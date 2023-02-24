The first day of the year's opening European Tour event saw 16 first round ties take place across two sessions, with Beaton producing the performance of the day at the Wunderino Arena.

Beaton – the senior statesman in the inaugural event – averaged 106 and pinned 60% of his attempts at double, in a match which saw all eight legs won in 15 darts or fewer.

Beaton’s reward is a second round meeting with Premier League star Nathan Aspinall on Saturday, while Gurney will play top seed Luke Humphries following his 6-5 success against Clemens.

Gurney established the early initiative to establish a 3-1 lead against Clemens, only for the German number one to respond with an 11-darter and a 144 finish to restore parity at four apiece.

However, the Northern Irishman held his nerve in the latter stages, surviving a match dart to secure just his second win in eight meetings against the World Championship semi-finalist.