Darts results: Michael van Gerwen produces 113 average in dominant Poland Darts Masters win

The Dutchman was playing through the pain barrier following his recent dental surgery, but a trio of exceptional performances catapulted him to his third televised title of 2023.

Van Gerwen claimed US Darts Masters glory in New York last month, and he made it back-to-back titles on the World Series stage with a staggering 113.22 average against Van den Bergh - the highest average ever produced in a World Series of Darts final.

VAN GERWEN WINS IN WARSAW! 🇳🇱🏆 Absolutely SUBLIME from Michael van Gerwen, who wins the inaugural Poland Darts Masters in stunning style! Van Gerwen averages over 113 in an astonishing final to celebrate an 8-3 success against Dimitri Van den Bergh! #PolandDarts | The Final pic.twitter.com/JZWTfYj9Ri

Van Gerwen was in merciless mood throughout the day in the Polish capital, relinquishing just five legs in emphatic victories over Luke Humphries and Michael Smith earlier in the evening.

The 34-year-old averaged over 110 to dispatch Humphries in the last eight, and a 104 average was enough to brush aside world number one Smith in quick-fire semi-final showdown.

Van den Bergh drew first blood in Saturday’s showpiece with a brilliant 11-darter, but Van Gerwen soon seized control of the final, reeling off three consecutive legs in 13, 13 and 12 darts to move 3-1 ahead.

The Belgian halted Van Gerwen’s charge in leg five, but normal service was soon resumed for the Dutchman, who fired in legs of 11, 16, 11 and 12 darts to move to the cusp of victory at 7-2.

Van den Bergh – who averaged 101 himself – produced back-to-back 180s en route to claiming a third leg, but it simply delayed the inevitable, as Van Gerwen sealed the deal with a clinical 86 checkout.

“I’ve just come back from surgery and I’ve had a really tough couple of weeks,” reflected Van Gerwen, who will be aiming to defend his Betfred World Matchplay crown in Blackpool next week.

“You have to stand up and you have to battle. I always say if I am competing in something, I want to win it, and this feels amazing.

“Dimitri played well in the final, but this weekend I think I was unstoppable.

“Fair play to all the Polish darts fans. Honestly, I didn’t expect this. The atmosphere blew me away, and I hope I can come back here next year.”