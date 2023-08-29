Darts results: Gerwyn Price wins back-to-back Players Championship titles

The Dutchman then capitalised on errors from Price to open his account in leg four, although Price responded by winning the next five legs without reply to complete a comprehensive victory.

Van Veen missed darts at double for 130 and 120 combinations in the opening exchanges, and he was punished by a ruthless Price, who converted two-dart 84 and 88 checkouts to establish an early buffer.

Price came through the 128-player field to claim his fifth title of 2023, saving his best performances for the latter stages to scoop the £12,000 top prize.

The Welshman defeated Josh Rock to triumph in Saturday's showpiece, and he defeated another of the game's brightest young stars in Van Veen to cap off a perfect weekend at Halle 39.

🗣️ "If I'm winning tournaments with my C-game, hopefully when my A-game comes out, that's good enough as well!" Gerwyn Price reacts to his Players Championship 18 success in Hildesheim, after becoming the first player to celebrate back-to-back Pro Tour titles in 2023! pic.twitter.com/NQCb96r5Rk

“Gian is a great player. He missed a couple of chances, and I didn’t let him off in that game,” admitted Price, the first player in 2023 to win back-to-back ProTour titles.

“My game wasn’t the best apart from a couple of games at the end. I was scoring well all day, missing loads of doubles but getting away with it.

“I would rather play really well, even if I lose sometimes. Scraping games doesn’t give you that much confidence, but winning is what matters.

“If I’m winning tournaments when I’m playing my C-game, when my A-game comes out, hopefully that’s good enough as well, because some people turn me over when I’m playing my best!

“When there are ranking points at stake, it means a little bit more, and luck was on my side this weekend.”

Price displayed his battling qualities in early wins over Jimmy Hendriks and Pascal Rupprecht, before recovering from 5-4 down to deny Ireland’s Keane Barry with a 99 average.

The 2021 world champion then breezed through to the Event 18 decider in emphatic style, conceding just three legs in his next three matches.

After easing past James Wade in a scrappy last 16 tie, Price whitewashed a struggling Rob Cross in the quarter-finals, and continued his charge with a 7-2 demolition of Stephen Bunting in the last four.

Price won ten consecutive legs during this three-game spell; averaging almost 102 to dispatch Bunting and set up a showdown against World Youth finalist Van Veen.

2023 Players Championship 18 results

Last 16

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Ryan Meikle

Richard Veenstra 6-5 Tony Martinez

Gerwyn Price 6-1 James Wade

Rob Cross 6-1 Ricky Evans

Gian van Veen 6-2 Ian White

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-1 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Darryl Pilgrim 6-5 Cam Crabtree

Joe Cullen 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Quarter-finals

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Richard Veenstra

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Rob Cross

Gian van Veen 6-2 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Joe Cullen 6-0 Darryl Pilgrim

Semi-finals

Gerwyn Price 7-2 Stephen Bunting

Gian van Veen 7-1 Joe Cullen

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-1 Gian van Veen