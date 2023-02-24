The European Tour season gets under way with a new event in the capital of the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, as the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and top seed Luke Humphries eye glory.

You can follow all the action unfold with the results right here.

Baltic Sea Darts Open 2023: Round-by-round results

In draw bracket order

SECOND ROUND

Seeds enter in round two

(1) Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens/Daryl Gurney

(16) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Shaun Wilkinson/Ritchie Edhouse

(8) Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer

(9) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Florian Hempel/Richard Veenstra

(4) Rob Cross v Martijn Dragt

(13) Ryan Searle v Mario Vandenbogaerde

(5) Peter Wright v James Wade/Raymond van Barneveld

(12) Danny Noppert v Keegan Brown

(2) Michael van Gerwen v William O'Connor/Stephen Bunting

(15) Jonny Clayton v Ted Evetts

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Steve Beaton/Adrian Lewis

(10) Joe Cullen v Arron Monk

(3) Damon Heta v Bradley Brooks/Josh Payne

(14) Martin Schindler v Ryan Meikle/Lukas Wenig

(6) Dave Chisnall v Lewy Williams

(11) Gerwyn Price v Ryan Joyce/Graham Usher

ROUND ONE

Winners play the seeds

Gabriel Clemens v Daryl Gurney

Shaun Wilkinson v Ritchie Edhouse

Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer

Florian Hempel v Richard Veenstra

Ricky Evans 2-6 Martijn Dragt

Niels Zonneveld 5-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde

James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld

Filip Sebesta 3-6 Keegan Brown

William O'Connor v Stephen Bunting

Jeroen Mioch 3-6 Ted Evetts

Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis

Arron Monk 6-5 Brendan Dolan

Bradley Brooks v Josh Payne

Ryan Meikle v Lukas Wenig

Lewy Williams 6-3 Dennis Nilsson

Ryan Joyce v Graham Usher

Baltic Sea Darts Open 2023: Daily schedule and results

Friday February 24

First round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Ricky Evans 2-6 Martijn Dragt

Niels Zonneveld 5-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Lewy Williams 6-3 Dennis Nilsson

Filip Sebesta 3-6 Keegan Brown

Jeroen Mioch 3-6 Ted Evetts

Arron Monk 6-5 Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer

Bradley Brooks v Josh Payne

Evening session (1800 BST)

Shaun Wilkinson v Ritchie Edhouse

Ryan Joyce v Graham Usher

Ryan Meikle v Lukas Wenig

William O'Connor v Stephen Bunting

Florian Hempel v Richard Veenstra

James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld

Gabriel Clemens v Daryl Gurney

Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis

Saturday February 25

Second round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Ryan Searle v Zonneveld/Vandenbogaerde

Rob Cross v Evans/Dragt

Dave Chisnall v Williams/Nilsson

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Wilkinson/Edhouse

Joe Cullen v Monk/Dolan

Damon Heta v Brooks/Payne

Danny Noppert v Sebesta/Brown

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Hempel/Veenstra

Evening session (1800 BST)

Nathan Aspinall v Beaton/Lewis

Jonny Clayton v Mioch/Evetts

Gerwyn Price v Joyce/Usher

Luke Humphries v Clemens/Gurney

Michael Smith v Wattimena/Springer

Peter Wright v Wade/Van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen v O'Connor/Bunting

Martin Schindler v Meikle/Wenig

Sunday February 25

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Eight Matches

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four Matches

Semi-finals

Two Matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Prize fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16 losers: £3,000

Last 32 losers: £2,000

Last 48 losers: £1,000

Total: £140,000

