Jack's World Series of Darts Finals: Round-by-round results

ROUND TWO

Seeded players enter on day two

(1) Rob Cross v Jonny Clayton/Martin Schindler

(8) Luke Humphries v Daniel Klose/Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Gabriel Clemens/William O'Connor

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Damon Heta/Ricky Evans

(2) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown/Simon Whitlock

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Danny Noppert

(3) Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld/Jeff Smith

(6) Peter Wright v Graham Usher/Haupai Puha

Which TV channel is the World Series of Darts Finals on?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV3 & ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

World Series of Darts: Sky Bet odds

World Series of Darts Finals Prize Fund

Winner - £75,000

Runner-Up - £35,000

Semi-Finalists - £25,000

Quarter-Finalists - £17,500

Second Round Losers - £10,000

First Round Losers - £5,000

Total - £350,000

World Series of Darts Finals: Past winners

