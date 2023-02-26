Dave Chisnall defeated Luke Humphries in the Baltic Sea Darts Open final to win the opening European Tour event of the season.
The St Helens thrower threw eight 180s and averaged 101 in a thrilling 8-5 victory over the top seed in Kiel as he claimed the fourth European Tour trophy of his career and his 18th PDC title overall.
Chizzy, won the 2022 Belgian Darts Open, 2019 Danish Darts Open and the 2013 German Darts Championship, produced an array of sensational displays across the weekend but his best was saved for Gerwyn Price earlier in the day.
Chisnall hit nine of the 15 maximums and averaged 107.04 compared to Price's 108.29 in an epic third-round meeting which he won 6-4 - although he couldn't maintain those levels in a battling 6-5 triumph over Martin Schindler in the quarter-finals.
Chizzy saw off the in-form Jonny Clayton 7-5 in the semi-finals with an average of 94.16 but rediscovered his A-game for Humphries, who had played some superb darts himself throughout the day.
Cool Hand overcame Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 before ousting Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 in a match that saw both players average 100, while he also had to be on top form to defy Ryan Searle's 101 average in the semi-final that he pinched 7-6.
More to follow...
Baltic Sea Darts Open 2023: Round-by-round results
In draw bracket order
FINAL
- (1) Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall (6)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 7-6 Ryan Searle (13)
- (15) Jonny Clayton 5-7 Dave Chisnall (6)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Humphries 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode (9)
- (13) Ryan Searle 6-1 Keegan Brown
- (15) Jonny Clayton 6-2 Steve Beaton
- (14) Martin Schindler 4-6 Dave Chisnall (6)
ROUND THREE
- (1) Luke Humphries 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh (16)
- (8) Michael Smith 3-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode (9)
- Martijn Dragt 2-6 Ryan Searle (13)
- (5) Peter Wright 4-6 Keegan Brown
- Stephen Bunting 2-6 Jonny Clayton (15)
- Steve Beaton 6-4 Joe Cullen (10)
- (3) Damon Heta 2-6 Martin Schindler (14)
- (6) Dave Chisnall 6-4 Gerwyn Price (11)
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two
- (1) Luke Humphries 6-1 Daryl Gurney
- (16) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
- (8) Michael Smith 6-4 Niko Springer
- (9) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Richard Veenstra
- (4) Rob Cross 5-6 Martijn Dragt
- (13) Ryan Searle 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- (5) Peter Wright 6-3 James Wade
- (12) Danny Noppert 3-6 Keegan Brown
- (2) Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Stephen Bunting
- (15) Jonny Clayton 6-1 Ted Evetts
- (7) Nathan Aspinall 5-6 Steve Beaton
- (10) Joe Cullen 6-4 Arron Monk
- (3) Damon Heta 6-2 Bradley Brooks
- (14) Martin Schindler 6-4 Lukas Wenig
- (6) Dave Chisnall 6-2 Lewy Williams
- (11) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Graham Usher
ROUND ONE
Winners play the seeds
- Gabriel Clemens 5-6 Daryl Gurney
- Shaun Wilkinson 2-6 Ritchie Edhouse
- Jermaine Wattimena 4-6 Niko Springer
- Florian Hempel 2-6 Richard Veenstra
- Ricky Evans 2-6 Martijn Dragt
- Niels Zonneveld 5-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- James Wade 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- Filip Sebesta 3-6 Keegan Brown
- William O'Connor 4-6 Stephen Bunting
- Jeroen Mioch 3-6 Ted Evetts
- Steve Beaton 6-2 Adrian Lewis
- Arron Monk 6-5 Brendan Dolan
- Bradley Brooks 6-2 Josh Payne
- Ryan Meikle 1-6 Lukas Wenig
- Lewy Williams 6-3 Dennis Nilsson
- Ryan Joyce 3-6 Graham Usher
