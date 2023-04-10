Michael Smith beat Nathan Aspinall 8-5 in the final of the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix.
Smith produced one of his most convincing displays as world champion to dominate Monday's final having come within a dart of defeat in his opening match a day earlier, Adam Wagner having missed three for the match.
Smith went on to thrash Gerwyn Price, beat youngster Keane Barry and edge past Damon Heta before a fine front-running display against Aspinall saw him lift silverware for the first time since Alexandra Palace.
A slow start from Aspinall which included three missed darts for the first leg saw Smith race into a 3-0 lead, before two 100-plus finishes from the eventual runner-up narrowed the gap to 5-3.
Smith restored his three-leg advantage by taking out 130 for a 12-dart leg and went on to keep his opponent at arm's length, hitting double 12 for the title at the first attempt to cap a fine performance.
Bully Boy ended the match with eight 180s and an average of 102.88, bouncing back in style following a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Peter Wright in the Premier League on Thursday.
"I had to find a game from somewhere," said Smith. "That first leg changed the match, he missed six darts and I stepped in for the double.
"It happens sometimes, you've got to ride your luck. I've had four match darts thrown against me this weekend.
"The lad's a dog, he literally bites at your ankles all the time. If you're 6-0 up in a first to eight, he's biting at your heels, going and going.
"That first game, three years ago would've been game over. I feel bad for Nathan, he's not won one yet. I just knew I had to do the right shots at the key times.
"I've finally got my sixth (European Tour title) and I didn't even bring my A-game."
Aspinall was left to rue a sloppy start but was pleased to have played his part in what was his first European Tour final.
"I think that was early nerves," he confessed. "It's a final, these are big, big tournaments. I felt the nerves early on in the game, he capitalised.
"I don't think either of us played very good this weekend (but) I think it was a good final. He proved why he's the world number one, the world champion."
