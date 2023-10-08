Darts results: Luke Humphries wins maiden major title by beating Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final

Luke Humphries thrashed Gerwyn Price 5-2 in the World Grand Prix final in Leicester to claim his maiden major title.

Cool Hand, who was runner-up to James Wade in his last big final at the UK Open back in 2021, even climbs above Price to world number four as a result of his £120,000 winners' cheque that will surely be the first of many. Humphries raised the roof with a stunning 170 checkout in the fifth set but his crowning moment came when firing in a spectacular finish from 138 when Price was waiting on 24 in hope of taking the match to an eighth leg. The 28-year-old has been a star on the European Tour over the last 18 months, winning five trophies while he's also picked up three Players Championship titles in this same time.

HUMPHRIES HAS FINALLY DONE IT 🏆🚨



It's stunning. It's staggering. WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT! 🤯



An absolutely ridiculous 138 checkout from Luke Humphries to lift his very first TV title 😱



What a moment to win the 2023 @BoyleSports World Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/tuYfu43WuE — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2023

“It is one of those feelings you can’t put into words,” he said. “I have imagined this moment all my career and to actually finally do what I have always dreamed of, you can’t put it into words. “There are no superlatives to say, it’s unbelievable. “Taking out 138 out under the most pressure that I have ever been under, just made the whole thing a lot better, there was no better way for me to win. I am so proud of myself. “It’s my son’s birthday tomorrow, as much as he won’t know it his life has changed because his dad is a major champion now and that is quite massive.

THAT IS RIDICULOUS! 🤯



Oh. My. Word 😨



Luke Humphries reels in a 170 checkout to take the lead in the fifth set!



📺 https://t.co/yNO8z3ftB8 | #WGPDarts pic.twitter.com/Vv70mOXL6n — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2023

“I would have loved to have him here, but he’s going to have a very good present, I’ll have to wrap the trophy up so he can see how great dad is.” Price had to endure the usual hostility from the crowd, who were pro-Humphries in their support and will now be hit in the pocket after swearing during his on-stage interview. “It’s one of those games, I am absolutely gutted but it’s what happens,” he said. “I wish we could play these games in Wales, it’s frustrating sometimes. I didn’t help myself early on, Luke played fantastic, he’s a worthy winner. But I think I played better overall. “He had a lot of support. I’ve got a good man cave to go back to, I don’t give a s**t.”

The moment that he has been dreaming of... 😍



Luke Humphries lifts the 2023 @BoyleSports World Grand Prix title to finally be crowned a major champion 👏



Lap it up, Luke! pic.twitter.com/lidWxvLIiC — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 8, 2023

Price 2-5 Humphries: Match stats Average

Price : 91

Humphries : 93.3

: 91 : 93.3 180s

Price : 3

Humphries : 8

: 3 : 8 Checkout %

Price : 52.2% (12/23)

Humphries : 40.5% (17/42)

: 52.2% (12/23) : 40.5% (17/42) 100+ checkouts

Price: 117

Humphries: 170, 138, 109