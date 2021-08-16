Darts results: Gerwyn Price thrashes Michael Smith with breathtaking display to win Hungarian Darts Trophy

In the opening European Tour event of the season, the world number one averaged 108.74 to blow his opponent away at the Papp Laszlo Arena and scoop the £25,000 top prize.

The sparkling performance came hot on the heels of a 7-4 semi-final victory over Luke Humphries in which he averaged over 107 although he had to scrap past both Brendan Dolan (6-4) and Damon Heta (6-4) earlier in the day with averages of 91 and 89 respectively.

It was the world champion's fourth European Tour title and the manner of his final two displays certainly turned the jeers he received on Saturday against Richard Veenstra into cheers.

Price, who hit four 180s and enjoyed a high checkout of 130, said: "It was a hostile reception on the first day but I appreciate the support today, everyone's been fantastic. I played with my old darts and they seemed to work so I don't know why I changed. I played my best stuff in the Semis and final."

Smith, playing in his 10th European Tour final, said: "He was relentless. Every time it was 140 or 180. It's hard to break down when someone's not missing. I'm just thankful we had the crowd back, it's been amazing."