Darts results: Peter Wright defeats James Wade to win the European Championship

Peter Wright secured the European Championship with a 11-6 victory over James Wade in Dortmund.
Wright earned his place in the final with an 11-8 win over Danny Noppert while Wade came from 5-1 down to beat Gian van Veen 11-9.
In the final, Wright threw four 180’s and had an average of 97.39.
The first big moment of the match came when Wade produced a 157 finish against the throw to level things up at one apiece but Wright rattled off five of the next six legs as he stormed into a 6-2 lead.
Wade fought back to secure two legs on the bounce and head into the second interval at 6-4.
Wright regained his four-leg cushion after the break to move into an 8-4 lead as Wade looked like he started to falter before producing a 14-dart leg to reduce the deficit slightly again.
Wade smacked in his first maximum of the match in the next leg but it was not enough to stop Wright from moving to within two of the title.
Wright’s break of throw in the next leg put him to within a leg of the match and despite missing three championship darts at the double, he made no mistake in checking out 96 in the next leg to lift the trophy.
