Two-time European Champion Cross had remarkably lost in each of his previous seven European Tour finals, but he broke his duck at the Glaspalast to scoop the £30,000 top prize.

Humphries defeated Cross in three European Tour finals in 2022 – including last year’s decider – and the pair locked horns in a crucial clash to determine who would represent England alongside Michael Smith at this year’s World Cup of Darts.

Cross arrived in Sindelfingen with a £17,500 lead over Humphries on the PDC Order of Merit, meaning Humphries had to retain the title if he was to secure a debut in the Pairs event.

However, Cross produced a clinical display to claim the spoils in Sindelfingen, defying a 104 average from Humphries to secure a second title in the space of eight days.

“I’m just so glad that I’ve won a European Tour title. I’ve been striving to win one of these for six years,” said Cross – a winner at Players Championship 11 last Saturday.

“I have got that monkey off my back now. I’ve been playing well for a little while, so I can move forward now.

“I’m playing some of the best darts I’ve ever played. I’m also probably the happiest I’ve been in life for quite a while, and that’s really important for me. I’m in a really good place.

“I’m happy to be at the World Cup. I wanted to be there, but so did Luke, so commiserations to him. What a player he is. He’s quality.”

Cross kicked off Finals Day with a 6-3 victory over Scottish veteran Ross Montgomery, before converting two ton-plus finishes to account for Krzysztof Ratajski in the last eight.

In the semi-finals, Cross then overcame Ross Smith in a battle of the European Champions, averaging 101 to celebrate a 7-4 success and set up a mouth-watering showdown against Humphries.

The opening four legs of Sunday’s final went with throw, before Cross struck the first blow courtesy of a magnificent ten-dart break in leg five.

Humphries converted a two-dart 86 combination for an instant riposte in leg six, only for Cross to regain the initiative in leg nine, courtesy of a clinical 100 kill.

The former World Champion extended his lead to 6-4 in a crucial tenth leg which saw Humphries squander three darts at double to level at five apiece, and this proved decisive.

Humphries preserved his hopes with 11 and 13-dart holds to reduce the arrears to 6-7, but Cross sealed the deal with a nerveless 72 finish on double 18, after Humphries had missed the bull for a 167-skin saver.

European Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Friday April May 12

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Gian van Veen 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Madars Razma 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Pascal Rupprecht 6-5 Christian Kist

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Graham Usher

Ross Montgomery 6-4 Marko Kantele

Ricky Evans 6-3 Ian White

Keegan Brown 6-3 Marcel Walpen

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Alan Souta

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jose de Sousa 6-5 Nico Kurz

Adam Smith-Neale 6-5 Roman Benecky

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dylan Slevin

Chris Dobey 6-4 Graham Hall

Steve Beaton 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Josh Payne 6-3 Simon Whitlock

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Lee Evans

Saturday April 13

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Josh Rock 6-0 Keegan Brown

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Pascal Rupprecht

Ross Smith 6-0 Steve Beaton

Madars Razma 6-1 Ryan Searle

Rob Cross 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker

Gian van Veen 6-4 Danny Noppert

Damon Heta 6-3 Adam Smith-Neale

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Raymond van Barneveld 6-0 Andrew Gilding

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jose de Sousa

Luke Humphries 6-5 Chris Dobey

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Ricky Evans

Joe Cullen 6-5 Josh Payne

Martin Schindler 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Ross Montgomery 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Sunday April 14

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Luke Humphries 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Gian van Veen 6-3 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-5 Joe Cullen

Martin Schindler 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Madars Razma

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Rob Cross 6-3 Ross Montgomery

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Luke Humphries 6-4 Gian van Veen

Damon Heta 6-5 Martin Schindler

Ross Smith 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Semi-finals

Luke Humphries 7-5 Damon Heta

Ross Smith 4-7 Rob Cross

Final

Rob Cross 8-6 Luke Humphries

