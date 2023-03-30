The European Tour season continues in Germany, where Gerwyn Price is bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

International Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Keegan Brown/Matt Campbell

(16) Jose De Sousa v Kim Huybrechts/Lee Evans

(8) Peter Wright v Ian White/Jose Justicia

(9) Joe Cullen v Jeroen Mioch/Alan Soutar

(4) Dave Chisnall v Andrew Gilding/Daryl Gurney

(13) Jonny Clayton v Brian Raman/Ryan Meikle

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Madars Razma

(12) Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld/Stephen Burton

(2) Damon Heta v Brendan Dolan/Pascal Rupprecht

(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Niko Springer/Scott Williams

(7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gabriel Clemens/Simon Whitlock

(10) Danny Noppert v Richie Burnett/Liam Maendl-Lawrance

(3) Rob Cross v Steve Lennon/Andy Boulton

(14) Josh Rock v Florian Hempel/James Wilson

(6) Michael Smith v Callan Rydz/Mike De Decker

(11) Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith/Paavo Myller

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Keegan Brown v Matt Campbell

Kim Huybrechts v Lee Evans

Ian White v Jose Justicia

Jeroen Mioch v Alan Soutar

Andrew Gilding v Daryl Gurney

Brian Raman v Ryan Meikle

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Madars Razma

Raymond van Barneveld v Stephen Burton

Brendan Dolan v Pascal Rupprecht

Niko Springer v Scott Williams

Gabriel Clemens v Simon Whitlock

Richie Burnett v Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Steve Lennon v Andy Boulton

Florian Hempel v James Wilson

Callan Rydz v Mike De Decker

Ross Smith v Paavo Myller

International Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday March 31

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Jeroen Mioch v Alan Soutar

Steve Lennon v Andy Boulton

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Madars Razma

Brian Raman v Ryan Meikle

Brendan Dolan v Pascal Rupprecht

Ian White v Jose Justicia

Keegan Brown v Matt Campbell

Richie Burnett v Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Kim Huybrechts v Lee Evans

Niko Springer v Scott Williams

Callan Rydz v Mike De Decker

Andrew Gilding v Daryl Gurney

Florian Hempel v James Wilson

Ross Smith v Paavo Myller

Raymond van Barneveld v Stephen Burton

Gabriel Clemens v Simon Whitlock

Saturday April 1

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Danny Noppert v Burnett/Maendl-Lawrance

Damon Heta v Dolan/Rupprecht

Jose De Sousa v K Huybrechts/L Evans

Rob Cross v Lennon/Boulton

Joe Cullen v Mioch/Soutar

Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Gurney

Josh Rock v Hempel/Wilson

Nathan Aspinall v Vandenbogaerde/Razma

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v Raman/Meikle

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Springer/S Williams

Peter Wright v White/Justicia

Michael van Gerwen v Brown/Campbell

Gerwyn Price v R Smith/Myller

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Clemens/Whitlock

Martin Schindler v Van Barneveld/Burton

Michael Smith v Rydz/De Decker

Sunday April 2

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Four matches

Semi-Finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the International Darts Open on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

International Darts Open: Past Finals

