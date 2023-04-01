Sporting Life
Mike De Decker
Mike De Decker

Darts results: Mike De Decker beats world champion Michael Smith 6-1

By Sporting Life
23:35 · SAT April 01, 2023

Mike De Decker claimed the scalp of Michael Smith on day two of the International Darts Open in Germany.

World champion Smith was far from his best in a lacklustre display which saw him manage just four shots at double, only one of which found its target in a 6-1 defeat.

Niko Springer was the other surprise winner as he despatched of Dimitri Van den Bergh by the same 6-1 scoreline.

Van den Bergh missed 12 darts at double and averaged only 82 in a shocking performance which paved the way for Springer to book a place in the last eight on Sunday.

There he's joined by Michael van Gerwen but only just, after the Dutchman was pushed all the way in a 6-5 victory over Matt Campbell, who missed two darts for the match.

Gerwyn Price averaged over 104 in an impressive 6-3 victory over Ross Smith and Dave Chisnall also topped three-figures to beat UK Open hero Andrew Gilding 6-2.

Joe Cullen lost 6-2 to Alan Soutar while Danny Noppert, like van Gerwen, avoided a match dart as he too prevailed 6-5.

There was also a popular win for Martin Schindler, who gave the German fans the result they wanted as he took out five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 6-4.

International Open results

Saturday April 1
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Danny Noppert 6-5 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • Damon Heta 6-3 Brendan Dolan
  • Jose De Sousa 6-0 K Lee Evans
  • Rob Cross 6-3 Steve Lennon
  • Joe Cullen 2-6 Alan Soutar
  • Dave Chisnall 6-2 Andrew Gilding
  • Josh Rock 6-4 Florian Hempel
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Jonny Clayton 6-4 Brian Raman
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Niko Springer
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Jose Justicia
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Matt Campbell
  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Ross Smith
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • Martin Schindler 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Michael Smith 1-6 Mike De Decker

