Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Gerwyn Price begins hat-trick bid with convincing win

By Sporting Life
00:42 · SUN April 10, 2023

Gerwyn Price began his bid for a third consecutive European Tour title with a thumping victory over Raymond van Barneveld, while reigning champion Luke Humphries also impressed at the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix.

Day two of the year’s fourth European Tour event saw Price and Humphries amongst the big winners on Easter Sunday in Munich, as six seeds crashed out during an action-packed day at the Zenith Kulturhalle.

Price, fresh from back-to-back wins at the European Darts Open and International Darts Open, produced another ton-topping average in his 6-2 success against Dutch icon Van Barneveld.

The opening four legs of the contest were shared, but Price upped the ante in the latter stages, reeling off four consecutive legs to set up a third round showdown against world champion Michael Smith.

Smith survived three missed match darts in his deciding-leg tussle against Sheffield-based teacher Adam Warner, before sealing his progress with a nerveless 116 combination on tops.

Humphries back with a bang; Wright out with a whimper

Elsewhere, Humphries enjoyed a winning return to the European Tour after missing the last two events through illness, averaging 99 in his 6-2 rout of Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Humphries drew first blood with a two-dart 98 outshot, and that set the tone for a classy display, which featured a brace of 11-darters from the top seed.

However, the biggest upset of the day saw Lee Evans race through to round three with a 6-1 success against world number two Peter Wright.

Wright returned to form in the Cazoo Premier League on Thursday, but he was sent crashing back down to earth by Evans, who won six straight legs to book a tie against Joe Cullen on Monday.

Cullen was overcome with emotion after accounting for Ross Smith in a last-leg thriller, defying a ton-plus average and six 180s from the European champion to clinch his place at Finals Day.

Gilding going for gold again

UK Open champion Andrew Gilding stormed through to the last 16 with a 6-1 demolition of Jonny Clayton, averaging almost 103 and converting all six of his attempts at double.

Gilding – who sealed victory with a fabulous 160 finish - will play fourth seed Dave Chisnall in round three, after the St Helens star recovered from 4-2 down to deny Host Nation Qualifier Dragutin Horvat.

It was a disappointing day for the quartet of German representatives in Munich, with Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens and Liam Maendl-Lawrance joining Horvat in exiting the tournament.

Schindler – a semi-finalist in Riesa last weekend – succumbed 6-1 to Jim Williams, with the Welshman conjuring up a magical 167 checkout en route to a comprehensive victory.

World Championship semi-finalist Clemens was beaten 6-3 by second seed Damon Heta, who landed a brace of ton-plus finishes to set up an intriguing clash against Masters champion Chris Dobey.

The Bedlington thrower kicked off Sunday evening’s action in style, firing in a brilliant 121 finish on the bull to dispatch his Premier League rival Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2.

Noppert sets up Dutch showdown

Meanwhile, Maendl-Lawrance was edged out by Danny Noppert for the second week in succession, as the former UK Open champion prevailed in a gruelling last-leg tie.

The Dutchman will now face his compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode, who landed seven 180s and converted a stunning 148 checkout in his quick-fire 6-3 victory over Callan Rydz.

Nathan Aspinall capitalised on a profligate display from Cameron Menzies to book his place in Monday’s third round, averaging 96 and crashing in four maximums to triumph 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Berry van Peer moved through to the last 16 of a European Tour event for the first time, producing another accomplished display of finishing in his 6-3 defeat of Josh Rock.

Van Peer will play Keane Barry for a place in the last eight, after the Irish youngster defied a ton-plus average from third seed Rob Cross to secure a maiden victory over the 2018 world champion.

Meanwhile, Jose de Sousa maintained his 100% record against Steve Beaton, winning five straight legs from 2-1 adrift to triumph in a battle of the former European Tour winners.

Price, Humphries and Smith will be among the stars in last 16 action on Monday afternoon, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place in a bumper evening session at the Zenith Kulturhalle.

German Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Saturday April 8
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Jules van Dongen 1-6 Berry van Peer
  • Alan Soutar 2-6 Lee Evans
  • Matt Campbell 3-6 Callan Rydz
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Adam Warner
  • Andy Boulton 3-6 Keane Barry
  • Scott Waites 4-6 Dragutin Horvat
  • Brendan Dolan 5-6 Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • Andrew Gilding 6-1 Tytus Kanik

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Jim Williams 6-3 Vincent van der Voort
  • Daryl Gurney 4-6 Cameron Menzies
  • Simon Whitlock 5-6 Steve Beaton
  • Ross Smith 6-1 Florian Hempel
  • Robert Owen 5-6 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • Ian White 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Tony Martinez
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Oskar Lukasiak

Sunday April 9
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Josh Rock 3-6 Berry van Peer
  • Dave Chisnall 6-4 Dragutin Horvat
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Callan Rydz
  • Rob Cross 3-6 Keane Barry
  • Jonny Clayton 1-6 Andrew Gilding
  • Joe Cullen 6-5 Ross Smith
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cameron Menzies
  • Jose de Sousa 6-2 Steve Beaton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-6 Chris Dobey
  • Danny Noppert 6-5 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • Michael Smith 6-5 Adam Warner
  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Damon Heta 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • Peter Wright 1-6 Lee Evans
  • Martin Schindler 1-6 Jim Williams
  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Monday April 10
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price
  • Keane Barry v Berry van Peer
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert
  • Damon Heta v Chris Dobey
  • Nathan Aspinall v Jim Williams
  • Dave Chisnall v Andrew Gilding
  • Lee Evans v Joe Cullen
  • Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

  • Quarter-Finals
  • Semi-Finals
  • Final

