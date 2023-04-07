Luke Humphries will begin his defence of the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix against either Brendan Dolan or Jeffrey de Zwaan, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s event now confirmed.

Zenith in Munich will play host to the fourth PDC European Tour event of 2023 over the Easter weekend, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize from April 8-10.

This weekend’s action will see top seed Humphries return to action, after he was forced to miss out on both the European Darts Open and International Darts Open through illness.

The world number six, who won four European Tour titles last year, will meet either Dolan or De Zwaan in Sunday's second round.

Gerwyn Price will also headline the weekend’s proceedings as he sets his sights on a third consecutive European Tour title.

German Darts Grand Prix: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Sunday

(6) Michael Smith v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Adam Warner

(11) Gerwyn Price v Ian White/Raymond van Barneveld

(3) Rob Cross v Andy Boulton/Keane Barry

(14) Josh Rock v Jules van Dongen/Berry van Peer

(7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Matt Campbell/Callan Rydz

(10) Danny Noppert v Robert Owen/Liam Maendl-Lawrance

(2) Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens/Oskar Lukasiak

(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey/Tony Martinez

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney/Cameron Menzies

(12) Martin Schindler v Jim Williams/Vincent van der Voort

(4) Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites/Dragutin Horvat

(13) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding/Tytus Kanik

(8) Peter Wright v Alan Soutar/Lee Evans

(9) Joe Cullen v Ross Smith/Florian Hempel

(1) Luke Humphries v Brendan Dolan/Jeffrey De Zwaan

(16) Jose de Sousa v Simon Whitlock/Steve Beaton

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Adam Warner

Ian White v Raymond van Barneveld

Andy Boulton v Keane Barry

Jules van Dongen v Berry van Peer

Matt Campbell v Callan Rydz

Robert Owen v Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Gabriel Clemens v Oskar Lukasiak

Chris Dobey v Tony Martinez

Daryl Gurney v Cameron Menzies

Jim Williams v Vincent van der Voort

Scott Waites v Dragutin Horvat

Andrew Gilding v Tytus Kanik

Alan Soutar v Lee Evans

Ross Smith v Florian Hempel

Brendan Dolan v Jeffrey De Zwaan

Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton

German Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Saturday April 8

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Jules van Dongen v Berry van Peer

Alan Soutar v Lee Evans

Matt Campbell v Callan Rydz

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Adam Warner

Andy Boulton v Keane Barry

Scott Waites v Dragutin Horvat

Brendan Dolan v Jeffrey De Zwaan

Andrew Gilding v Tytus Kanik

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jim Williams v Vincent van der Voort

Daryl Gurney v Cameron Menzies

Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton

Ross Smith v Florian Hempel

Robert Owen v Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Ian White v Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey v Tony Martinez

Gabriel Clemens v Oskar Lukasiak

Sunday April 9

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Josh Rock v Van Dongen/Van Peer

Dave Chisnall v Waites/Horvat

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Campbell/Rydz

Rob Cross v Boulton/Barry

Jonny Clayton v Gilding/Kanik

Joe Cullen v R Smith/Hempel

Nathan Aspinall v Gurney/Menzies

Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Beaton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dobey/Martinez

Danny Noppert v Owen/Maendl-Lawrance

Michael Smith v Vandenbogaerde/Warner

Gerwyn Price v White/Van Barneveld

Damon Heta v Clemens/Lukasiak

Peter Wright v Soutar/Evans

Martin Schindler v Williams/Van der Voort

Luke Humphries v Dolan/De Zwaan

Monday April 10

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the German Darts Grand Prix on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

German Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals

2017: Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Rob Cross

2018: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Peter Wright

2019: Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock

2022: Luke Humphries 8-2 Martin Lukeman

