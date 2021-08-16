Darts results: Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price all progress at Hungarian Darts Trophy

Michael van Gerwen came through a pulsating contest with Daryl Gurney in the second round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest on Saturday, while Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright also made it through to Finals Day.

Day Two of the year's opening European Tour event saw 16 second round matches take place, as the 16 seeded players began their campaigns against Friday's first round winners. The most successful player in European Tour history, Van Gerwen is seeking a first PDC title of 2021 and was made to work hard for his passage into the last 16 by a resurgent Gurney.

𝗠𝘃𝗚 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦!



A wry smile from Daryl Gurney after not giving himself a shot at the champagne finish but Michael van Gerwen is back on a Euro Tour stage and back to winning ways!



📺 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙪𝙥 👉 Gerwyn Price v Richard Veenstra pic.twitter.com/d61CbB8KzZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 4, 2021

A repeat of the memorable 2018 Players Championship Finals showdown saw both players average over 100 in a passionate contest which captivated the 4,000 strong crowd at the Papp László Sportaréna. Despite Gurney producing six 180s, it was Van Gerwen's 55% checkout success which saw him prevail, as the Dutchman wrapped up the final two legs in 15 and then 13 darts. "Last time I played Daryl I lost to him, I knew it was going to be a tough game," Van Gerwen reflected. "If you want to beat him you have to play well, I knew that so I tried a little bit extra which showed at times of the match. "Of course it would be extra special to win the title in front of this fantastic crowd, I hope to show them what I can do tomorrow. I'm here to win this title." Brendan Dolan awaits Van Gerwen in Sunday afternoon's last 16 after the Northern Irishman's comprehensive 6-1 defeat of Alan Soutar . World number one Price missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in his 6-4 win over Richard Veenstra, having recovered from a 4-2 deficit to set up a third round tie with Damon Heta.

𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗦 😩😩



Now THAT, will have got this crowd back on Price's side 🤣



Gerwyn Price wires D12 for a perfect leg and what a nine-darter that would have been! pic.twitter.com/zx4vb6Gz4q — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 4, 2021

A poignant meeting between Australian World Cup partners Heta and Simon Whitlock saw both players pay tribute to their late countryman Kyle Anderson.

Players and staff play tribute to Kyle Anderson

After winning the last five consecutive legs in his 6-4 win, Heta paid an emotional tribute to Anderson, a close friend since their school days in Perth.

𝙆𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 1987-2021



Ahead of this evening's European Tour action, players, staff and management led a minute's applause up on stage in tribute to the late Kyle Anderson.



RIP, Kyle. pic.twitter.com/jpVhAcaToi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 4, 2021

"I think darts means something different to me now," explained Heta, who was wearing a black armband in remembrance of Anderson. "Simon feels the same, it was definitely a hard game to play. Kyle would've loved it here tonight, he just wanted to give everyone a hug and a big smile." Prior to the start of the evening session, players and officials took to the stage to perform a minute's applause along with the crowd in a fitting tribute to Anderson. World Matchplay champion Wright ran out a 6-3 winner over Florian Hempel, with the world number two now set to face fellow-Scot William Borland, who won a last-leg decider against Mensur Suljovic. Borland was joined by four other players in knocking out seeded players, two of whom were teenage European Tour debutants Keane Barry and Lewis Williams who saw off Dirk van Duijvenbode and Krzysztof Ratajski respectively. Seventh seed Jonny Clayton went down 6-5 to rising Czech star Adam Gawlas, while Devon Petersen was beaten 6-2 by an impressive Luke Humphries who averaged 101.08.