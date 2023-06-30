European Darts Matchplay 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten European Darts Matchplay, which takes place in Trier from June 30-July 2.
The European Tour season continues at Arena Trier in Germany, where Luke Humphries is bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
European Darts Matchplay: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (6) Michael van Gerwen v George Killington/Raymond van Barneveld
- (11) Ryan Searle v Jose de Sousa/Gabriel Clemens
- (3) Dave Chisnall v Ryan Joyce/Ted Evetts
- (14) Joe Cullen v Daniel Klose/Vitezslav Sedlak
- (7) Michael Smith v Kim Huybrechts/Keane Barry
- (10) Josh Rock v Connor Scutt/Brendan Dolan
- (2) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darryl Pilgrim/Andrew Gilding
- (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Fabian Herz/Ricardo Pietreczko
- (5) Rob Cross v Mickey Mansell/Matt Campbell
- (12) Jonny Clayton v William O'Connor/James Wade
- (4) Damon Heta v Gian van Veen/Christian Kist
- (13) Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton/Callan Rydz
- (8) Nathan Aspinall v Graham Hall/Martin Lukeman
- (9) Danny Noppert v Simon Whitlock/James Wilson
- (1) Luke Humphries v Liam Maendl-Lawrance/Marko Kantele
- (16) Ross Smith v Luke Woodhouse/Stephen Bunting
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- George Killington v Raymond van Barneveld
- Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens
- Ryan Joyce v Ted Evetts
- Daniel Klose v Vitezslav Sedlak
- Kim Huybrechts v Keane Barry
- Connor Scutt v Brendan Dolan
- Darryl Pilgrim v Andrew Gilding
- Fabian Herz v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Mickey Mansell v Matt Campbell
- William O'Connor v James Wade
- Gian van Veen v Christian Kist
- Stephen Burton v Callan Rydz
- Graham Hall v Martin Lukeman
- Simon Whitlock v James Wilson
- Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Marko Kantele
- Luke Woodhouse v Stephen Bunting
European Darts Matchplay: Schedule and results
Friday June 30
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Ryan Joyce v Ted Evetts
- Daniel Klose v Vitezslav Sedlak
- Gian van Veen v Christian Kist
- Graham Hall v Martin Lukeman
- Connor Scutt v Brendan Dolan
- Darryl Pilgrim v Andrew Gilding
- Mickey Mansell v Matt Campbell
- Stephen Burton v Callan Rydz
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Liam Maendl-Lawrance v Marko Kantele
- Fabian Herz v Ricardo Pietreczko
- Kim Huybrechts v Keane Barry
- William O'Connor v James Wade
- George Killington v Raymond van Barneveld
- Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens
- Simon Whitlock v James Wilson
- Luke Woodhouse v Stephen Bunting
Saturday July 1
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Dave Chisnall v Joyce/Evetts
- Josh Rock v Scutt/Dolan
- Rob Cross v Mansell/Campbell
- Damon Heta v Van Veen/Kist
- Nathan Aspinall v Hall/Lukeman
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Pilgrim/Gilding
- Joe Cullen v Klose/Sedlak
- Ross Smith v Woodhouse/Bunting
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Jonny Clayton v O'Connor/Wade
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Herz/Pietreczko
- Ryan Searle v De Sousa/Clemens
- Michael van Gerwen v Killington/Van Barneveld
- Michael Smith v Huybrechts/Barry
- Luke Humphries v Maendl-Lawrance/Kantele
- Martin Schindler v Burton/Rydz
- Danny Noppert v Whitlock/Wilson
Sunday July 2
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Where can I watch the European Darts Matchplay on TV?
Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
