The full draw, schedule, results and round-ups from the Interwetten International Darts Open, which takes place at the Sachsenarena in Riesa, Germany from March 31 to April 2.
The European Tour season continues in Germany, where Gerwyn Price is bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
International Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Saturday
- (1) Michael van Gerwen v Keegan Brown/Matt Campbell
- (16) Jose De Sousa v Kim Huybrechts/Lee Evans
- (8) Peter Wright v Ian White/Jose Justicia
- (9) Joe Cullen v Jeroen Mioch/Alan Soutar
- (4) Dave Chisnall v Andrew Gilding/Daryl Gurney
- (13) Jonny Clayton v Brian Raman/Ryan Meikle
- (5) Nathan Aspinall v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Madars Razma
- (12) Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld/Stephen Burton
- (2) Damon Heta v Brendan Dolan/Pascal Rupprecht
- (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Niko Springer/Scott Williams
- (7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gabriel Clemens/Simon Whitlock
- (10) Danny Noppert v Richie Burnett/Liam Maendl-Lawrance
- (3) Rob Cross v Steve Lennon/Andy Boulton
- (14) Josh Rock v Florian Hempel/James Wilson
- (6) Michael Smith v Callan Rydz/Mike De Decker
- (11) Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith/Paavo Myller
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Keegan Brown v Matt Campbell
- Kim Huybrechts v Lee Evans
- Ian White v Jose Justicia
- Jeroen Mioch v Alan Soutar
- Andrew Gilding v Daryl Gurney
- Brian Raman v Ryan Meikle
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v Madars Razma
- Raymond van Barneveld v Stephen Burton
- Brendan Dolan v Pascal Rupprecht
- Niko Springer v Scott Williams
- Gabriel Clemens v Simon Whitlock
- Richie Burnett v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
- Steve Lennon v Andy Boulton
- Florian Hempel v James Wilson
- Callan Rydz v Mike De Decker
- Ross Smith v Paavo Myller
International Darts Open: Schedule and results
Friday March 31
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Jeroen Mioch v Alan Soutar
- Steve Lennon v Andy Boulton
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v Madars Razma
- Brian Raman v Ryan Meikle
- Brendan Dolan v Pascal Rupprecht
- Ian White v Jose Justicia
- Keegan Brown v Matt Campbell
- Richie Burnett v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
- Kim Huybrechts v Lee Evans
- Niko Springer v Scott Williams
- Callan Rydz v Mike De Decker
- Andrew Gilding v Daryl Gurney
- Florian Hempel v James Wilson
- Ross Smith v Paavo Myller
- Raymond van Barneveld v Stephen Burton
- Gabriel Clemens v Simon Whitlock
Saturday April 1
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Danny Noppert v Burnett/Maendl-Lawrance
- Damon Heta v Dolan/Rupprecht
- Jose De Sousa v K Huybrechts/L Evans
- Rob Cross v Lennon/Boulton
- Joe Cullen v Mioch/Soutar
- Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Gurney
- Josh Rock v Hempel/Wilson
- Nathan Aspinall v Vandenbogaerde/Razma
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Jonny Clayton v Raman/Meikle
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Springer/S Williams
- Peter Wright v White/Justicia
- Michael van Gerwen v Brown/Campbell
- Gerwyn Price v R Smith/Myller
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Clemens/Whitlock
- Martin Schindler v Van Barneveld/Burton
- Michael Smith v Rydz/De Decker
Sunday April 2
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
International Darts Open: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the International Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
International Darts Open: Past Finals
