European Darts Matchplay 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The European Tour season continues at Arena Trier in Germany, where Luke Humphries is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

European Darts Matchplay: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(6) Michael van Gerwen v George Killington/Raymond van Barneveld

(11) Ryan Searle v Jose de Sousa/Gabriel Clemens

(3) Dave Chisnall v Ryan Joyce/Ted Evetts

(14) Joe Cullen v Daniel Klose/Vitezslav Sedlak

(7) Michael Smith v Kim Huybrechts/Keane Barry

(10) Josh Rock v Connor Scutt/Brendan Dolan

(2) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darryl Pilgrim/Andrew Gilding

(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Fabian Herz/Ricardo Pietreczko

(5) Rob Cross v Mickey Mansell/Matt Campbell

(12) Jonny Clayton v William O'Connor/James Wade

(4) Damon Heta v Gian van Veen/Christian Kist

(13) Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton/Callan Rydz

(8) Nathan Aspinall v Graham Hall/Martin Lukeman

(9) Danny Noppert v Simon Whitlock/James Wilson

(1) Luke Humphries v Liam Maendl-Lawrance/Marko Kantele

(16) Ross Smith v Luke Woodhouse/Stephen Bunting

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

George Killington v Raymond van Barneveld

Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

Ryan Joyce v Ted Evetts

Daniel Klose v Vitezslav Sedlak

Kim Huybrechts v Keane Barry

Connor Scutt v Brendan Dolan

Darryl Pilgrim v Andrew Gilding

Fabian Herz v Ricardo Pietreczko

Mickey Mansell v Matt Campbell

William O'Connor v James Wade

Gian van Veen v Christian Kist

Stephen Burton v Callan Rydz

Graham Hall v Martin Lukeman

Simon Whitlock v James Wilson

Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Marko Kantele

Luke Woodhouse v Stephen Bunting

European Darts Matchplay: Schedule and results

Friday June 30

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Ryan Joyce v Ted Evetts

Daniel Klose v Vitezslav Sedlak

Gian van Veen v Christian Kist

Graham Hall v Martin Lukeman

Connor Scutt v Brendan Dolan

Darryl Pilgrim v Andrew Gilding

Mickey Mansell v Matt Campbell

Stephen Burton v Callan Rydz

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Marko Kantele

Fabian Herz v Ricardo Pietreczko

Kim Huybrechts v Keane Barry

William O'Connor v James Wade

George Killington v Raymond van Barneveld

Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

Simon Whitlock v James Wilson

Luke Woodhouse v Stephen Bunting

Saturday July 1

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dave Chisnall v Joyce/Evetts

Josh Rock v Scutt/Dolan

Rob Cross v Mansell/Campbell

Damon Heta v Van Veen/Kist

Nathan Aspinall v Hall/Lukeman

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Pilgrim/Gilding

Joe Cullen v Klose/Sedlak

Ross Smith v Woodhouse/Bunting

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v O'Connor/Wade

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Herz/Pietreczko

Ryan Searle v De Sousa/Clemens

Michael van Gerwen v Killington/Van Barneveld

Michael Smith v Huybrechts/Barry

Luke Humphries v Maendl-Lawrance/Kantele

Martin Schindler v Burton/Rydz

Danny Noppert v Whitlock/Wilson

Sunday July 2

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four matches

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

One matches

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

European Darts Matchplay: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the European Darts Matchplay on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

European Darts Matchplay: Past finals

