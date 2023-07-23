The 19-year-old, who was making her debut in the second staging of the televised major, didn't have to be at her brilliant best to run out a 6-1 winner with an average of 79.85.

She did threaten a nine-darter in the second leg when throwing five perfect darts but she wasn't pushed by Suzuki, who averaged 72.12 and missed five of her six darts at double.

The victory earns her an automatic spot in this year's Grand Slam of Darts in November and the World Championship at the end of the year.

Earlier she thrashed Noa-Lynn van Leuven 4-0 with an average of 82.36 before upping that to 89.51 in a hard-fought 5-3 triumph over Robyn Byrne.

Defending champion Fallon Sherrock crashed out in the quarter-finals to Lisa Ashton, who held her nerve to win a last-leg decider, but the Lancashire Rose would subsequently lose 5-3 to Suzuki in the last four.