Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price produced superb performances to progress to the final day of the Interwetten European Darts Open, as Ricardo Pietreczko dumped out Peter Wright in an extraordinary clash in Leverkusen.

Van Gerwen averaged over 108 at the Ostermann Arena to defeat five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld in a battle of the Dutch legends, landing four maximums en route to a 6-4 success. “You can never underestimate Raymond van Barneveld,” said the reigning champion, who boasted a first nine-dart average of 123 to continue his bid for a sixth European Darts Open crown.

“Raymond is a fantastic player. You have to play well if you want to beat him, and I’m glad I did tonight. This is the first good game I’ve played on the European Tour this year, so I feel good now. “Raymond said playing against me is like El Clasico, and I admire that. He’s had to battle really hard over the last year, but most importantly I’m still in the tournament, and that’s what I want.” Van Gerwen will now take on his Premier League rival Dimitri Van den Bergh in a repeat of last year’s final, after the Belgian averaged 104.4 to celebrate a 6-2 rout of James Wade. Elsewhere, Price continued his blistering form to win through a last-leg thriller against a resurgent Krzysztof Ratajski, recovering from 4-2 down to triumph with a 109 average.

Price – who averaged 114.96 to claim the Premier League spoils in Newcastle on Thursday – produced another imperious display to move through to a meeting with World Champion Michael Smith on Sunday. “Everybody seems to find their A-game against me!” quipped Price, who crashed in four 180s and converted 50% of his attempts at double to edge out Poland’s number one. “I know how well my game is going. I played really well in the Premier League on Thursday and I’m enjoying my darts. “I just need to take my chances and towards the end of the game thankfully I did. I slipped up early on and let Krzysztof get in front, but hopefully my good form continues.” Price’s next assignment will see him play world number one Smith, who defied a brief rally from Host Nation Qualifier Rene Eidams to complete a convincing 6-3 victory. Martin Schindler also bowed out in Leverkusen, succumbing to a clinical William O’Connor, who converted a spectacular 160 checkout en route to a whitewash win over the diminutive German. However, Pietreczko preserved home hopes in Leverkusen, recovering from 5-1 down to stun world number two Peter Wright in a remarkable deciding-leg affair. Wright produced 111, 100 and 86 finishes to establish a four-leg buffer, only to spurn six match darts in the latter stages, as Pietreczko progressed to the third round on the European Tour for the first time.