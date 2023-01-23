The full draw, schedule and results from the 2023 Cazoo Masters, which takes place from January 27-29 in Milton Keynes.
The £275,000 season-opening tournament sees 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, where Joe Cullen is the defending champion.
You can follow the ITV4-televised event unfold here with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money and past winners.
Cazoo Masters: Draw and round-by-round results
In tournament bracket order
ROUND TWO (Top eight seeds enter the competition)
- (1) Michael Smith v (16) Damon Heta/(17) Ross Smith
- (8) Danny Noppert v (9) Nathan Aspinall/(24) Stephen Bunting
- (4) Gerwyn Price v (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode/(20) Krzysztof Ratajski
- (5) Luke Humphries v (12) Joe Cullen/(21) Chris Dobey
- (2) Peter Wright v (15) Ryan Searle/(18) Dave Chisnall
- (7) Jonny Clayton v (10) James Wade/(23) Callan Rydz
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v (14) Jose de Sousa/(19) Gabriel Clemens
- (6) Rob Cross v (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh/(22) Gary Anderson
ROUND ONE
- (9) Nathan Aspinall v (24) Stephen Bunting
- (10) James Wade v (23) Callan Rydz
- (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (22) Gary Anderson
- (12) Joe Cullen v (21) Chris Dobey
- (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Krzysztof Ratajski
- (14) Jose de Sousa v (19) Gabriel Clemens
- (15) Ryan Searle v (18) Dave Chisnall
- (16) Damon Heta v (17) Ross Smith
Cazoo Masters schedule and results
Friday January 28
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
- Ryan Searle v Dave Chisnall
- James Wade v Callan Rydz
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gary Anderson
- Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens
- Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey
- Damon Heta v Ross Smith
Saturday January 29
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Second round (best of 19 legs)
- Danny Noppert v Nathan Aspinall/Stephen Bunting
- Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Gary Anderson
- Jonny Clayton v James Wade/Callan Rydz
- Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen/Chris Dobey
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
- Gerwyn Price v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Krzysztof Ratajski
- Peter Wright v Ryan Searle/Dave Chisnall
- Michael Smith v Damon Heta/Ross Smith
- Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa/Gabriel Clemens
Sunday January 30
Afternoon session (1245 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-finals (best of 21 legs)
Final (best of 21 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Masters prize money
- Winner - £65,000
- Runner-Up - £30,000
- Semi-Finalists - £20,000
- Quarter-Finalists - £12,000
- Second Round - £7,500
- First Round - £4,000
- Total - £275,000
What channel is the Masters darts on?
Every session will be televised live by ITV 4.
Format
- First Round - Best of 11 legs
- Second Round - Best of 19 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
- Final - Best of 21 legs
