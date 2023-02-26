The full results and round-ups from the Belgian Darts Open, which takes place from May 5-7.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
Belgian Darts Open: Draw & tournament bracket
- Luke Humphries (1) v Bradley Brooks/Richard Veenstra
- Andrew Gilding (16) v Jermaine Wattimena/Host Nation Qualifier 2
- Nathan Aspinall (8) v Martijn Kleermaker/Ross Smith
- Danny Noppert (9) v Dennis Nilsson/Ted Evetts
- Damon Heta (4) v Jeff Smith/Damian Mol
- Jonny Clayton (13) v Sven Hilling/Keane Barry
- Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) v James Wade/Raymond van Barneveld
- Joe Cullen (12) v Callan Rydz/Matt Campbell
- Dave Chisnall (2) v Kim Huybrechts/Ricky Evans
- Josh Rock (15) v Dalibor Smolik/Chris Dobey
- Michael Smith (7) v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Ian White
- Peter Wright (10) v Gabriel Clemens/Graham Usher
- Michael van Gerwen (3) v Host Nation Qualifier 1/Jose De Sousa
- Martin Schindler (14) v Daryl Gurney/Dylan Slevin
- Rob Cross (6) v Robert Owen/Stefan Bellmont
- Ryan Searle (11) v Gary Anderson/Krzysztof Ratajski
Belgian Darts Open: Schedule & results
Friday May 5
First Round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Bradley Brooks v Richard Veenstra
- Dennis Nilsson v Ted Evetts
- Jeff Smith v Damian Mol
- Sven Hilling v Keane Barry
- Gabriel Clemens v Graham Usher
- Host Nation Qualifier 1 v Jose De Sousa
- Robert Owen v Stefan Bellmont
- Jermaine Wattimena v Host Nation Qualifier 2
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Callan Rydz v Matt Campbell
- Daryl Gurney v Dylan Slevin
- Martijn Kleermaker v Ross Smith
- Gary Anderson v Krzysztof Ratajski
- James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld
- Kim Huybrechts v Ricky Evans
- Dalibor Smolik v Chris Dobey
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ian White
Saturday May 6
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
- Andrew Gilding v Wattimena/HNQ2
- Rob Cross v Owen/Bellmont
- Joe Cullen v Rydz/Campbell
- Danny Noppert v Nilsson/Evetts
- Damon Heta v J Smith/Mol
- Martin Schindler v Gurney/Slevin
- Ryan Searle v Anderson/Ratajski
- Jonny Clayton v Hilling/Barry
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Nathan Aspinall v Kleermaker/R Smith
- Luke Humphries v Brooks/Veenstra
- Dave Chisnall v Huybrechts/Evans
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Wade/Van Barneveld
- Peter Wright v Clemens/Usher
- Michael van Gerwen v HNQ1/De Sousa
- Michael Smith v Van den Bergh/White
- Josh Rock v Smolik/Dobey
Sunday May 7
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Quarter-finals
- Semi-finals
- Final
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Belgian Darts Open: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Belgian Darts Open on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold via PDCTV as well as through a series of bookmakers' websites worldwide. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Prize fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16: £3,000
- Last 32: £2,000
- Last 48: £1,000