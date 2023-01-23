The £275,000 season-opening tournament sees 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, where Joe Cullen is the defending champion.

You can follow the ITV4-televised event unfold here with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money and past winners.

Cazoo Masters: Draw and round-by-round results

In tournament bracket order

ROUND TWO (Top eight seeds enter the competition)

(1) Michael Smith v (16) Damon Heta/(17) Ross Smith

(8) Danny Noppert v (9) Nathan Aspinall/(24) Stephen Bunting

(4) Gerwyn Price v (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode/(20) Krzysztof Ratajski

(5) Luke Humphries v (12) Joe Cullen/(21) Chris Dobey

(2) Peter Wright v (15) Ryan Searle/(18) Dave Chisnall

(7) Jonny Clayton v (10) James Wade/(23) Callan Rydz

(3) Michael van Gerwen v (14) Jose de Sousa/(19) Gabriel Clemens

(6) Rob Cross v (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh/(22) Gary Anderson

ROUND ONE

(9) Nathan Aspinall v (24) Stephen Bunting

(10) James Wade v (23) Callan Rydz

(11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (22) Gary Anderson

(12) Joe Cullen v (21) Chris Dobey

(13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Krzysztof Ratajski

(14) Jose de Sousa v (19) Gabriel Clemens

(15) Ryan Searle v (18) Dave Chisnall

(16) Damon Heta v (17) Ross Smith

Cazoo Masters schedule and results

Friday January 28

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Ryan Searle v Dave Chisnall

James Wade v Callan Rydz

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey

Damon Heta v Ross Smith

Saturday January 29

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Second round (best of 19 legs)

Danny Noppert v Nathan Aspinall/Stephen Bunting

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton v James Wade/Callan Rydz

Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen/Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Gerwyn Price v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Krzysztof Ratajski

Peter Wright v Ryan Searle/Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith v Damon Heta/Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa/Gabriel Clemens

Sunday January 30

Afternoon session (1245 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (best of 19 legs)

Four matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Semi-finals (best of 21 legs)

Two matches

Final (best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

2023 Masters Darts Odds

Masters prize money

Winner - £65,000

Runner-Up - £30,000

Semi-Finalists - £20,000

Quarter-Finalists - £12,000

Second Round - £7,500

First Round - £4,000

Total - £275,000

What channel is the Masters darts on?

Every session will be televised live by ITV 4.

Format

First Round - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

Darts Masters History: Past Finals

