beaton
  • Simon Whitlock 6-4 Darren Webster
  • Vincent van der Voort v Daryl Gurney
  • Bye: William O'Connor

Saturday September 4
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

  • Rob Cross 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Lewis Williams 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan 6-1 Alan Soutar
  • James Wade 6-5 William O'Connor
  • William Borland 6-5 Mensur Suljovic
  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Devon Petersen
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (1800 BST)

  • Adam Gawlas 6-5 Jonny Clayton
  • Joe Cullen 6-3 Geert De Vos
  • Damon Heta 6-4 Simon Whitlock
  • Jose de Sousa 6-3 Joe Murnan
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Daryl Gurney
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Richard Veenstra
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Florian Hempel
  • Michael Smith 6-3 John Michael

Sunday September 5
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Third Round (Best of 11 legs)

  • Joe Cullen 6-4 Rob Cross
  • Luke Humphries 6-2 James Wade
  • Brendan Dolan 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Damon Heta
  • José de Sousa 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
  • Adam Gawlas 6-2 Lewis Williams
  • Peter Wright (Bye)
  • Michael Smith 6-2 Keane Barry

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Joe Cullen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Brendan Dolan
  • Jose de Sousa 6-5 Adam Gawlas
  • Michael Smith 6-2 Peter Wright

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

  • Gerwyn Price 7-4 Luke Humphries
  • Michael Smith 7-5 Jose de Sousa

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Gerwyn Price 8-2 Michael Smith

