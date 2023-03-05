Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen and Andrew Gilding (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Michael van Gerwen and Andrew Gilding (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Andrew Gilding stuns Michael van Gerwen in UK Open final to win his first major at the age of 52

By Chris Hammer
23:23 · SUN March 05, 2023

Andrew Gilding produced one of the biggest surprises in darts history as he stunned Michael van Gerwen 11-10 in the UK Open final to become a major winner at the age of 52.

Goldfinger was a massive 200/1 outsider at the start of the tournament this weekend but he used his Midas touch in Minehead to make a mockery of those odds and earn his biggest ever payday of £110,000 that sees him soar up to 24 in the world.

His previous best outing at a TV event was a run to the UK Open semi-finals in 2015 but apart from that he'd never even gone as far as a quarter-final, while he'd also spent a couple of seasons off the PDC tour after losing his card at the end of 2018.

Gilding eventually won it back at Q School at the start of 2021 and although he's enjoyed two strong seasons to climb up the rankings and qualify for several of the biggest events, he'd yet to win a title of any kind despite reaching three finals away from the cameras.

So when he found himself 8-5 down in a race to 11 against a player who has won 62 televised titles and 148 overall during a legendary career, few would have given him any chance of bouncing back. But he displayed such a cold finger to bring it back to 9-9 before opening leg 20 with a 180 straight after MVG had hit a 170 checkout to move 10-9 ahead.

Gilding held his nerve to force a deciding leg which he pinched on double top to send the 5,000-strong crowd wild.

“I can’t believe it,” admitted Gilding, who had lost all six of his previous meetings against Van Gerwen.

“I didn’t expect to win that game. I played steady all weekend, but I didn’t feel like I played particularly brilliant darts.

“The crowd were absolutely amazing. I have been practising more, working hard and it’s paying off. Now I’ve got to win all of these major titles!”

Van Gerwen was understandably hot favourite ahead of the final on his reputation alone but he'd also produced superb darts throughout the tournament to beat Dave Chisnall, Martijn Kleermaker, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh with a tournament average just shy of 100.

Gilding's route saw him overcome Darren Webster, Ricky Evans, Luke Woodhouse, Brendan Dolan, Martin Schindler and Adam Gawlas before striking gold against the biggest name of all.

He averaged 95.46 compared to MVG's 96.74 and hit seven thumb-raising 180s while his finishing of 40.7% was more clinical than his opponent's 32.3%.

Andrew Gilding is the UK Open champion ((Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Andrew Gilding is the UK Open champion ((Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

“To play games like this are always difficult. Andrew had nothing to lose and I think he played really well,” conceded Van Gerwen, who was forced to settle for the £50,000 runner-up prize.

“I think I made many mistakes and I know that, but I’m the only one to blame and fair play to Andrew. At this moment I can’t find many positives. I’m here to win tournaments and when you don’t do that it’s disappointing.

“It is painful for me. It hurts. Everybody knows what I’m like, but I will take it on the chin. Credit to Andrew. He had a phenomenal tournament.”

Gilding’s heroics dominated the headlines on an extraordinary day in Minehead, but 21-year-old Gawlas also created his own slice of history in his quarter-final win over Rob Cross.

The former World Youth finalist crashed in an incredible 12 maximums to celebrate a 10-8 success against 2019 runner-up Cross, which lifts him into the world’s top 50 for the first time.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s other quarter-final tie saw Van den Bergh curtail Richie Burnett’s fairy-tale run, converting 53% of his attempts at double to dispatch the veteran Welshman in emphatic style.

UK Open: Round-by-round results

FINAL

  • Andrew Gilding 11-10 Michael van Gerwen

SEMI-FINALS

  • Andrew Gilding 11-6 Adam Gawlas
  • Michael van Gerwen 11-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Andrew Gilding 10-4 Martin Schindler
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Rob Cross 8-10 Adam Gawlas
  • Richie Burnett 2-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh

SIXTH ROUND

  • Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Luke Humphries
  • Peter Wright 8-10 Richie Burnett
  • Jonny Clayton 8-10 Martin Schindler
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan 7-10 Rob Cross
  • Gary Anderson 8-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Brendan Dolan 8-10 Andrew Gilding
  • William O'Connor 3-10 Adam Gawlas
  • Nathan Aspinall 10-2 Joe Cullen

FIFTH ROUND

  • Gerwyn Price 8-10 Jeffrey de Zwaan
  • Michael Smith 9-10 Luke Humphries
  • Martijn Kleermaker 6-10 Michael van Gerwen
  • Peter Wright 10-8 Callan Rydz
  • William O'Connor 10-9 Danny Noppert
  • Kim Huybrechts 2-10 Gary Anderson
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-10 Nathan Aspinall
  • Mervyn King 8-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Richie Burnett 10-9 Ted Evetts
  • Adrian Lewis 5-10 Martin Schindler
  • Joe Cullen 10-5 Karel Sedlacek
  • Jonny Clayton 10-3 Jose de Sousa
  • Adam Gawlas 10-8 Kevin Doets
  • Luke Woodhouse 5-10 Andrew Gilding
  • Chris Dobey 6-10 Brendan Dolan
  • Steve Beaton 3-10 Rob Cross

FOURTH ROUND

The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three

  • Darius Labanauskas 8-10 Jose de Sousa
  • Luke Woodhouse 10-2 Jelle Klaasen
  • George Killington 6-10 Martjn Kleermaker
  • Mensur Suljovic 4-10 Karel Sedlacek
  • Adam Gawlas 10-8 Luke Littler
  • James Wade 8-10 Gary Anderson
  • Matt Campbell 4-10 Adrian Lewis
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Dave Chisnall
  • William O'Connor 10-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Gerwyn Price 10-3 Thomas Banks
  • Luke Humphries 10-9 Damon Heta
  • Kryzstof Ratajski 8-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Raymond van Barneveld 9-10 Rob Cross
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan 10-9 Danny Jenson
  • Mervyn King 10-7 Keane Barry
  • Nathan Rafferty 8-10 Ted Evetts
  • Martin Schindler 10-7 Simon Whitlock
  • Kim Huybrechts 10-8 Mike De Decker
  • Dylan Slevin 7-10 Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert 10-8 Jim Williams
  • Callan Rydz 10-7 Daryl Gurney
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-5 Gabriel Clemens
  • Kevin Doets 10-9 Martin Lukeman
  • Richie Burnett 10-9 Florian Hempel
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 4-10 Steve Beaton
  • Vincent van der Voort 9-10 Brendan Dolan
  • Michael Smith 10-4 Ian White
  • Stephen Bunting 9-10 Peter Wright
  • Alan Soutar 9-10 Nathan Aspinall
  • Ryan Searle 6-10 Chris Dobey
  • Ricky Evans 5-10 Andrew Gilding
  • Ross Smith 9-10 Jonny Clayton

THIRD ROUND

Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.

  • Adrian Lewis 6-0 Joe Murnan (R3)
  • Josh Rock 2-6 Luke Woodhouse (R3)
  • Ross Montgomery 3-6 Simon Whitlock (R3)
  • Florian Hempel 6-3 Jamie Hughes (R3)
  • Boris Krcmar 4-6 Jermaine Wattimena (R3)
  • Steve Beaton 6-4 Connor Scutt (R3)
  • Scott Williams 5-6 Jelle Klaasen (R3)
  • Lewy Williams 1-6 Danny Jansen (R3)
  • Kevin Doets 6-3 Radek Szaganski (R3)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Adam Gawlas (R3)
  • Luke Littler 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse (R3)
  • Ryan Joyce 5-6 Mike De Decker (R3)
  • Cameron Menzies 2-6 Ian White (R3)
  • Jim Williams 6-3 Gian Van Veen (R3)
  • Dylan Slevin 6-2 Robbie Knops (R3)
  • Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Steve Lennon (R3)
  • Martin Lukeman 6-4 Dan Read (R3)
  • Madars Razma 5-6 George Killington (R3)
  • Richie Burnett 6-1 Jurjen Van der Velde (R3)
  • Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Mickey Mansell (R3)
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Damien Mol (R3)
  • Jeff Smith 1-6 Matt Campbell (R3)
  • Karel Sedlacek 6-1 Lewis Gurney (R3)
  • Ryan Meikle 5-6 Nathan Rafferty (R3)
  • Andrew Gilding 6-2 Darren Webster (R3)
  • Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Darius Labanauskas (R3)
  • Ted Evetts 6-3 Owen Roelofs (R3)
  • Richard Veenstra 2-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez (R3)
  • Ricky Evans 6-5 Graham Usher (R3)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 James Wilson (R3)
  • Thomas Banks 6-2 Conor Heneghan (R3)

ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON'S UK OPEN COLUMN

SECOND ROUND

Round two will contain the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.

  • Danny Jansen 6-4 Bradley Brooks (R2)
  • Connor Scutt 6-3 Jimmy Hendriks (R2)
  • James Richardson 2-6 Richie Burnett (R2)
  • Keegan Brown 3-6 Niels Zonneveld (R2)
  • Jules van Dongen 4-6 Kevin Doets (R2)
  • Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 2-6 Luke Littler (R2)
  • Matt Campbell 6-4 Christopher Holt (R2)
  • Daniel Klose 3-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde (R2)
  • Jose Justicia 4-6 Mickey Mansell (R2)
  • Cameron Menzies 6-2 Jim Moston (R2)
  • Ted Evetts 6-2 Jim McEwan (R2)
  • Lewis Gurney 6-5 Stephen Burton (R2)
  • Luc Peters 0-6 James Wilson (R2)
  • Damian Mol 6-4 Gary Davey (R2)
  • Dan Read 6-4 v Brian Raman (R2)
  • Joshua Richardson 3-6 Owen Roelofs (R2)
  • Richard Veenstra 6-1 Jamie Clark (R2)
  • Darren Webster 6-5 Tony Martinez (R2)
  • Conor Heneghan 6-5 Mick Kenny (R2)
  • Graham Hall 3-6 Thomas Banks (R2)
  • Kevin Burness 2-6 Nathan Rafferty (R2)
  • Graham Usher 6-5 John O'Shea (R2)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-3 Geert Nentjes (R2)
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)
  • Radek Szaganski 6-3 Krzysztof Kciuk (R2)
  • Gian Van Veen 6-5 Scott Waites (R2)
  • Jurjen Van der Velde 6-4 Ronny Huybrechts (R2)
  • Michael Flynn 1-6 Karel Sedlacek (R2)
  • Ross Montgomery 6-5 Adam Warner (R2)
  • Dylan Slevin 4-6 Shaun Wilkinson (R2)
  • Jitse Van der Wal 1-6 George Killington (R2)
  • Arron Monk 0-6 Robbie Knops (R2)

FIRST ROUND

The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour

  • Luke Littler 6-0 Nick Fullwell (R1)
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-2 Josh Payne (R1)
  • Dom Taylor 4-6 Darren Webster (R1)
  • Lewis Gurney 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim (R1)
  • Stuart White 3-6 Owen Roelofs (R1)
  • Stephen Burton 6-5 Adam Smith-Neale (R1)
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 Robert Owen (R1)
  • James Richardson 6-4 Thibault Tricole (R1)
  • Lukas Wenig 3-6 Jeffrey de Zwaan (R1)
  • Sebastian Bialecki 4-6 Joshua Richardson (R1)
  • Jurjen van der Velde 6-4 Brett Claydon (R1)
  • Geert Nentjes 6-5 Christian Kist (R1)
  • Arron Monk 6-5 Vladimir Andersen (R1)
  • Dan Read 6-5 Callum Loose (R1)
  • Conor Heneghan 6-2 Daniel Lee (R1)
  • Graham Hall 6-4 Jeffrey Sparidaans (R1)
  • Jacques Labre 3-6 Daniel Klose (R1)
  • Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Harry Lane (R1)
  • Andy Jenkins 2-6 Adam Warner (R1)
  • Noel Grant 4-6 Graham Usher (R1)
  • Nathan Girvan 2-6 Niels Zonneveld (R1)
  • Michael Flynn 6-4 Jonathan Wynn (R1)
  • Callum Goffin 2-6 Robbie Knops (R1)
  • Pascal Rupprecht 5-6 Nick Kenny (R1)
  • Jarred Cole 5-6 Jitse Van der Wal (R1)
  • Jim McEwan 6-1 Danny Lauby (R1)
  • Jim Moston 6-4 Kenny Neyens (R1)
  • Dylan Slevin 6-0 Maik Kuivenhoven (R1)
  • Gary Davey 6-4 Lee Evans (R1)
  • Danny van Trijp 3-6 Christopher Holt (R1)

