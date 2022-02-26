Top trio Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton had to battle hard to win through to the final day of the Interwetten International Darts Open in Riesa.
The £140,000 PDC European Tour event saw the 16 seeded players enter the action in Saturday's second round, but the sport's top stars endured some nervy moments in an entertaining day at the Sachsenarena.
Gerwyn Price, who must take victory on Sunday night to retain his status as world number one, had to come from 2-0 down against qualifier Ritchie Edhouse before claiming a 6-3 win.
The Welshman has previously won in Riesa in 2018 and 2019, and now plays Damon Heta in Sunday afternoon's third round after the Australian's 6-2 win over Daryl Gurney.
"In the first two legs he was firing, but I did enough to win and sometimes that's all you need to do," said Price.
"Hopefully I can bring my A-game tomorrow - I'll need it. I've won here twice before and I'd love to make it three."
Michael van Gerwen, a 32-time European Tour event winner, overcame Keane Barry 6-4, but needed a crucial 160 finish in leg six to level after the Irish starlet missed his chance to open up a 4-2 lead.
"Keane is a really good player, and when he puts you under pressure you have to perform well," said Van Gerwen. "The 160 was needed and I was glad I hit that, but I always keep fighting and to be back in front of so many fans is great.
"It's been so long for us players and the people in the venue. This is what we all want and I'm already looking forward to tomorrow. I want to rock this venue."
Clayton, meanwhile, had to come from 3-0 and 4-1 down to defeat Krzysztof Kciuk 6-5, with the Polish ace having knocked out Rob Cross in the first round before coming agonisingly close ousting the Premier League champion.
World champion Peter Wright, who is aiming to succeed Price as world number one after this event, swept past Luke Woodhouse without dropping a leg.
Colourful Wright finished six doubles from nine attempts, and now plays German qualifier Niko Springer, who reached the last 16 on his European Tour debut by defeating Brendan Dolan in a deciding leg.
Top seed Joe Cullen was too strong for Latvia's Madars Razma, and the reigning Masters champion now plays Nathan Aspinall in round three.
Aspinall, on his return to action following a wrist problem which has kept him sidelined for two months, led 4-0 before Jeff Smith cut the gap to one leg before the UK Open champion closed out a 6-4 win.
UK Open champion James Wade finished six doubles from 11 attempts in a 6-4 win over Vincent van der Voort, and now plays Kim Huybrechts after the Belgian ace defeated Devon Petersen 6-3.
Dirk van Duijvenbode averaged 100 as he whitewashed Nico Kurz 6-0, with the young German restricted to just one dart at a double in the contest.
Van Duijvenbode now meets World Championship finalist Michael Smith, who was in fine finishing form to defeat Simon Whitlock 6-4 by hitting two-thirds of his doubles.
Dimitri Van den Bergh landed a 167 finish and also checked out six doubles from nine attempts in his 6-1 defeat of Mensur Suljovic.
The 2020 World Matchplay champion now plays Brian Raman in an all-Belgian third round tie, after the new Tour Card holder survived a missed match dart from Jose de Sousa in the deciding leg of their Saturday afternoon meeting.
Welsh prospect Lewy Williams booked his spot in the last 16 by defeating Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 after the Polish star had hit back from 5-2 down to take their game all the way.
Danny Noppert, who became a father for the first time recently, now plays Van Gerwen in an all-Dutch tie after taking out 142 on his way to a 6-3 win over Mervyn King.
The £140,000 tournament concludes on Sunday, with the afternoon session's third round followed in the evening session by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
Saturday February 26
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)