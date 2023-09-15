Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Cricket
Other Sports
The World Series of Darts Finals takes place in Amsterdam
The World Series of Darts Finals takes place in Amsterdam

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
14:19 · FRI September 15, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals, which take place at the AFAS Live in Amsterdam from September 15-17.

The lucrative 24-player event returns to Amsterdam for a third time, featuring the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael Smith.

Here's all you need to know...

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Round-by-round results

ROUND TWO

Seeded players enter on day two

(1) Rob Cross v Jonny Clayton/Martin Schindler

(8) Luke Humphries v Daniel Klose/Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Gabriel Clemens/William O'Connor

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Damon Heta/Ricky Evans

(2) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown/Simon Whitlock

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Danny Noppert

(3) Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld/Jeff Smith

(6) Peter Wright v Graham Usher/Haupai Puha

ROUND ONE

Winners play the seeds

  • Daniel Klose v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Graham Usher v Haupai Puha
  • Gabriel Clemens v William O'Connor
  • Keegan Brown v Simon Whitlock
  • Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Jeff Smith
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert
  • Damon Heta v Ricky Evans

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Daily schedule and results

Friday September 15
First round
Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Daniel Klose v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Graham Usher v Haupai Puha
  • Gabriel Clemens v William O'Connor
  • Keegan Brown v Simon Whitlock
  • Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Jeff Smith
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert
  • Damon Heta v Ricky Evans

Saturday September 16
Second round
Evening session (1800 BST)

  • (1) Rob Cross v Jonny Clayton/Martin Schindler
  • (8) Luke Humphries v Daniel Klose/Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (4) Michael van Gerwen v Gabriel Clemens/William O'Connor
  • (5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Damon Heta/Ricky Evans
  • (2) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown/Simon Whitlock
  • (7) Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Danny Noppert
  • (3) Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld/Jeff Smith
  • (6) Peter Wright v Graham Usher/Haupai Puha

Sunday September 18
Quarter-finals
Afternoon session (1200 BST)

  • Four matches

Evening session (1800 BST)

Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)

  • Two matches

Finals (Best of 21 legs)

  • One match

Which TV channel is the World Series of Darts Finals on?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV3 & ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

World Series of Darts: Sky Bet odds

Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet

World Series of Darts Finals Prize Fund

  • Winner - £75,000
  • Runner-Up - £35,000
  • Semi-Finalists - £25,000
  • Quarter-Finalists - £17,500
  • Second Round Losers - £10,000
  • First Round Losers - £5,000
  • Total - £350,000

World Series of Darts Finals: Past winners

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....