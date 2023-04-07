Luke Humphries will begin his defence of the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix against either Brendan Dolan or Jeffrey de Zwaan, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s event now confirmed.
Zenith in Munich will play host to the fourth PDC European Tour event of 2023 over the Easter weekend, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize from April 8-10.
This weekend’s action will see top seed Humphries return to action, after he was forced to miss out on both the European Darts Open and International Darts Open through illness.
The world number six, who won four European Tour titles last year, will meet either Dolan or De Zwaan in Sunday's second round.
Gerwyn Price will also headline the weekend’s proceedings as he sets his sights on a third consecutive European Tour title.
German Darts Grand Prix: Draw & Tournament bracket
ROUND TWO
Seeds enter in round two on Sunday
- (6) Michael Smith v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Adam Warner
- (11) Gerwyn Price v Ian White/Raymond van Barneveld
- (3) Rob Cross v Andy Boulton/Keane Barry
- (14) Josh Rock v Jules van Dongen/Berry van Peer
- (7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Matt Campbell/Callan Rydz
- (10) Danny Noppert v Robert Owen/Liam Maendl-Lawrance
- (2) Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens/Oskar Lukasiak
- (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey/Tony Martinez
- (5) Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney/Cameron Menzies
- (12) Martin Schindler v Jim Williams/Vincent van der Voort
- (4) Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites/Dragutin Horvat
- (13) Jonny Clayton v Andrew Gilding/Tytus Kanik
- (8) Peter Wright v Alan Soutar/Lee Evans
- (9) Joe Cullen v Ross Smith/Florian Hempel
- (1) Luke Humphries v Brendan Dolan/Jeffrey De Zwaan
- (16) Jose de Sousa v Simon Whitlock/Steve Beaton
ROUND ONE
Winners to play the seeds
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v Adam Warner
- Ian White v Raymond van Barneveld
- Andy Boulton v Keane Barry
- Jules van Dongen v Berry van Peer
- Matt Campbell v Callan Rydz
- Robert Owen v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
- Gabriel Clemens v Oskar Lukasiak
- Chris Dobey v Tony Martinez
- Daryl Gurney v Cameron Menzies
- Jim Williams v Vincent van der Voort
- Scott Waites v Dragutin Horvat
- Andrew Gilding v Tytus Kanik
- Alan Soutar v Lee Evans
- Ross Smith v Florian Hempel
- Brendan Dolan v Jeffrey De Zwaan
- Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton
German Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results
Saturday April 8
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Jules van Dongen v Berry van Peer
- Alan Soutar v Lee Evans
- Matt Campbell v Callan Rydz
- Mario Vandenbogaerde v Adam Warner
- Andy Boulton v Keane Barry
- Scott Waites v Dragutin Horvat
- Brendan Dolan v Jeffrey De Zwaan
- Andrew Gilding v Tytus Kanik
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Jim Williams v Vincent van der Voort
- Daryl Gurney v Cameron Menzies
- Simon Whitlock v Steve Beaton
- Ross Smith v Florian Hempel
- Robert Owen v Liam Maendl-Lawrance
- Ian White v Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey v Tony Martinez
- Gabriel Clemens v Oskar Lukasiak
Sunday April 9
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
- Josh Rock v Van Dongen/Van Peer
- Dave Chisnall v Waites/Horvat
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Campbell/Rydz
- Rob Cross v Boulton/Barry
- Jonny Clayton v Gilding/Kanik
- Joe Cullen v R Smith/Hempel
- Nathan Aspinall v Gurney/Menzies
- Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Beaton
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dobey/Martinez
- Danny Noppert v Owen/Maendl-Lawrance
- Michael Smith v Vandenbogaerde/Warner
- Gerwyn Price v White/Van Barneveld
- Damon Heta v Clemens/Lukasiak
- Peter Wright v Soutar/Evans
- Martin Schindler v Williams/Van der Voort
- Luke Humphries v Dolan/De Zwaan
Monday April 10
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
- Quarter-Finals
- Semi-Finals
- Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
German Darts Grand Prix: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the German Darts Grand Prix on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000
German Darts Grand Prix: Past Finals
- 2017: Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Rob Cross
- 2018: Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Peter Wright
- 2019: Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Simon Whitlock
- 2022: Luke Humphries 8-2 Martin Lukeman
