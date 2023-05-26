The European Tour season continues in Germany, where Luke Humphries is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

European Darts Grand Prix: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(1) Luke Humphries v Graham Hall/Chris Dobey

(16) Andrew Gilding v Liam Maendl-Lawrance/Raymond van Barneveld

(8) Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen/Jermaine Wattimena

(9) Josh Rock v Keegan Brown/Marcel Walpen

(4) Damon Heta v Roman Benecky/Adam Smith-Neale

(13) Joe Cullen v Josh Payne/Simon Whitlock

(5) Gerwyn Price v Ian White/Ricky Evans

(12) Martin Schindler v Gabriel Clemens/Lee Evans

(2) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Dylan Slevin/Daryl Gurney

(15) Ross Smith v Steve Beaton/Ricardo Pietreczko

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Jose De Sousa/Nico Kurz

(10) Ryan Searle v Madars Razma/Ritchie Edhouse

(3) Dave Chisnall v Pascal Rupprecht/Christian Kist

(14) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Graham Usher/Krzysztof Ratajski

(6) Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker/Alan Soutar

(11) Jonny Clayton v Ross Montgomery/Marko Kantele

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Graham Hall v Chris Dobey

Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Raymond van Barneveld

Gian van Veen v Jermaine Wattimena

Keegan Brown v Marcel Walpen

Roman Benecky v Adam Smith-Neale

Josh Payne v Simon Whitlock

Ian White v Ricky Evans

Gabriel Clemens v Lee Evans

Dylan Slevin v Daryl Gurney

Steve Beaton v Ricardo Pietreczko

Jose De Sousa v Nico Kurz

Madars Razma v Ritchie Edhouse

Pascal Rupprecht v Christian Kist

Graham Usher v Krzysztof Ratajski

Martijn Kleermaker v Alan Soutar

Ross Montgomery v Marko Kantele

European Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Friday April May 12

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Gian van Veen v Jermaine Wattimena

Madars Razma v Ritchie Edhouse

Pascal Rupprecht v Christian Kist

Graham Usher v Krzysztof Ratajski

Ross Montgomery v Marko Kantele

Ian White v Ricky Evans

Keegan Brown v Marcel Walpen

Martijn Kleermaker v Alan Soutar

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jose de Sousa v Nico Kurz

Roman Benecky v Adam Smith-Neale

Dylan Slevin v Daryl Gurney

Graham Hall v Chris Dobey

Steve Beaton v Ricardo Pietreczko

Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Raymond van Barneveld

Josh Payne v Simon Whitlock

Gabriel Clemens v Lee Evans

Saturday April 13

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Josh Rock v K Brown/Walpen

Dave Chisnall v Rupprecht/Kist

Ross Smith v Beaton/Pietreczko

Ryan Searle v Razma/Edhouse

Rob Cross v Kleermaker/Soutar

Danny Noppert v Van Veen/Wattimena

Damon Heta v Benecky/Smith-Neale

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Slevin/Gurney

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Andrew Gilding v Maendl-Lawrance/Van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall v De Sousa/Kurz

Luke Humphries v Hall/Dobey

Gerwyn Price v White/Evans

Joe Cullen v Payne/Whitlock

Martin Schindler v Clemens/Evans

Jonny Clayton v Montgomery/Kantele

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Usher/Ratajski

Sunday April 14

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four matches

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the European Darts Grand Prix on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

