Smith went on to thrash Gerwyn Price, beat youngster Keane Barry and edge past Damon Heta before a fine front-running display against Aspinall saw him lift silverware for the first time since Alexandra Palace.

Smith produced one of his most convincing displays as world champion to dominate Monday's final having come within a dart of defeat in his opening match a day earlier, Adam Wagner having missed three for the match.

130 FROM SMITH! This is brutal from Smith and Aspinall just can't get close! This time, a 130 finish from Michael Smith as he moves 6-3 ahead and within two of the title. Time is running out for The Asp. 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/0NYBe0z3XI

A slow start from Aspinall which included three missed darts for the first leg saw Smith race into a 3-0 lead, before two 100-plus finishes from the eventual runner-up narrowed the gap to 5-3.

Smith restored his three-leg advantage by taking out 130 for a 12-dart leg and went on to keep his opponent at arm's length, hitting double 12 for the title at the first attempt to cap a fine performance.

Bully Boy ended the match with eight 180s and an average of 102.88, bouncing back in style following a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Peter Wright in the Premier League on Thursday.

"I had to find a game from somewhere," said Smith. "That first leg changed the match, he missed six darts and I stepped in for the double.

"It happens sometimes, you've got to ride your luck. I've had four match darts thrown against me this weekend.

"The lad's a dog, he literally bites at your ankles all the time. If you're 6-0 up in a first to eight, he's biting at your heels, going and going.

"That first game, three years ago would've been game over. I feel bad for Nathan, he's not won one yet. I just knew I had to do the right shots at the key times.

"I've finally got my sixth (European Tour title) and I didn't even bring my A-game."