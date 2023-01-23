Sporting Life
Joe Cullen is the Masters champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Joe Cullen is the Masters champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Masters darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
17:36 · MON January 23, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2023 Cazoo Masters, which takes place from January 27-29 in Milton Keynes.

The £275,000 season-opening tournament sees 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, where Joe Cullen is the defending champion.

You can follow the ITV4-televised event unfold here with all the results, daily reviews and match highlights while we have details of the prize money and past winners.

Cazoo Masters: Draw and round-by-round results

In tournament bracket order

ROUND TWO (Top eight seeds enter the competition)

  • (1) Michael Smith v (16) Damon Heta/(17) Ross Smith
  • (8) Danny Noppert v (9) Nathan Aspinall/(24) Stephen Bunting
  • (4) Gerwyn Price v (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode/(20) Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (5) Luke Humphries v (12) Joe Cullen/(21) Chris Dobey
  • (2) Peter Wright v (15) Ryan Searle/(18) Dave Chisnall
  • (7) Jonny Clayton v (10) James Wade/(23) Callan Rydz
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v (14) Jose de Sousa/(19) Gabriel Clemens
  • (6) Rob Cross v (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh/(22) Gary Anderson

ROUND ONE

  • (9) Nathan Aspinall v (24) Stephen Bunting
  • (10) James Wade v (23) Callan Rydz
  • (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (22) Gary Anderson
  • (12) Joe Cullen v (21) Chris Dobey
  • (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (20) Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (14) Jose de Sousa v (19) Gabriel Clemens
  • (15) Ryan Searle v (18) Dave Chisnall
  • (16) Damon Heta v (17) Ross Smith

Cazoo Masters schedule and results

Friday January 28
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
First Round (Best of 11 legs)

  • Ryan Searle v Dave Chisnall
  • James Wade v Callan Rydz
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Nathan Aspinall v Stephen Bunting
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey
  • Damon Heta v Ross Smith

Saturday January 29
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Second round (best of 19 legs)

  • Danny Noppert v Nathan Aspinall/Stephen Bunting
  • Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Gary Anderson
  • Jonny Clayton v James Wade/Callan Rydz
  • Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen/Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

  • Gerwyn Price v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Peter Wright v Ryan Searle/Dave Chisnall
  • Michael Smith v Damon Heta/Ross Smith
  • Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa/Gabriel Clemens

Sunday January 30
Afternoon session (1245 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-finals (best of 21 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

2023 Masters Darts Odds

Click here for Sky Bet odds

Masters prize money

  • Winner - £65,000
  • Runner-Up - £30,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £20,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £12,000
  • Second Round - £7,500
  • First Round - £4,000
  • Total - £275,000

What channel is the Masters darts on?

Every session will be televised live by ITV 4.

Format

  • First Round - Best of 11 legs
  • Second Round - Best of 19 legs
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
  • Final - Best of 21 legs

Darts Masters History: Past Finals

Darts: Related content

