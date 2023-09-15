The full draw, schedule and results from the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals, which take place at the AFAS Live in Amsterdam from September 15-17.
The lucrative 24-player event returns to Amsterdam for a third time, featuring the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael Smith.
Here's all you need to know...
ROUND TWO
Seeded players enter on day two
(1) Rob Cross v Jonny Clayton/Martin Schindler
(8) Luke Humphries v Daniel Klose/Krzysztof Ratajski
(4) Michael van Gerwen v Gabriel Clemens/William O'Connor
(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Damon Heta/Ricky Evans
(2) Gerwyn Price v Keegan Brown/Simon Whitlock
(7) Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode/Danny Noppert
(3) Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld/Jeff Smith
(6) Peter Wright v Graham Usher/Haupai Puha
ROUND ONE
Winners play the seeds
Friday September 15
First round
Evening session (1800 BST)
Saturday September 16
Second round
Evening session (1800 BST)
Sunday September 18
Quarter-finals
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Evening session (1800 BST)
Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)
The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV3 & ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland).
