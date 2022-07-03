Luke Humphries won a fifth title of the season after edging a classic European Darts Matchplay final against Rowby-John Rodriguez.
Cool Hand came from 4-0 down against the Austrian, who was competing in his maiden final, and survived a match dart in a gripping deciding leg before holding his nerve to claim his fourth European Tour title of an incredible 2022.
European Darts Matchplay: Tournament results
Friday July 1
First round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- James Wilson 6-3 Johan Engstrom
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Ross Montgomery
- Wesley Plaisier 6-4 Jamie Hughes
- Scott Williams 6-5 Radek Szaganski
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
- Ian White 6-1 Joe Murnan
Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Martin Lukeman 6-4 John Michael
- Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Mervyn King
- Callan Rydz 6-3 Jon Worsley
- Madars Razma 6-3 Dragutin Horvat
- Lukas Wenig 6-4 Steve Lennon
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-5 Danny Noppert
- Florian Hempel 6-2 Bradley Brooks
Saturday July 2
Second round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Luke Woodhouse
- Rob Cross 6-5 James Wilson
- Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena
- Stephen Bunting 6-5 Sebastian Bialecki
- Damon Heta 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Ryan Searle 4-6 Martin Lukeman
- Jose de Sousa 1-6 Wesley Plaisier
- Chris Dobey 4-6 Lukas Wenig
Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- Jonny Clayton 4-6 Scott Williams
- Daryl Gurney 5-6 Gabriel Clemens
- Gerwyn Price 2-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Joe Cullen 5-6 Ian White
- Martin Schindler 5-6 Madars Razma
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Florian Hempel
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-6 Jeffrey de Zwaan
Sunday July 3
Third round (best of 11 legs)
Afternoon session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
- Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Scott Williams
- Wesley Plaisier 4-6 Madars Razma
- Rob Cross 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Martin Lukeman 5-6 Stephen Bunting
- Damon Heta 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Lukas Wenig
- Ian White 6-3 Jeffrey de Zwaan
Evening session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-2 (8) Nathan Aspinall
- Madars Razma 6-4 (5) Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 6-4 (7) Damon Heta
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Ian White
Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 7-6 Madars Razma
- Stephen Bunting 0-7 Luke Humphries
Final (best of 15 legs)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 7-8 Luke Humphries
