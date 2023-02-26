The St Helens thrower threw eight 180s and averaged 101 in a thrilling 8-5 victory over the top seed in Kiel as he claimed the fourth European Tour trophy of his career and his 18th PDC title overall.

🏆💛 Dave Chisnall wins the first European Tour title of the season! Is it really too much to ask for him to do it in a major... pic.twitter.com/trtsMhrCkr

YOUR CHAMPION! 🏆 Dave Chisnall's love affair with the European Tour continues! ✅ Gerwyn Price ✅ Martin Schindler ✅ Jonny Clayton ✅ Luke Humphries What a route to glory for Chisnall, who lifts the inaugural Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open title in Kiel! 👏 pic.twitter.com/kzqlIzMR9A

Chizzy, won the 2022 Belgian Darts Open, 2019 Danish Darts Open and the 2013 German Darts Championship, produced an array of sensational displays across the weekend but his best was saved for Gerwyn Price earlier in the day.

Chisnall hit nine of the 15 maximums and averaged 107.04 compared to Price's 108.29 in an epic third-round meeting which he won 6-4 - although he couldn't maintain those levels in a battling 6-5 triumph over Martin Schindler in the quarter-finals.