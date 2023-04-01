Gabriel Clemens produced a superb fightback to stun Simon Whitlock on day one of the Interwetten International Darts Open, as Andrew Gilding, Ross Smith and Raymond van Barneveld also progressed in Riesa.

The opening day of this weekend’s landmark event – the 100th in PDC European Tour history – saw Clemens amongst the 16 players to progress to Saturday’s second round at the Sachsenarena. The World Championship semi-finalist was forced to recover from 5-2 down to sink 2018 runner-up Whitlock, who landed six 180s in the opening seven legs to establish a commanding cushion. However, after winning three straight legs in 13, 14 and 13 darts, Clemens punished a poor final leg from Australia’s World Cup winner to move through to round two, where he will face last weekend’s runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode.

A GIGANTIC TURNAROUND!



Gabriel Clemens recovers from 4-1 and 5-2 down to beat Simon Whitlock and send the German crowd home happy in Riesa!



📺 https://t.co/M782z4qQ7i | #ET3 R1 pic.twitter.com/oNDnvKNDIw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 31, 2023

Home team shines on day one Clemens was one of four German players to prevail on day one in Riesa, with Niko Springer, Florian Hempel and 18-year-old Liam Maendl-Lawrance also celebrating success on home soil. Springer delighted the home crowd by averaging 99 and landing four maximums to topple Scott Williams, which sets up an intriguing showdown against Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh. Hempel punished 20 missed darts at double from James Wilson to come through a scrappy affair, while Maendl-Lawrance dumped out Welsh veteran Richie Burnett on his European Tour debut. Pascal Rupprecht was unable to make it five wins from five for the Host Nation representatives, succumbing 6-3 to an impressive Brendan Dolan in the afternoon session. 'I still can't quite believe it' Elsewhere, Gilding marked his first big stage appearance since his UK Open success with victory over two-time TV title winner Daryl Gurney, averaging almost 101 to advance in a high-quality encounter. “It didn’t feel like a ton-plus average, so I’m happy with that,” reflected Gilding, who also pinned six of his nine double attempts to create a showdown against fourth seed Dave Chisnall. “It was a great feeling to be introduced as UK Open champion. It’s fantastic. “I still can’t quite believe it myself. I don’t know what’s changed, but I seem to be getting those wins when I need to. That’s the difference.”

GiLDING PICKS UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF!



In his first stage appearance since winning the UK Open, Andrew Gilding posts a 100 average in defeating Daryl Gurney.



🔜 Florian Hempel v James Wilson

📺 https://t.co/M782z4qQ7i | #ET3 R1 pic.twitter.com/LcClqL57Yf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 31, 2023