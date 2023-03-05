Andrew Gilding produced one of the biggest surprises in darts history as he stunned Michael van Gerwen 11-10 in the UK Open final to become a major winner at the age of 52.
Goldfinger was a massive 200/1 outsider at the start of the tournament this weekend but he used his Midas touch in Minehead to make a mockery of those odds and earn his biggest ever payday of £110,000 that sees him soar up to 24 in the world.
His previous best outing at a TV event was a run to the UK Open semi-finals in 2015 but apart from that he'd never even gone as far as a quarter-final, while he'd also spent a couple of seasons off the PDC tour after losing his card at the end of 2018.
Gilding eventually won it back at Q School at the start of 2021 and although he's enjoyed two strong seasons to climb up the rankings and qualify for several of the biggest events, he'd yet to win a title of any kind despite reaching three finals away from the cameras.
So when he found himself 8-5 down in a race to 11 against a player who has won 62 televised titles and 148 overall during a legendary career, few would have given him any chance of bouncing back. But he displayed such a cold finger to bring it back to 9-9 before opening leg 20 with a 180 straight after MVG had hit a 170 checkout to move 10-9 ahead.
Gilding held his nerve to force a deciding leg which he pinched on double top to send the 5,000-strong crowd wild.
“I can’t believe it,” admitted Gilding, who had lost all six of his previous meetings against Van Gerwen.
“I didn’t expect to win that game. I played steady all weekend, but I didn’t feel like I played particularly brilliant darts.
“The crowd were absolutely amazing. I have been practising more, working hard and it’s paying off. Now I’ve got to win all of these major titles!”
Van Gerwen was understandably hot favourite ahead of the final on his reputation alone but he'd also produced superb darts throughout the tournament to beat Dave Chisnall, Martijn Kleermaker, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh with a tournament average just shy of 100.
Gilding's route saw him overcome Darren Webster, Ricky Evans, Luke Woodhouse, Brendan Dolan, Martin Schindler and Adam Gawlas before striking gold against the biggest name of all.
He averaged 95.46 compared to MVG's 96.74 and hit seven thumb-raising 180s while his finishing of 40.7% was more clinical than his opponent's 32.3%.
“To play games like this are always difficult. Andrew had nothing to lose and I think he played really well,” conceded Van Gerwen, who was forced to settle for the £50,000 runner-up prize.
“I think I made many mistakes and I know that, but I’m the only one to blame and fair play to Andrew. At this moment I can’t find many positives. I’m here to win tournaments and when you don’t do that it’s disappointing.
“It is painful for me. It hurts. Everybody knows what I’m like, but I will take it on the chin. Credit to Andrew. He had a phenomenal tournament.”
Gilding’s heroics dominated the headlines on an extraordinary day in Minehead, but 21-year-old Gawlas also created his own slice of history in his quarter-final win over Rob Cross.
The former World Youth finalist crashed in an incredible 12 maximums to celebrate a 10-8 success against 2019 runner-up Cross, which lifts him into the world’s top 50 for the first time.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s other quarter-final tie saw Van den Bergh curtail Richie Burnett’s fairy-tale run, converting 53% of his attempts at double to dispatch the veteran Welshman in emphatic style.
FINAL
SEMI-FINALS
QUARTER-FINALS
SIXTH ROUND
FIFTH ROUND
FOURTH ROUND
The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three
THIRD ROUND
Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.
SECOND ROUND
Round two will contain the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.
FIRST ROUND
The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour