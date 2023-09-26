World Grand Prix darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us, with Michael van Gerwen bidding to defend his trophy.

Here's everything you need to know, including the results, round-ups, prize money and a roll of honour...

World Grand Prix: Draw bracket and round-by-round results

FIRST ROUND

(1) Michael Smith v Callan Rydz

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan

(8) Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding

Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson

(4) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade

(5) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

(7) Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

(3) Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

(6) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 2 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan

Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson

Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade

Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert

Michael Smith v Callan Rydz

Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding

Tuesday October 3 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith

Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney

Wednesday October 4 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

M Smith/Rydz v Van Duijvenbode/Dolan

Cross/Gilding v De Sousa/Anderson

Price/Noppert v Ratajski/Wade

Aspinall/Bunting v Schindler/Van Barneveld

Thursday October 5 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Van Gerwen/Rock v Van den Bergh/Dobey

Clayton/R Smith v Cullen/De Decker

Wright/Clemens v Heta/Searle

Humphries/Gurney v Chisnall/Woodhouse

Friday October 6 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four matches

Saturday October 7 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Two matches

Sunday October 8 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix: Odds

5/2 Michael van Gerwen

10/3 Gerwyn Price

9/2 Michael Smith

10/1 Luke Humphries

12/1 Nathan Aspinall

16/1 Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall

20/1 Jonny Clayton, Josh Rock

33/1 Joe Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode

50/1 Danny Noppert, Damon Heta, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Gary Anderson

100/1 Ryan Searle, James Wade, Martin Schindler, Stephen Bunting, Krzysztof Ratajski, Gabriel Clemens, Chris Dobey

150/1 Andrew Gilding, Daryl Gurney, Jose de Sousa, Mike De Decker, Raymond van Barneveld, Luke Woodhouse

200/1 Callan Rydz

300/1 Brendan Dolan

Click here for all Sky Bet's World Grand Prix odds

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £120,000

Runner-up - £60,000

Semi-finalists - £40,000

Quarter-finalists - £25,000

Second round - £15,000

First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets

Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and used to take place in Dublin every October until it moved across the Irish Sea in 2020. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.

Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.

The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its long-term home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.

Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2022), Jonny Clayton (2021), Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.

World Grand Prix Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 6

James Wade - 2

Jonny Clayton - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

Darts: Related content