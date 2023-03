Fresh from winning back-to-back Premier League nights in Nottingham and Newcastle, the Iceman maintained his hot streak of form with a superb display of darts at the Ostermann Arena.

Price had opened his challenge with a 109 average against Krzysztof Ratajski on Saturday, before upping the ante further to 110 in a 6-2 victory over of world champion Michael Smith in Sunday afternoon's third round.

He then overcame his arch-rival Michael van Gerwen 6-4 with an average of 106 to claim the Dutchman's scalp for the third time in a row in all competitions while he again surpassed three figures during a 7-4 triumph over Danny Noppert.

Price couldn't quite reach those same levels against van Duijvenbode in the final (96.28) but he battled hard in a pulsating contest and fired a stunning 108 checkout in the 14th leg to force a decider after the Dutchman missed a match dart.

The Welshman then ran away with it thanks to visits of 100, 180 and 130 before completing his title-winning 12-darter with a 91 finish.

