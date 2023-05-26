The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix, which takes place in in Sindelfingen from May 26-28.
The European Tour season continues in Germany, where Luke Humphries is bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
European Darts Grand Prix: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (1) Luke Humphries v Graham Hall/Chris Dobey
- (16) Andrew Gilding v Liam Maendl-Lawrance/Raymond van Barneveld
- (8) Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen/Jermaine Wattimena
- (9) Josh Rock v Keegan Brown/Marcel Walpen
- (4) Damon Heta v Roman Benecky/Adam Smith-Neale
- (13) Joe Cullen v Josh Payne/Simon Whitlock
- (5) Gerwyn Price v Ian White/Ricky Evans
- (12) Martin Schindler v Gabriel Clemens/Lee Evans
- (2) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Dylan Slevin/Daryl Gurney
- (15) Ross Smith v Steve Beaton/Ricardo Pietreczko
- (7) Nathan Aspinall v Jose De Sousa/Nico Kurz
- (10) Ryan Searle v Madars Razma/Ritchie Edhouse
- (3) Dave Chisnall v Pascal Rupprecht/Christian Kist
- (14) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Graham Usher/Krzysztof Ratajski
- (6) Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker/Alan Soutar
- (11) Jonny Clayton v Ross Montgomery/Marko Kantele
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Graham Hall v Chris Dobey
- Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Raymond van Barneveld
- Gian van Veen v Jermaine Wattimena
- Keegan Brown v Marcel Walpen
- Roman Benecky v Adam Smith-Neale
- Josh Payne v Simon Whitlock
- Ian White v Ricky Evans
- Gabriel Clemens v Lee Evans
- Dylan Slevin v Daryl Gurney
- Steve Beaton v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Jose De Sousa v Nico Kurz
- Madars Razma v Ritchie Edhouse
- Pascal Rupprecht v Christian Kist
- Graham Usher v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Martijn Kleermaker v Alan Soutar
- Ross Montgomery v Marko Kantele
European Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results
Friday April May 12
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Gian van Veen v Jermaine Wattimena
- Madars Razma v Ritchie Edhouse
- Pascal Rupprecht v Christian Kist
- Graham Usher v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Ross Montgomery v Marko Kantele
- Ian White v Ricky Evans
- Keegan Brown v Marcel Walpen
- Martijn Kleermaker v Alan Soutar
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Jose de Sousa v Nico Kurz
- Roman Benecky v Adam Smith-Neale
- Dylan Slevin v Daryl Gurney
- Graham Hall v Chris Dobey
- Steve Beaton v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Raymond van Barneveld
- Josh Payne v Simon Whitlock
- Gabriel Clemens v Lee Evans
Saturday April 13
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Josh Rock v K Brown/Walpen
- Dave Chisnall v Rupprecht/Kist
- Ross Smith v Beaton/Pietreczko
- Ryan Searle v Razma/Edhouse
- Rob Cross v Kleermaker/Soutar
- Danny Noppert v Van Veen/Wattimena
- Damon Heta v Benecky/Smith-Neale
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Slevin/Gurney
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Andrew Gilding v Maendl-Lawrance/Van Barneveld
- Nathan Aspinall v De Sousa/Kurz
- Luke Humphries v Hall/Dobey
- Gerwyn Price v White/Evans
- Joe Cullen v Payne/Whitlock
- Martin Schindler v Clemens/Evans
- Jonny Clayton v Montgomery/Kantele
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Usher/Ratajski
Sunday April 14
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
European Darts Grand Prix: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the European Darts Grand Prix on TV?
Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
Darts: Related content