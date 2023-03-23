The European Tour season continues in Germany this weekend with the Interwetten European Darts Open, where Michael van Gerwen is the defending champion.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

European Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(6) Dave Chisnall v Jim Williams/John Henderson

(11) Danny Noppert v Maik Kuivenhoven/Chris Dobey

(3) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse/Andy Boulton

(14) Jonny Clayton v Ryan Meikle/Nico Kurz

(7) Michael Smith v Rene Eidams/Jurjen van der Velde

(10) Gerwyn Price v Krzysztof Ratajski/Bradley Brooks

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld/Filip Sebesta

(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/James Wade

(5) Peter Wright v Geert Nentjes/Ricardo Pietreczko

(12) Ryan Searle v Stephen Bunting/Daryl Gurney

(4) Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce/Jermaine Wattimena

(13) Martin Schindler v William O'Connor/Marko Kantele

(8) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jose de Sousa/Ted Evetts

(9) Joe Cullen v Ross Smith/Pascal Rupprecht

(1) Luke Humphries v Brendan Dolan/Steve Lennon

(16) Josh Rock v Gabriel Clemens/Ian White

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Jim Williams v John Henderson

Maik Kuivenhoven v Chris Dobey

Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton

Ryan Meikle v Nico Kurz

Rene Eidams v Jurjen van der Velde

Krzysztof Ratajski v Bradley Brooks

Raymond van Barneveld v Filip Sebesta

Florian Hempel v James Wade

Geert Nentjes v Ricardo Pietreczko

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena

William O'Connor v Marko Kantele

Jose de Sousa v Ted Evetts

Ross Smith v Pascal Rupprecht

Brendan Dolan v Steve Lennon

Gabriel Clemens v Ian White

European Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday March 24 6

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

William O'Connor v Marko Kantele

Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena

Brendan Dolan v Steve Lennon

Krzysztof Ratajski v Bradley Brooks

Geert Nentjes v Ricardo Pietreczko

Rene Eidams v Jurjen van der Velde

Jose de Sousa v Ted Evetts

Luke Woodhouse v Andy Boulton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Jim Williams v John Henderson

Ross Smith v Pascal Rupprecht

Ryan Meikle v Nico Kurz

Maik Kuivenhoven v Chris Dobey

Raymond van Barneveld v Filip Sebesta

Florian Hempel v James Wade

Gabriel Clemens v Ian White

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

Saturday March 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Damon Heta v Woodhouse/Boulton

Rob Cross v Joyce/Wattimena

Dave Chisnall v Williams/Henderson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v De Sousa/Evetts

Joe Cullen v R Smith/Rupprecht

Jonny Clayton v Meikle/Kurz

Danny Noppert v Kuivenhoven/Dobey

Ryan Searle v Bunting/Gurney

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Gerwyn Price v Ratajski/Brooks

Luke Humphries v Dolan/Lennon

Michael Smith v Eidams/Van der Velde

Peter Wright v Nentjes/Pietreczko

Michael van Gerwen v Van Barneveld/Sebesta

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Hempel/Wade

Martin Schindler v O'Connor/Kantele

Josh Rock v Clemens/White

Sunday March 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Four matches

Semi-Finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

European Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the European Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Open: Past Finals

