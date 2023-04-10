Day two of the year’s fourth European Tour event saw Price and Humphries amongst the big winners on Easter Sunday in Munich, as six seeds crashed out during an action-packed day at the Zenith Kulturhalle.

Price, fresh from back-to-back wins at the European Darts Open and International Darts Open, produced another ton-topping average in his 6-2 success against Dutch icon Van Barneveld.

The opening four legs of the contest were shared, but Price upped the ante in the latter stages, reeling off four consecutive legs to set up a third round showdown against world champion Michael Smith.

Smith survived three missed match darts in his deciding-leg tussle against Sheffield-based teacher Adam Warner, before sealing his progress with a nerveless 116 combination on tops.

Humphries back with a bang; Wright out with a whimper

Elsewhere, Humphries enjoyed a winning return to the European Tour after missing the last two events through illness, averaging 99 in his 6-2 rout of Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Humphries drew first blood with a two-dart 98 outshot, and that set the tone for a classy display, which featured a brace of 11-darters from the top seed.

However, the biggest upset of the day saw Lee Evans race through to round three with a 6-1 success against world number two Peter Wright.

Wright returned to form in the Cazoo Premier League on Thursday, but he was sent crashing back down to earth by Evans, who won six straight legs to book a tie against Joe Cullen on Monday.

Cullen was overcome with emotion after accounting for Ross Smith in a last-leg thriller, defying a ton-plus average and six 180s from the European champion to clinch his place at Finals Day.

Gilding going for gold again

UK Open champion Andrew Gilding stormed through to the last 16 with a 6-1 demolition of Jonny Clayton, averaging almost 103 and converting all six of his attempts at double.

Gilding – who sealed victory with a fabulous 160 finish - will play fourth seed Dave Chisnall in round three, after the St Helens star recovered from 4-2 down to deny Host Nation Qualifier Dragutin Horvat.

It was a disappointing day for the quartet of German representatives in Munich, with Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens and Liam Maendl-Lawrance joining Horvat in exiting the tournament.

Schindler – a semi-finalist in Riesa last weekend – succumbed 6-1 to Jim Williams, with the Welshman conjuring up a magical 167 checkout en route to a comprehensive victory.

World Championship semi-finalist Clemens was beaten 6-3 by second seed Damon Heta, who landed a brace of ton-plus finishes to set up an intriguing clash against Masters champion Chris Dobey.

The Bedlington thrower kicked off Sunday evening’s action in style, firing in a brilliant 121 finish on the bull to dispatch his Premier League rival Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2.

Noppert sets up Dutch showdown

Meanwhile, Maendl-Lawrance was edged out by Danny Noppert for the second week in succession, as the former UK Open champion prevailed in a gruelling last-leg tie.

The Dutchman will now face his compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode, who landed seven 180s and converted a stunning 148 checkout in his quick-fire 6-3 victory over Callan Rydz.

Nathan Aspinall capitalised on a profligate display from Cameron Menzies to book his place in Monday’s third round, averaging 96 and crashing in four maximums to triumph 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Berry van Peer moved through to the last 16 of a European Tour event for the first time, producing another accomplished display of finishing in his 6-3 defeat of Josh Rock.

Van Peer will play Keane Barry for a place in the last eight, after the Irish youngster defied a ton-plus average from third seed Rob Cross to secure a maiden victory over the 2018 world champion.

Meanwhile, Jose de Sousa maintained his 100% record against Steve Beaton, winning five straight legs from 2-1 adrift to triumph in a battle of the former European Tour winners.

Price, Humphries and Smith will be among the stars in last 16 action on Monday afternoon, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place in a bumper evening session at the Zenith Kulturhalle.

German Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Saturday April 8

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Jules van Dongen 1-6 Berry van Peer

Alan Soutar 2-6 Lee Evans

Matt Campbell 3-6 Callan Rydz

Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Adam Warner

Andy Boulton 3-6 Keane Barry

Scott Waites 4-6 Dragutin Horvat

Brendan Dolan 5-6 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Andrew Gilding 6-1 Tytus Kanik

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jim Williams 6-3 Vincent van der Voort

Daryl Gurney 4-6 Cameron Menzies

Simon Whitlock 5-6 Steve Beaton

Ross Smith 6-1 Florian Hempel

Robert Owen 5-6 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Ian White 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 6-1 Tony Martinez

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Oskar Lukasiak

Sunday April 9

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Josh Rock 3-6 Berry van Peer

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Dragutin Horvat

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Callan Rydz

Rob Cross 3-6 Keane Barry

Jonny Clayton 1-6 Andrew Gilding

Joe Cullen 6-5 Ross Smith

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Steve Beaton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-6 Chris Dobey

Danny Noppert 6-5 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Michael Smith 6-5 Adam Warner

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Damon Heta 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Peter Wright 1-6 Lee Evans

Martin Schindler 1-6 Jim Williams

Luke Humphries 6-2 Jeffrey De Zwaan

Monday April 10

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Keane Barry v Berry van Peer

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert

Damon Heta v Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall v Jim Williams

Dave Chisnall v Andrew Gilding

Lee Evans v Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

