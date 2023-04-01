Niko Springer was the other surprise winner as he despatched of Dimitri Van den Bergh by the same 6-1 scoreline.

World champion Smith was far from his best in a lacklustre display which saw him manage just four shots at double, only one of which found its target in a 6-1 defeat.

DE DECKER KO'S BULLY BOY! 🇧🇪 WHAT A WIN THAT IS! Mike De Decker comfortably defeats the world number one Michael Smith 6-1 to complete our Finals Day line-up! 📺 https://t.co/M782z4qQ7i | #ET3 R2 pic.twitter.com/Q7LGEJfD1x

Van den Bergh missed 12 darts at double and averaged only 82 in a shocking performance which paved the way for Springer to book a place in the last eight on Sunday.

There he's joined by Michael van Gerwen but only just, after the Dutchman was pushed all the way in a 6-5 victory over Matt Campbell, who missed two darts for the match.

Gerwyn Price averaged over 104 in an impressive 6-3 victory over Ross Smith and Dave Chisnall also topped three-figures to beat UK Open hero Andrew Gilding 6-2.

Joe Cullen lost 6-2 to Alan Soutar while Danny Noppert, like van Gerwen, avoided a match dart as he too prevailed 6-5.

There was also a popular win for Martin Schindler, who gave the German fans the result they wanted as he took out five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 6-4.

International Open results

Saturday April 1

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Danny Noppert 6-5 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Damon Heta 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Jose De Sousa 6-0 K Lee Evans

Rob Cross 6-3 Steve Lennon

Joe Cullen 2-6 Alan Soutar

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Andrew Gilding

Josh Rock 6-4 Florian Hempel

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Brian Raman

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Niko Springer

Peter Wright 6-3 Jose Justicia

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Matt Campbell

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Ross Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Martin Schindler 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael Smith 1-6 Mike De Decker

