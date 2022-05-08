The resurgent Dutchman is enjoying a superb 2022 compared to last year when he picked up just one ranking title and this latest triumph at the Ostermann Arena in Leverkusen will further boost his ever growing confidence.

MVG, who averaged 113 in a 6-3 victory over Daryl Gurney on Saturday, battled past Jonny Clayton 6-4 in round three on Sunday afternoon before scraping past Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 but he saved his best darts for a stunning 7-2 win over Luke Humphries with an average of 105.

Van Gerwen maintained the momentum into the final against Van den Bergh, where he was never behind and averaged 102 in an 8-5 win.

Van den Bergh reached the final after his opponent James Wade withdrew due to illness. The Machine had felt unwell during his 6-5 victory against Ryan Searle earlier in the evening and was advised to pull out.

