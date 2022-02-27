Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price beat Peter Wright in the final
Darts results: Gerwyn Price remains world number one after beating Peter Wright in the International Darts Open final

By Chris Hammer
22:06 · SUN February 27, 2022

Gerwyn Price stopped Peter Wright from taking his world number one spot by defeating him in the International Darts Open final in Riesa.

Just over £10,000 of ranking money separated the star duo on the PDC's Order of Merit heading into the opening European Tour event of the season and after they both battled their way through the field at the Sachsenarena, top spot became the big focus point.

But Price dealt with the added pressure in his usual blockbusting fashion as he averaged 106.95, threw two 100+ checkouts and pinned eight out of his nine attempts at doubles in a stunning 8-4 victory.

Wright averaged 106.74 himself and hit five of the eight 180s in the match but the carrot of becoming world number one for the first time in his career may just have played its part in him missing 12 of his 16 doubles.

The Iceman, who demonstrated his recent return to form by sensationally hitting two-nine dart finishes in the Premier League a fortnight ago, arrived in Riesa knowing an early exit would almost gift wrap the top spot to Snakebite so it was no surprise to see him deliver focused performances throughout the tournament, which he has now won three times in the last four stagings.

Having brushed aside Ritchie Edhouse 6-3 on Saturday, he overcame Damon Heta 6-2 during Sunday afternoon's third round with an average of 102.16 before battling past Danny Noppert 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

The 2018 and 2019 champion didn't need to be at his peak best to defeat Nathan Aspinall 7-3 in the semi-finals with an average of 95.56 but he certainly got somewhere close to that with the title, £25,000 and his world number one spot up for grabs.

Price said: "I told him he has to wait another week! It was ultimate pressure, the winner took it all. There was a lot of pressure on me and I'm proud of myself."

The world champion said "I've got to fight for it [world number one spot]. I didn't do it today and that's why Gezzy is world number one, he never gives up. I'm after you!"

More to follow...

International Darts Open: Tournament Results

FINAL

  • (5) Gerwyn Price 8-4 Peter Wright (3)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Gerwyn Price (5)
  • (7) Jonny Clayton 3-7 Peter Wright (3)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 6-2 James Wade (8)
  • (13) Danny Noppert 4-6 Gerwyn Price (5)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Jonny Clayton (7)
  • (3) Peter Wright 6-5 Michael Smith (6)

ROUND THREE

  • (1) Joe Cullen 3-6 Nathan Aspinall (16)
  • (8) James Wade 6-1 Kim Huybrechts
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Danny Noppert (13)
  • (5) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Damon Heta (12)
  • Brian Raman 1-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • (7) Jonny Clayton 6-4 Lewy Williams
  • (3) Peter Wright 6-2 Niko Springer
  • (6) Michael Smith 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode (11)

ROUND TWO

The seeded players entered the competition in the second round on Saturday. They played the winners of the first-round games.

  • (1) Joe Cullen 6-1 Madars Razma
  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jeff Smith
  • (8) James Wade 6-4 Vincent van der Voort
  • (9) Devon Petersen 3-6 Kim Huybrechts
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Keane Barry
  • (13) Danny Noppert 6-3 Mervyn King
  • (5) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
  • (12) Damon Heta 6-2 Daryl Gurney
  • (2) Jose de Sousa 5-6 Brian Raman
  • (15) Mensur Suljovic 1-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • (7) Jonny Clayton 6-5 Krzysztof Kciuk
  • (10) Krzysztof Ratajski 5-6 Lewy Williams
  • (3) Peter Wright 6-0 Luke Woodhouse
  • (14) Brendan Dolan 5-6 Niko Springer
  • (6) Michael Smith 6-4 Simon Whitlock
  • (11) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Nico Kurz

ROUND ONE

  • Madars Razma 6-4 Wayne Jones
  • Jeff Smith 6-4 Danny van Trijp
  • Vincent van der Voort 6-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Florian Hempel
  • Keane Barry 6-2 Ron Meulenkamp
  • Mervyn King 6-3 Janos Vegso
  • Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Ryan Searle
  • Daryl Gurney 6-2 Fabian Schmutzler
  • Brian Raman 6-3 David Schlichting
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Martin Lukeman
  • Lewy Williams 6-4 Dennis Nilsson
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Andy Boulton
  • Krzysztof Kciuk 6-1 Rob Cross
  • Niko Springer 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Simon Whitlock 6-0 Dragutin Horvat
  • Nico Kurz 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

