Goldfinger was a massive 200/1 outsider at the start of the tournament this weekend but he used his Midas touch in Minehead to make a mockery of those odds and earn his biggest ever payday of £110,000 that sees him soar up to 24 in the world.

His previous best outing at a TV event was a run to the UK Open semi-finals in 2015 but apart from that he'd never even gone as far as a quarter-final, while he'd also spent a couple of seasons off the PDC tour after losing his card at the end of 2018.

Gilding eventually won it back at Q School at the start of 2021 and although he's enjoyed two strong seasons to climb up the rankings and qualify for several of the biggest events, he'd yet to win a title of any kind despite reaching three finals away from the cameras.

So when he found himself 8-5 down in a race to 11 against a player who has won 62 televised titles and 148 overall during a legendary career, few would have given him any chance of bouncing back. But he displayed such a cold finger to bring it back to 9-9 before opening leg 20 with a 180 straight after MVG had hit a 170 checkout to move 10-9 ahead.

Gilding held his nerve to force a deciding leg which he pinched on double top to send the 5,000-strong crowd wild.