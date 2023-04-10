Sporting Life
Michael Smith (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Michael Smith (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Michael Smith beats Nathan Aspinall to land Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
22:33 · MON April 10, 2023

Michael Smith beat Nathan Aspinall 8-5 in the final of the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix.

Smith produced one of his most convincing displays as world champion to dominate Monday's final having come within a dart of defeat in his opening match a day earlier, Adam Wagner having missed three for the match.

Smith went on to thrash Gerwyn Price, beat youngster Keane Barry and edge past Damon Heta before a fine front-running display against Aspinall saw him lift silverware for the first time since Alexandra Palace.

A slow start from Aspinall which included three missed darts for the first leg saw Smith race into a 3-0 lead, before two 100-plus finishes from the eventual runner-up narrowed the gap to 5-3.

Smith restored his three-leg advantage by taking out 130 for a 12-dart leg and went on to keep his opponent at arm's length, hitting double 12 for the title at the first attempt to cap a fine performance.

Bully Boy ended the match with eight 180s and an average of 102.88, bouncing back in style following a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Peter Wright in the Premier League on Thursday.

"I had to find a game from somewhere," said Smith. "That first leg changed the match, he missed six darts and I stepped in for the double.

"It happens sometimes, you've got to ride your luck. I've had four match darts thrown against me this weekend.

"The lad's a dog, he literally bites at your ankles all the time. If you're 6-0 up in a first to eight, he's biting at your heels, going and going.

"That first game, three years ago would've been game over. I feel bad for Nathan, he's not won one yet. I just knew I had to do the right shots at the key times.

"I've finally got my sixth (European Tour title) and I didn't even bring my A-game."

Aspinall was left to rue a sloppy start but was pleased to have played his part in what was his first European Tour final.

"I think that was early nerves," he confessed. "It's a final, these are big, big tournaments. I felt the nerves early on in the game, he capitalised.

"I don't think either of us played very good this weekend (but) I think it was a good final. He proved why he's the world number one, the world champion."

German Darts Grand Prix: Draw & Tournament bracket

FINAL

  • (6) Michael Smith 8-5 Nathan Aspinall (5)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (6) Michael Smith 7-6 Damon Heta (2)
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall 7-5 Joe Cullen (9)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (6) Michael Smith 6-4 Keane Barry
  • (10) Danny Noppert 3-6 Damon Heta (2)
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Andrew Gilding
  • (9) Joe Cullen 6-3 Luke Humphries (1)

ROUND THREE

Seeds enter in round two on Sunday

  • (6) Michael Smith 6-2 Gerwyn Price (11)
  • Keane Barry 6-5 Berry van Peer
  • (7) Dirk van Duijvenbode 2-6 Danny Noppert (10)
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-5 Chris Dobey
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jim Williams
  • (4) Dave Chisnall 5-6 Andrew Gilding
  • Lee Evans 3-6 Joe Cullen (9)
  • (1) Luke Humphries 6-2 Jose de Sousa(16)

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Sunday

  • (6) Michael Smith 6-5 Adam Warner
  • (11) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (3) Rob Cross 3-6 Keane Barry
  • (14) Josh Rock 3-6 Berry van Peer
  • (7) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Callan Rydz
  • (10) Danny Noppert 6-5 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
  • (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-6 Chris Dobey
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cameron Menzies
  • (12) Martin Schindler 1-6 Jim Williams
  • (4) Dave Chisnall 6-4 Dragutin Horvat
  • (13) Jonny Clayton 1-6 Andrew Gilding
  • (8) Peter Wright 1-6 Lee Evans
  • (9) Joe Cullen 6-5 Ross Smith
  • (1) Luke Humphries 6-2 Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • (16) Jose de Sousa 6-2 Steve Beaton

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Adam Warner
  • Ian White 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Andy Boulton 3-6 Keane Barry
  • Jules van Dongen 1-6 Berry van Peer
  • Matt Campbell 6-3 Callan Rydz
  • Robert Owen 5-6 Liam Maendl-Lawrance
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Oskar Lukasiak
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Tony Martinez
  • Daryl Gurney 4-6 Cameron Menzies
  • Jim Williams 6-3 Vincent van der Voort
  • Scott Waites 4-6 Dragutin Horvat
  • Andrew Gilding 6-1 Tytus Kanik
  • Alan Soutar 2-6 Lee Evans
  • Ross Smith 6-1 Florian Hempel
  • Brendan Dolan 5-6 Jeffrey De Zwaan
  • Simon Whitlock 5-6 Steve Beaton

