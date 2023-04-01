Mike De Decker claimed the scalp of Michael Smith on day two of the International Darts Open in Germany.
World champion Smith was far from his best in a lacklustre display which saw him manage just four shots at double, only one of which found its target in a 6-1 defeat.
Niko Springer was the other surprise winner as he despatched of Dimitri Van den Bergh by the same 6-1 scoreline.
Van den Bergh missed 12 darts at double and averaged only 82 in a shocking performance which paved the way for Springer to book a place in the last eight on Sunday.
There he's joined by Michael van Gerwen but only just, after the Dutchman was pushed all the way in a 6-5 victory over Matt Campbell, who missed two darts for the match.
Gerwyn Price averaged over 104 in an impressive 6-3 victory over Ross Smith and Dave Chisnall also topped three-figures to beat UK Open hero Andrew Gilding 6-2.
Joe Cullen lost 6-2 to Alan Soutar while Danny Noppert, like van Gerwen, avoided a match dart as he too prevailed 6-5.
There was also a popular win for Martin Schindler, who gave the German fans the result they wanted as he took out five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 6-4.
Saturday April 1
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)