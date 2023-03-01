Gary Anderson ended his three-year wait for a PDC ranking title by defeating Krzysztof Ratajski 8-5 in Monday's Players Championship 8 final in Hildesheim - and afterwards claimed he was fired up by Paul Nicholson's latest Sporting Life column.
Anderson was listed in Nicholson's article about players who haven't always handled defeats well (click here to read it) - and it didn't go unnoticed by the Flying Scotsman.
After a stunning day of darts, in which he posted four ton-plus averages en route to scooping the £12,000 top prize in Germany, he let his feelings known during an interview with the PDC's Dan Dawson, who had been sharing commentary duties with Nicholson during the tournament.
He said: "I must admit, I read a tweet from Paul Nicholson saying I'm one of the world's worst losers. I'm going to have a chat with him, because there's losing, and there's being done over. I've had that in my head today, and I'm gunning for him. Just as well you aren't Paul because I would have hurt you by now!
“Paul says I'm a bad loser? We'll see.”
Anderson – a runner-up to Ross Smith at Players Championship 5 last week – has enjoyed a stunning revival over recent weeks, also sealing his European Tour return following a seven-year sabbatical.
Anderson continued his resurgence to claim the spoils at Halle 39, crashing in six 180s and converting a stunning 170 checkout to topple Ratajski in Monday’s decider.
The pair shared the opening four legs of the contest, only for Anderson to seize control with a run of three straight legs – featuring the spectacular 170 finish in leg seven.
Ratajski responded to reduce the arrears to 4-5, although Anderson kept his cool, producing back-to-back 180s before pinning double five to clinch his first PDC title since February 2020.
“I’m back playing darts and I’m enjoying it again,” said the two-time world champion, who moves into the provisional qualification places for July’s World Matchplay.
“It has been hard. Over the last three years, I’ve not wanted to come and play darts, but I’m enjoying it again and I’ve really enjoyed this weekend.
“I’m practising with Ryan [Searle] and it’s going well. People wrote me off, and I’m just here to give you all headaches!”
Anderson boasted a tournament average of 100 across his seven matches, kicking off his campaign with battling wins over Jamie Hughes and Jelle Klaasen.
He then moved through to the last 16 with an impressive 6-4 success against top seed Luke Humphries, before averaging 110.5 to dump out Premier League star Dimitri Van den Bergh.
The 52-year-old continued his charge with a convincing quarter-final win over Dutch prospect Gian van Veen, which he followed with an emphatic 7-3 victory against Gerwyn Price in the last four.