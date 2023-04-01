Sporting Life
Gabriel Clemens (Picture: PDC Europe)
Gabriel Clemens (Picture: PDC Europe)

Darts results: Gabriel Clemens stuns Simon Whitlock in Germany

By Sporting Life
07:56 · SAT April 01, 2023

Gabriel Clemens produced a superb fightback to stun Simon Whitlock on day one of the Interwetten International Darts Open, as Andrew Gilding, Ross Smith and Raymond van Barneveld also progressed in Riesa.

The opening day of this weekend’s landmark event – the 100th in PDC European Tour history – saw Clemens amongst the 16 players to progress to Saturday’s second round at the Sachsenarena.

The World Championship semi-finalist was forced to recover from 5-2 down to sink 2018 runner-up Whitlock, who landed six 180s in the opening seven legs to establish a commanding cushion.

However, after winning three straight legs in 13, 14 and 13 darts, Clemens punished a poor final leg from Australia’s World Cup winner to move through to round two, where he will face last weekend’s runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Home team shines on day one

Clemens was one of four German players to prevail on day one in Riesa, with Niko Springer, Florian Hempel and 18-year-old Liam Maendl-Lawrance also celebrating success on home soil.

Springer delighted the home crowd by averaging 99 and landing four maximums to topple Scott Williams, which sets up an intriguing showdown against Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Hempel punished 20 missed darts at double from James Wilson to come through a scrappy affair, while Maendl-Lawrance dumped out Welsh veteran Richie Burnett on his European Tour debut.

Pascal Rupprecht was unable to make it five wins from five for the Host Nation representatives, succumbing 6-3 to an impressive Brendan Dolan in the afternoon session.

'I still can't quite believe it'

Elsewhere, Gilding marked his first big stage appearance since his UK Open success with victory over two-time TV title winner Daryl Gurney, averaging almost 101 to advance in a high-quality encounter.

“It didn’t feel like a ton-plus average, so I’m happy with that,” reflected Gilding, who also pinned six of his nine double attempts to create a showdown against fourth seed Dave Chisnall.

“It was a great feeling to be introduced as UK Open champion. It’s fantastic.

“I still can’t quite believe it myself. I don’t know what’s changed, but I seem to be getting those wins when I need to. That’s the difference.”

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld took advantage of his late call-up by defeating Stephen Burton 6-3 in an entertaining contest.

Germany’s number two Martin Schindler awaits Van Barneveld in round two, after the Dutch veteran landed a quartet of 14-darters and produced a stunning 157 checkout to cap off a solid display.

European champion Smith will play reigning champion Gerwyn Price in a star-studded second round tie, after firing in five 180s to account for Finnish debutant Paavo Myller in his opener.

Lee Evans enjoyed a winning return on his first European Tour appearance for eight years, averaging 99 and converting 60% of his double attempts to dump out Kim Huybrechts in a last-leg thriller.

Despite this, Huybrechts’ compatriots Mike De Decker, Mario Vandenbogaerde and Brian Raman all moved through to round two, where they will join Belgian number one Van den Bergh.

De Decker received a late call-up to Riesa following Luke Humphries’ withdrawal, and he capitalised on his unexpected lifeline by punishing a profligate display from Callan Rydz to progress.

Vandenbogaerde ran out a 6-4 winner against Latvia’s number one Madars Razma, while Raman reeled off four straight legs to dispatch Ryan Meikle, sealing the deal with a 132 checkout on the bull.

A White mess

Ian White was left to rue a mid-game slump in his first round tie against Jose Justicia, who won five straight legs from 4-1 down to set up a tussle against Peter Wright.

Matt Campbell also completed a fine comeback victory, defying two ton-plus checkouts from Keegan Brown to win four straight legs and move through to a meeting with top seed Michael van Gerwen.

Alan Soutar opened Friday’s action with a 6-4 success against Jeroen Mioch, while Steve Lennon defeated Andy Boulton by the same scoreline to clinch his first European Tour victory of 2023.

The 16 seeded players enter the fray in Saturday’s second round, with top seed van Gerwen, defending champion Price and world number one Smith amongst the names in action.

International Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

  • Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

  • (1) Michael van Gerwen v Matt Campbell
  • (16) Jose De Sousa v Lee Evans
  • (8) Peter Wright v Jose Justicia
  • (9) Joe Cullen v Alan Soutar
  • (4) Dave Chisnall v Andrew Gilding
  • (13) Jonny Clayton v Brian Raman
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall v Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • (12) Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld
  • (2) Damon Heta v Brendan Dolan
  • (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Niko Springer
  • (7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gabriel Clemens
  • (10) Danny Noppert v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • (3) Rob Cross v Steve Lennon
  • (14) Josh Rock v Florian Hempel
  • (6) Michael Smith v Mike De Decker
  • (11) Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

  • Keegan Brown 6-4 Matt Campbell
  • Kim Huybrechts 5-6 Lee Evans
  • Ian White 4-6 Jose Justicia
  • Jeroen Mioch 4-6 Alan Soutar
  • Andrew Gilding 6-4 Daryl Gurney
  • Brian Raman 6-2 Ryan Meikle
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Madars Razma
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Stephen Burton
  • Brendan Dolan 6-3 Pascal Rupprecht
  • Niko Springer 6-4 Scott Williams
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Simon Whitlock
  • Richie Burnett 4-6 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • Steve Lennon 6-4 Andy Boulton
  • Florian Hempel 6-4 James Wilson
  • Callan Rydz 3-6 Mike De Decker
  • Ross Smith 6-3 Paavo Myller

International Darts Open: Schedule and results

Friday March 31
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Jeroen Mioch 4-6 Alan Soutar
  • Steve Lennon 6-4 Andy Boulton
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Madars Razma
  • Brian Raman 6-2 Ryan Meikle
  • Brendan Dolan 6-3 Pascal Rupprecht
  • Ian White 4-6 Jose Justicia
  • Keegan Brown 4-6 Matt Campbell
  • Richie Burnett 4-6 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Kim Huybrechts 5-6 Lee Evans
  • Niko Springer 6-4 Scott Williams
  • Callan Rydz 3-6 Mike De Decker
  • Andrew Gilding 6-4 Daryl Gurney
  • Florian Hempel 6-4 James Wilson
  • Ross Smith 6-3 Paavo Myller
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Stephen Burton
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Simon Whitlock

Saturday April 1
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Danny Noppert v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • Damon Heta v Brendan Dolan
  • Jose De Sousa v K Lee Evans
  • Rob Cross v Steve Lennon
  • Joe Cullen v Alan Soutar
  • Dave Chisnall v Andrew Gilding
  • Josh Rock v Florian Hempel
  • Nathan Aspinall v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Jonny Clayton v Brian Raman
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Niko Springer
  • Peter Wright v Jose Justicia
  • Michael van Gerwen v Matt Campbell
  • Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Gabriel Clemens
  • Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld
  • Michael Smith v Mike De Decker

Sunday April 2
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round

  • Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

  • Four matches

Semi-Finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

