Bunting defeated van Gerwen 6-4 in their second round meeting at the Wunderino Arena to book his place in Sunday's Finals Day.

A thrilling contest saw Van Gerwen miss double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the seventh leg, though the Dutchman pinned double six with his next dart to take a 4-3 lead.

But a hat-trick of legs from Bunting earned him a rare win over the world number three, who suffered defeat in his opening match on the 2023 European Tour.

"If you want to win tournaments like this in front of great crowds you need to be beating people like Michael van Gerwen," Bunting reflected.

"It was a great game. If he hit the nine-darter it probably would've changed the game.

"I've put a lot of effort in and I'm playing as well as anyone at the moment.

"The record [against Van Gerwen] was in the back of my mind, but I'm playing better than ever and this result shows that."