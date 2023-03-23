The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten European Darts Open, which takes place at the Ostermann Arena in Leverkusen from March 24-26.
The European Tour season continues in Germany this weekend with the Interwetten European Darts Open, where Michael van Gerwen is the defending champion.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
European Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (6) Dave Chisnall v Jim Williams/John Henderson
- (11) Danny Noppert v Maik Kuivenhoven/Chris Dobey
- (3) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton
- (14) Jonny Clayton v Ryan Meikle/Nico Kurz
- (7) Michael Smith v Rene Eidams/Jurjen van der Velde
- (10) Gerwyn Price v Krzysztof Ratajski/Bradley Brooks
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld/Filip Sebesta
- (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/James Wade
- (5) Peter Wright v Geert Nentjes/Ricardo Pietreczko
- (12) Ryan Searle v Stephen Bunting/Daryl Gurney
- (4) Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce/Jermaine Wattimena
- (13) Martin Schindler v William O'Connor/Marko Kantele
- (8) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jose de Sousa/Ted Evetts
- (9) Joe Cullen v Ross Smith/Pascal Rupprecht
- (1) Luke Humphries v Brendan Dolan/Steve Lennon
- (16) Josh Rock v Gabriel Clemens/Ian White
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Jim Williams v John Henderson
- Maik Kuivenhoven v Chris Dobey
- Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton
- Ryan Meikle v Nico Kurz
- Rene Eidams v Jurjen van der Velde
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Bradley Brooks
- Raymond van Barneveld v Filip Sebesta
- Florian Hempel v James Wade
- Geert Nentjes v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
- Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena
- William O'Connor v Marko Kantele
- Jose de Sousa v Ted Evetts
- Ross Smith v Pascal Rupprecht
- Brendan Dolan v Steve Lennon
- Gabriel Clemens v Ian White
European Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday March 24 6
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- William O'Connor v Marko Kantele
- Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena
- Brendan Dolan v Steve Lennon
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Bradley Brooks
- Geert Nentjes v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Rene Eidams v Jurjen van der Velde
- Jose de Sousa v Ted Evetts
- Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Jim Williams v John Henderson
- Ross Smith v Pascal Rupprecht
- Ryan Meikle v Nico Kurz
- Maik Kuivenhoven v Chris Dobey
- Raymond van Barneveld v Filip Sebesta
- Florian Hempel v James Wade
- Gabriel Clemens v Ian White
- Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
Saturday March 25
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Damon Heta v Woodhouse/Boulton
- Rob Cross v Joyce/Wattimena
- Dave Chisnall v Williams/Henderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v De Sousa/Evetts
- Joe Cullen v R Smith/Rupprecht
- Jonny Clayton v Meikle/Kurz
- Danny Noppert v Kuivenhoven/Dobey
- Ryan Searle v Bunting/Gurney
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Gerwyn Price v Ratajski/Brooks
- Luke Humphries v Dolan/Lennon
- Michael Smith v Eidams/Van der Velde
- Peter Wright v Nentjes/Pietreczko
- Michael van Gerwen v Van Barneveld/Sebesta
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Hempel/Wade
- Martin Schindler v O'Connor/Kantele
- Josh Rock v Clemens/White
Sunday March 26
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the European Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
European Darts Open: Past Finals
