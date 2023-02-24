The full draw, schedule and results from the Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open, which takes place at the Wunderino Arena in Kiel from February 24-26.
The European Tour season gets under way with a new event in the capital of the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, as the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and top seed Luke Humphries eye glory.
You can follow all the action unfold with the results right here.
Baltic Sea Darts Open 2023: Round-by-round results
In draw bracket order
SECOND ROUND
Seeds enter in round two
- (1) Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens/Daryl Gurney
- (16) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Shaun Wilkinson/Ritchie Edhouse
- (8) Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer
- (9) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Florian Hempel/Richard Veenstra
- (4) Rob Cross v Martijn Dragt
- (13) Ryan Searle v Mario Vandenbogaerde
- (5) Peter Wright v James Wade/Raymond van Barneveld
- (12) Danny Noppert v Keegan Brown
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v William O'Connor/Stephen Bunting
- (15) Jonny Clayton v Ted Evetts
- (7) Nathan Aspinall v Steve Beaton/Adrian Lewis
- (10) Joe Cullen v Arron Monk
- (3) Damon Heta v Bradley Brooks/Josh Payne
- (14) Martin Schindler v Ryan Meikle/Lukas Wenig
- (6) Dave Chisnall v Lewy Williams
- (11) Gerwyn Price v Ryan Joyce/Graham Usher
ROUND ONE
Winners play the seeds
- Gabriel Clemens v Daryl Gurney
- Shaun Wilkinson v Ritchie Edhouse
- Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer
- Florian Hempel v Richard Veenstra
- Ricky Evans 2-6 Martijn Dragt
- Niels Zonneveld 5-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld
- Filip Sebesta 3-6 Keegan Brown
- William O'Connor v Stephen Bunting
- Jeroen Mioch 3-6 Ted Evetts
- Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis
- Arron Monk 6-5 Brendan Dolan
- Bradley Brooks v Josh Payne
- Ryan Meikle v Lukas Wenig
- Lewy Williams 6-3 Dennis Nilsson
- Ryan Joyce v Graham Usher
Baltic Sea Darts Open 2023: Daily schedule and results
Friday February 24
First round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Ricky Evans 2-6 Martijn Dragt
- Niels Zonneveld 5-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Lewy Williams 6-3 Dennis Nilsson
- Filip Sebesta 3-6 Keegan Brown
- Jeroen Mioch 3-6 Ted Evetts
- Arron Monk 6-5 Brendan Dolan
- Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer
- Bradley Brooks v Josh Payne
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Shaun Wilkinson v Ritchie Edhouse
- Ryan Joyce v Graham Usher
- Ryan Meikle v Lukas Wenig
- William O'Connor v Stephen Bunting
- Florian Hempel v Richard Veenstra
- James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld
- Gabriel Clemens v Daryl Gurney
- Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis
Saturday February 25
Second round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Ryan Searle v Zonneveld/Vandenbogaerde
- Rob Cross v Evans/Dragt
- Dave Chisnall v Williams/Nilsson
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Wilkinson/Edhouse
- Joe Cullen v Monk/Dolan
- Damon Heta v Brooks/Payne
- Danny Noppert v Sebesta/Brown
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Hempel/Veenstra
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Nathan Aspinall v Beaton/Lewis
- Jonny Clayton v Mioch/Evetts
- Gerwyn Price v Joyce/Usher
- Luke Humphries v Clemens/Gurney
- Michael Smith v Wattimena/Springer
- Peter Wright v Wade/Van Barneveld
- Michael van Gerwen v O'Connor/Bunting
- Martin Schindler v Meikle/Wenig
Sunday February 25
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Prize fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16 losers: £3,000
- Last 32 losers: £2,000
- Last 48 losers: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
