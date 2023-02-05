Paul Nicholson reflects on a dramatic - and controversial - start to the new season and believes the Premier League will be revamped in 2024.

World champion Michael Smith kicked off the campaign by winning the Bahrain Darts Masters, Peter Wright triumphed in Copenhagen before Chris Dobey upset the odds to claim the Masters title and earn himself a spot in the Premier League...at the expense of many players above him in the rankings. The Asset has his say on all the big talking points of the past few weeks in his latest Sporting Life Darts column... Premier League changes imminent? It’s almost become an unwritten rule that the Masters winner earns a spot in the Premier League after Chris Dobey followed in the footsteps of Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen. However, I’m not sure we’ll see this kind of scenario again. Not because it’s a bad idea but because the Premier League format could well change once again in 2024 after just two years of its current form. There was understandably a lot of backlash about the exclusion of players such as Luke Humphries, Danny Noppert, Ross Smith and Joe Cullen so I feel a shake-up is inevitable. This could be going back to 10 players, extending it further to 12 or having a complete revamp altogether. The Masters selection has served a purpose but it’s not a long-term solution. If someone wins it from world number 22 next year, they shouldn’t be thinking they’ll be picked and in fairness to Chris Dobey – he didn’t expect to be called up either considering he was down at 21. There will be a lot of PDC board meetings this year that will touch on the 2024 Premier League, with ideas for a new format that prevent this kind of selection controversy in the future being paramount in their thinking. Dobey the wrecking ball Dobey was pretty much a one-man wrecking ball by knocking out most of the players who just missed out on the Premier League during his run to the Masters title that earned him his own spot. First he took out Joe Cullen and then in the second round he came from 8-7 down with a career-changing 160 checkout against Luke Humphries, who would surely have been picked had Dobey not gone on to lift the trophy.

Then he beat Dirk van Duijvenbode who had been mildly tipped given how well he’d played in 2022 and then took out Michael Smith just when everyone he’d beaten was hoping the world champion would do them a favour! I don’t think Rob Cross would have been picked had he won the Masters due to how much he’d said he didn’t want to be in the Premier League – so by the time the final came, it was effectively now Dobey or Humphries.

Consistency is key Dobey’s key to winning the Masters and the opening night of the Premier League is all about consistency. Over his eight matches his lowest average was 94.05 and his highest was 96.94 which means the range was less than three points. This is a topic that will be spoken about more as the season goes on, especially if he continues to be successful. Myself and Matthew Edgar at the Modus Super Series touched on it many times, and the more it comes up, the more it becomes a thing. The range between your top average to your low average over the course of a significant period of time stipulates just how dangerous you are. If you have a 110 in your locker but couple it with a low 80s, you won’t be as successful as a player like Dobey. He’s always mid 90s at the moment and that’s why he’s Mr Dangerous. Some fans will assume players need to be averaging over 100 regularly to win titles and will be surprised Dobey has enjoyed such an incredible week without doing it once. His range over the Premier League was 95.82 to 96.94 and Peter Wright managed 103 against him! Michael van Gerwen averaged over 100 twice, including 106 in the semi-finals, but dipped to 97 in the final and Dobey took advantage. It’s all about doing the right things at the right times as MVG would say. Averages lie most of the time!