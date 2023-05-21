Jonny Clayton claimed a first Players Championship title in over two years in Leicester on Sunday, defeating Josh Rock 8-5 in the final of Players Championship 12.

Clayton produced a trio of ton-plus averages en route to his second ProTour title of the year, providing himself the perfect tonic ahead of his bid for a second Cazoo Premier League crown on Thursday at the O2. The five-time TV title winner defeated Dave Chisnall and Damon Heta in the quarter and semi-finals respectively, before seeing off the challenge of Rock to rack up a fifth Players Championship title of his career.

CLAYTON CLINCHES PC12 CROWN! 🏆



Jonny Clayton defeats Josh Rock in a repeat of last month's Austrian Darts Open final to triumph at Players Championship 12!



The Welshman converts three ton-plus finishes in Sunday's showpiece to claim the spoils! 👏



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/D2A0HgV58t — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 21, 2023

"Josh is a class act with a massive future so I'm going to enjoy any win against him, especially in a final," said Clayton, who defeated Rock to win the Austrian Darts Open (ET5) final in April. "I came here this weekend to get valuable match practice; I'm playing Gerwyn Price, arguably the best player in the world, on Thursday night so I need the practice. "I'll admit I'm the laziest practicer at home, so I needed this and it keeps me sharp for next week. "I'm playing okay again and I've got a smile on my face. Hopefully it gives me that confidence to pick up the trophy for a second time."