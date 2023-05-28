Rob Cross celebrated his maiden European Tour success on a thrilling final day at the Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, which culminated in a dramatic 8-6 win over Luke Humphries in Sunday's showpiece.
Two-time European Champion Cross had remarkably lost in each of his previous seven European Tour finals, but he broke his duck at the Glaspalast to scoop the £30,000 top prize.
Humphries defeated Cross in three European Tour finals in 2022 – including last year’s decider – and the pair locked horns in a crucial clash to determine who would represent England alongside Michael Smith at this year’s World Cup of Darts.
Cross arrived in Sindelfingen with a £17,500 lead over Humphries on the PDC Order of Merit, meaning Humphries had to retain the title if he was to secure a debut in the Pairs event.
However, Cross produced a clinical display to claim the spoils in Sindelfingen, defying a 104 average from Humphries to secure a second title in the space of eight days.
“I’m just so glad that I’ve won a European Tour title. I’ve been striving to win one of these for six years,” said Cross – a winner at Players Championship 11 last Saturday.
“I have got that monkey off my back now. I’ve been playing well for a little while, so I can move forward now.
“I’m playing some of the best darts I’ve ever played. I’m also probably the happiest I’ve been in life for quite a while, and that’s really important for me. I’m in a really good place.
“I’m happy to be at the World Cup. I wanted to be there, but so did Luke, so commiserations to him. What a player he is. He’s quality.”
Cross kicked off Finals Day with a 6-3 victory over Scottish veteran Ross Montgomery, before converting two ton-plus finishes to account for Krzysztof Ratajski in the last eight.
In the semi-finals, Cross then overcame Ross Smith in a battle of the European Champions, averaging 101 to celebrate a 7-4 success and set up a mouth-watering showdown against Humphries.
The opening four legs of Sunday’s final went with throw, before Cross struck the first blow courtesy of a magnificent ten-dart break in leg five.
Humphries converted a two-dart 86 combination for an instant riposte in leg six, only for Cross to regain the initiative in leg nine, courtesy of a clinical 100 kill.
The former World Champion extended his lead to 6-4 in a crucial tenth leg which saw Humphries squander three darts at double to level at five apiece, and this proved decisive.
Humphries preserved his hopes with 11 and 13-dart holds to reduce the arrears to 6-7, but Cross sealed the deal with a nerveless 72 finish on double 18, after Humphries had missed the bull for a 167-skin saver.
