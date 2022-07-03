Sporting Life
Luke Humphries (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Luke Humphries wins thrilling European Darts Matchplay final to win his fifth title of the season

By Sporting Life
22:25 · SUN July 03, 2022

Luke Humphries won a fifth title of the season after edging a classic European Darts Matchplay final against Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Cool Hand came from 4-0 down against the Austrian, who was competing in his maiden final, and survived a match dart in a gripping deciding leg before holding his nerve to claim his fourth European Tour title of an incredible 2022.

More to follow...

European Darts Matchplay: Tournament results

Friday July 1
First round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • James Wilson 6-3 Johan Engstrom
  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Ross Montgomery
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-4 Jamie Hughes
  • Scott Williams 6-5 Radek Szaganski
  • Cameron Menzies 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
  • Ian White 6-1 Joe Murnan

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Martin Lukeman 6-4 John Michael
  • Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Mervyn King
  • Callan Rydz 6-3 Jon Worsley
  • Madars Razma 6-3 Dragutin Horvat
  • Lukas Wenig 6-4 Steve Lennon
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Danny Noppert
  • Florian Hempel 6-2 Bradley Brooks

Saturday July 2
Second round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Luke Woodhouse
  • Rob Cross 6-5 James Wilson
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Damon Heta 6-4 Callan Rydz
  • Ryan Searle 4-6 Martin Lukeman
  • Jose de Sousa 1-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • Chris Dobey 4-6 Lukas Wenig

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Cameron Menzies
  • Jonny Clayton 4-6 Scott Williams
  • Daryl Gurney 5-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • Gerwyn Price 2-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Joe Cullen 5-6 Ian White
  • Martin Schindler 5-6 Madars Razma
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Florian Hempel
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-6 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Sunday July 3
Third round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Scott Williams
  • Wesley Plaisier 4-6 Madars Razma
  • Rob Cross 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
  • Martin Lukeman 5-6 Stephen Bunting
  • Damon Heta 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Lukas Wenig
  • Ian White 6-3 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 (8) Nathan Aspinall
  • Madars Razma 6-4 (5) Rob Cross
  • Stephen Bunting 6-4 (7) Damon Heta
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Ian White

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 7-6 Madars Razma
  • Stephen Bunting 0-7 Luke Humphries

Final (best of 15 legs)

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 7-8 Luke Humphries

