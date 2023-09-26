World Grand Prix darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is almost upon us, with Michael van Gerwen bidding to defend his trophy.
Here's everything you need to know, including the results, round-ups, prize money and a roll of honour...
World Grand Prix: Draw bracket and round-by-round results
FIRST ROUND
- (1) Michael Smith v Callan Rydz
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan
- (8) Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding
- Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson
- (4) Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
- Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade
- (5) Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting
- Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
- (7) Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
- Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker
- (3) Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens
- Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
- (6) Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
- Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse
World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results
Monday October 2 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Brendan Dolan
- Jose de Sousa v Gary Anderson
- Krzysztof Ratajski v James Wade
- Martin Schindler v Raymond van Barneveld
- Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price v Danny Noppert
- Michael Smith v Callan Rydz
- Rob Cross v Andrew Gilding
Tuesday October 3 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker
- Dave Chisnall v Luke Woodhouse
- Damon Heta v Ryan Searle
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
- Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens
- Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
- Luke Humphries v Daryl Gurney
Wednesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
- M Smith/Rydz v Van Duijvenbode/Dolan
- Cross/Gilding v De Sousa/Anderson
- Price/Noppert v Ratajski/Wade
- Aspinall/Bunting v Schindler/Van Barneveld
Thursday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
- Van Gerwen/Rock v Van den Bergh/Dobey
- Clayton/R Smith v Cullen/De Decker
- Wright/Clemens v Heta/Searle
- Humphries/Gurney v Chisnall/Woodhouse
Friday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix: Odds
- 5/2 Michael van Gerwen
- 10/3 Gerwyn Price
- 9/2 Michael Smith
- 10/1 Luke Humphries
- 12/1 Nathan Aspinall
- 16/1 Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall
- 20/1 Jonny Clayton, Josh Rock
- 33/1 Joe Cullen, Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 50/1 Danny Noppert, Damon Heta, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Gary Anderson
- 100/1 Ryan Searle, James Wade, Martin Schindler, Stephen Bunting, Krzysztof Ratajski, Gabriel Clemens, Chris Dobey
- 150/1 Andrew Gilding, Daryl Gurney, Jose de Sousa, Mike De Decker, Raymond van Barneveld, Luke Woodhouse
- 200/1 Callan Rydz
- 300/1 Brendan Dolan
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and used to take place in Dublin every October until it moved across the Irish Sea in 2020. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.
Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.
The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its long-term home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.
Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2022), Jonny Clayton (2021), Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.
World Grand Prix Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
