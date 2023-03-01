Gary Anderson ended his three-year wait for a PDC ranking title by defeating Krzysztof Ratajski 8-5 in Monday's Players Championship 8 final in Hildesheim - and afterwards claimed he was fired up by Paul Nicholson's latest Sporting Life column.

Anderson was listed in Nicholson's article about players who haven't always handled defeats well (click here to read it) - and it didn't go unnoticed by the Flying Scotsman. After a stunning day of darts, in which he posted four ton-plus averages en route to scooping the £12,000 top prize in Germany, he let his feelings known during an interview with the PDC's Dan Dawson, who had been sharing commentary duties with Nicholson during the tournament. He said: "I must admit, I read a tweet from Paul Nicholson saying I'm one of the world's worst losers. I'm going to have a chat with him, because there's losing, and there's being done over. I've had that in my head today, and I'm gunning for him. Just as well you aren't Paul because I would have hurt you by now! “Paul says I'm a bad loser? We'll see.”

Anderson – a runner-up to Ross Smith at Players Championship 5 last week – has enjoyed a stunning revival over recent weeks, also sealing his European Tour return following a seven-year sabbatical. Anderson continued his resurgence to claim the spoils at Halle 39, crashing in six 180s and converting a stunning 170 checkout to topple Ratajski in Monday’s decider.