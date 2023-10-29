Darts results: Peter Wright defeats James Wade to win the European Championship

In the final, Wright threw four 180’s and had an average of 97.39.

Wright earned his place in the final with an 11-8 win over Danny Noppert while Wade came from 5-1 down to beat Gian van Veen 11-9.

The first big moment of the match came when Wade produced a 157 finish against the throw to level things up at one apiece but Wright rattled off five of the next six legs as he stormed into a 6-2 lead.

Wade fought back to secure two legs on the bounce and head into the second interval at 6-4.

Wright regained his four-leg cushion after the break to move into an 8-4 lead as Wade looked like he started to falter before producing a 14-dart leg to reduce the deficit slightly again.

Wade smacked in his first maximum of the match in the next leg but it was not enough to stop Wright from moving to within two of the title.

Wright’s break of throw in the next leg put him to within a leg of the match and despite missing three championship darts at the double, he made no mistake in checking out 96 in the next leg to lift the trophy.

European Championship: Tournament results

FINAL

(9) Peter Wright 11-6 James Wade (26)

SEMI-FINALS

(9) Peter Wright 11-8 Danny Noppert (12)

(26) James Wade 11-9 Gian van Veen (27)

QUARTER-FINALS

(32) Chris Dobey 8-10 Peter Wright (9)

(4) Gerwyn Price 8-10 Danny Noppert (12)

(2) Luke Humphries 6-10 James Wade (26)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 6-10 Gian van Veen (27)

ROUND TWO

(32) Chris Dobey 10-8 Stephen Bunting (17)

(8) Michael Smith 4-10 Peter Wright (9)

(4) Gerwyn Price 10-5 Nathan Aspinall (13)

(5) Rob Cross 7-10 Danny Noppert (12)

(2) Luke Humphries 10-5 Krzysztof Ratajski (15)

(26) James Wade 10-1 Jose de Sousa (23)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Ricardo Pietreczko (14)

(27) Gian van Veen 10-6 Daryl Gurney (22)

ROUND ONE

(1) Dave Chisnall 2-6 Chris Dobey (32)

(16) Martin Schindler 1-6 Stephen Bunting (17)

(8) Michael Smith 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld (25)

(9) Peter Wright 6-5 Gabriel Clemens (24)

(4) Gerwyn Price 6-1 Keane Barry (29)

(13) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Ryan Searle (20)

(5) Rob Cross 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh (28)

(12) Danny Noppert 6-0 Andrew Gilding (21)

(2) Luke Humphries 6-1 Brendan Dolan (31)

(15) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Joe Cullen (18)

(7) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 James Wade (26)

(10) Jonny Clayton 4-6 Jose de Sousa (23)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Madars Razma (30)

(14) Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Ross Smith (19)

(6) Damon Heta 1-6 Gian van Veen (27)

(11) Josh Rock 2-6 Daryl Gurney (22)

