Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Cricket
Other Sports
Luke Humphries (Picture: PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Luke Humphries wins maiden major title by beating Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final

By Sporting Life
22:47 · SUN October 08, 2023

Luke Humphries thrashed Gerwyn Price 5-2 in the World Grand Prix final in Leicester to claim his maiden major title.

Cool Hand, who was runner-up to James Wade in his last big final at the UK Open back in 2021, even climbs above Price to world number four as a result of his £120,000 winners' cheque that will surely be the first of many.

Humphries raised the roof with a stunning 170 checkout in the fifth set but his crowning moment came when firing in a spectacular finish from 138 when Price was waiting on 24 in hope of taking the match to an eighth leg.

The 28-year-old has been a star on the European Tour over the last 18 months, winning five trophies while he's also picked up three Players Championship titles in this same time.

“It is one of those feelings you can’t put into words,” he said. “I have imagined this moment all my career and to actually finally do what I have always dreamed of, you can’t put it into words.

“There are no superlatives to say, it’s unbelievable.

“Taking out 138 out under the most pressure that I have ever been under, just made the whole thing a lot better, there was no better way for me to win. I am so proud of myself.

“It’s my son’s birthday tomorrow, as much as he won’t know it his life has changed because his dad is a major champion now and that is quite massive.

“I would have loved to have him here, but he’s going to have a very good present, I’ll have to wrap the trophy up so he can see how great dad is.”

Price had to endure the usual hostility from the crowd, who were pro-Humphries in their support and will now be hit in the pocket after swearing during his on-stage interview.

“It’s one of those games, I am absolutely gutted but it’s what happens,” he said.

“I wish we could play these games in Wales, it’s frustrating sometimes. I didn’t help myself early on, Luke played fantastic, he’s a worthy winner. But I think I played better overall.

“He had a lot of support. I’ve got a good man cave to go back to, I don’t give a s**t.”

Price 2-5 Humphries: Match stats

  • Average
    Price: 91
    Humphries: 93.3
  • 180s
    Price: 3
    Humphries: 8
  • Checkout %
    Price: 52.2% (12/23)
    Humphries: 40.5% (17/42)
  • 100+ checkouts
    Price: 117
    Humphries: 170, 138, 109

World Grand Prix: Round-by-round results

FINAL

  • (4) Gerwyn Price 2-5 Luke Humphries (6) (3-0, 1-3, 1-3, 0-3, 3-2, 2-3, 2-3)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (1) Michael Smith 2-4 Gerwyn Price (4) (2-3, 3-2, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 0-3)
  • Joe Cullen 0-4 Luke Humphries (6) (1-3, 1-3, 1-3, 2-3)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (1) Michael Smith 3-0 Andrew Gilding (3-1, 3-0, 3-2)
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Martin Schindler (3-0, 3-0, 3-1)
  • Joe Cullen 3-2 Chris Dobey (3-0, 1-3, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)
  • (6) Luke Humphries 3-2 Peter Wright (3) (1-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-2)

SECOND ROUND

  • (1) Michael Smith 3-0 Brendan Dolan (3-1, 3-1, 3-0)
  • Andrew Gilding 3-2 Gary Anderson (0-3, 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-1)
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Krzysztof Ratajski (3-2, 3-2, 3-2)
  • Martin Schindler 3-2 Stephen Bunting (0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 2-3, 3-1)
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen 2-3 Chris Dobey (1-3, 3-0, 3-2, 2-3, 0-3)
  • Joe Cullen 3-1 Ross Smith (3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 3-2)
  • (3) Peter Wright 3-1 Ryan Searle (1-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-0)
  • (6) Luke Humphries 3-0 Luke Woodhouse (3-2, 3-2, 3-2)

FIRST ROUND

  • (1) Michael Smith 2-0 Callan Rydz (3-0, 3-1)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-2 Brendan Dolan (3-0, 1-3, 0-3)
  • (8) Rob Cross 1-2 Andrew Gilding (3-0, 1-3, 2-3)
  • Jose de Sousa 1-2 Gary Anderson (3-2, 0-3, 2-3)
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Danny Noppert (3-2, 3-0)
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 2-1 James Wade (1-3, 3-0, 3-2)
  • (5) Nathan Aspinall 1-2 Stephen Bunting (1-3, 3-2, 2-3)
  • Martin Schindler 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld (3-2, 2-3, 3-1)
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Josh Rock (3-1, 3-0)
  • Chris Dobey 2-0 Dimitri Van den Bergh (3-2, 3-2)
  • (7) Jonny Clayton 0-2 Ross Smith (1-3, 2-3)
  • Joe Cullen 2-0 Mike De Decker (3-2, 3-1)
  • (3) Peter Wright 2-0 Gabriel Clemens (3-1, 3-1)
  • Ryan Searle 2-1 Damon Heta (2-3, 3-0, 3-2)
  • (6) Luke Humphries 2-0 Daryl Gurney (3-1, 3-2)
  • Dave Chisnall 0-2 Luke Woodhouse (1-3, 2-3)

World Grand Prix Past Finals

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....