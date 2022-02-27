Wright averaged 106.74 himself and hit five of the eight 180s in the match but the carrot of becoming world number one for the first time in his career may just have played its part in him missing 12 of his 16 doubles.

But Price dealt with the added pressure in his usual blockbusting fashion as he averaged 106.95, threw two 100+ checkouts and pinned eight out of his nine attempts at doubles in a stunning 8-4 victory.

Just over £10,000 of ranking money separated the star duo on the PDC's Order of Merit heading into the opening European Tour event of the season and after they both battled their way through the field at the Sachsenarena, top spot became the big focus point.

The Iceman, who demonstrated his recent return to form by sensationally hitting two-nine dart finishes in the Premier League a fortnight ago, arrived in Riesa knowing an early exit would almost gift wrap the top spot to Snakebite so it was no surprise to see him deliver focused performances throughout the tournament, which he has now won three times in the last four stagings.

Having brushed aside Ritchie Edhouse 6-3 on Saturday, he overcame Damon Heta 6-2 during Sunday afternoon's third round with an average of 102.16 before battling past Danny Noppert 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

The 2018 and 2019 champion didn't need to be at his peak best to defeat Nathan Aspinall 7-3 in the semi-finals with an average of 95.56 but he certainly got somewhere close to that with the title, £25,000 and his world number one spot up for grabs.

Price said: "I told him he has to wait another week! It was ultimate pressure, the winner took it all. There was a lot of pressure on me and I'm proud of myself."

The world champion said "I've got to fight for it [world number one spot]. I didn't do it today and that's why Gezzy is world number one, he never gives up. I'm after you!"