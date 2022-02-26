The £140,000 PDC European Tour event saw the 16 seeded players enter the action in Saturday's second round, but the sport's top stars endured some nervy moments in an entertaining day at the Sachsenarena.

Gerwyn Price, who must take victory on Sunday night to retain his status as world number one, had to come from 2-0 down against qualifier Ritchie Edhouse before claiming a 6-3 win.

The Welshman has previously won in Riesa in 2018 and 2019, and now plays Damon Heta in Sunday afternoon's third round after the Australian's 6-2 win over Daryl Gurney.

"In the first two legs he was firing, but I did enough to win and sometimes that's all you need to do," said Price.

"Hopefully I can bring my A-game tomorrow - I'll need it. I've won here twice before and I'd love to make it three."

Big finish key for MVG

Michael van Gerwen, a 32-time European Tour event winner, overcame Keane Barry 6-4, but needed a crucial 160 finish in leg six to level after the Irish starlet missed his chance to open up a 4-2 lead.

"Keane is a really good player, and when he puts you under pressure you have to perform well," said Van Gerwen. "The 160 was needed and I was glad I hit that, but I always keep fighting and to be back in front of so many fans is great.

"It's been so long for us players and the people in the venue. This is what we all want and I'm already looking forward to tomorrow. I want to rock this venue."

Clayton gets out of jail

Clayton, meanwhile, had to come from 3-0 and 4-1 down to defeat Krzysztof Kciuk 6-5, with the Polish ace having knocked out Rob Cross in the first round before coming agonisingly close ousting the Premier League champion.