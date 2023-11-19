Darts results: Luke Humphries wins Grand Slam of Darts title after thrashing Rob Cross in the Wolverhampton final

Luke Humphries claimed his second major title of the year by thrashing Rob Cross 16-8 in the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts final in Wolverhampton.
Cool Hand, who celebrated his maiden senior major at last month's World Grand Prix, is fast becoming regarded as the best player on the planet right now and will be among the leading favourites at the World Championship.
Humphries - backed at 7/1 pre-tournament by our tipster Chris Hammer - earlier put James Wade to the sword 16-10 in the semi-finals before brushing aside Voltage 16-8 to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy at the WV Active Aldersley.
He's only the third player alongside Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to win both these majors in the same season while his 104.7 average against Cross in the final was the sixth time out of his seven matches in the tournament that he'd exceeded three figures.
"To pick up two TV titles is fantastic - I don't believe it," smiled Humphries, who also landed eight 180s and finished almost 60% of his darts at a double to claim the £150,000 top prize.
"It feels just as good - obviously nothing can ever beat the first one but the second one does feel as good, especially the way I've played again there.
"It was a long, gruelling slog today but I think we put on a good show. It was a really tough game but I think we both played really well.
"It was a contrast from the semi-final to the final, I played much, much better and I played pretty much how I did throughout the tournament.
"Rob was absolutely fantastic, he didn't give me a leg and I had to work for every leg. He's another great of our generation, a World Champion and I respect him a lot.
"This week I've beaten some great, great players who I've looked up to over the years - Gary, James and Rob. I'm very blessed and happy to be a two-time major champion."
Cross didn't do a lot wrong, averaging over 103 and also managing a 170 checkout but had no qualms over the result.
"The best man won on the night, no doubt about it - he was fantastic," said Voltage, who claimed £70,000 as runner-up having previously beaten Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals.
"It's a little bit hurtful to lose but he was excellent tonight. I've had a good week and I'll come back."
Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout Stage results and Group Stage standings
KNOCKOUT STAGE
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- James Wade 10-16 Luke Humphries
- Stephen Bunting 13-16 Rob Cross
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- James Wade 16-15 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 16-14 Gary Anderson
- Stowe Buntz 8-16 Stephen Bunting
- Damon Heta 6-16 Rob Cross
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- James Wade 10-8 Chris Dobey
- Josh Rock 10-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Luke Humphries 10-7 Ryan Searle
- Gerwyn Price 6-10 Gary Anderson
- Stowe Buntz 10-5 Andrew Gilding
- Danny Noppert 4-10 Stephen Bunting
- Michael van Gerwen 7-10 Damon Heta
- Nathan Aspinall 8-10 Rob Cross
GROUP STAGE
- Scoring System: Each competitor play each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down.
Group A
- James Wade P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +6 PTS 4
- Krzysztof Ratajski P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +4 PTS 4
- (1) Michael Smith P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +0 PTS 4
- Nathan Girvan P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -10 PTS 0
Results
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-4 James Wade
- Michael Smith 5-2 Nathan Girvan
- James Wade 5-2 Nathan Girvan
- Michael Smith 5-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Nathan Girvan
- James Wade 5-1 Michael Smith
Group B
- Josh Rock P 3 W 3 L 0 LegDiff +11 PTS 6
- Chris Dobey P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +0 PTS 4
- (8) Jonny Clayton P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -3 PTS 2
- Berry van Peer P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -8 PTS 0
Results
- Josh Rock 5-2 Chris Dobey
- Jonny Clayton 5-2 Berry van Peer
- Nathan Rafferty 5-2 Gian van Veen
- Chris Dobey 5-4 Berry van Peer
- Josh Rock 5-1 Jonny Clayton
- Josh Rock 5-1 Berry van Peer
- Jonny Clayton 3-5 Chris Dobey
Group C
- (4) Luke Humphries P 3 W 3 L 0 LegDiff +11 PTS 6
- Gary Anderson P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +1 PTS 4
- Dirk van Duijvenbode P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -2 PTS 2
- Steve Lennon P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -10 PTS 0
Results
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-5 Gary Anderson
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Steve Lennon
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-2 Steve Lennon
- Luke Humphries 5-1 Gary Anderson
- Gary Anderson 5-1 Steve Lennon
- Luke Humphries 5-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Group D
- (5) Gerwyn Price P 3 W 3 L 0 LegDiff +13 PTS 6
- Ryan Searle P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff -2 PTS 4
- Nathan Rafferty P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -3 PTS 2
- Gian van Veen P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -8 PTS 0
Results
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Nathan Rafferty
- Nathan Rafferty 5-2 Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price 5-0 Ryan Searle
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Gian van Veen
- Ryan Searle 5-3 Nathan Rafferty
Group E
- Stowe Buntz P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +5 PTS 4
- Stephen Bunting P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +1 PTS 4
- Dave Chisnall P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -1 PTS 2
- (2) Peter Wright P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -5 PTS 2
Results
- Dave Chisnall 4-5 Stephen Bunting
- Peter Wright 1-5 Stowe Buntz
- Peter Wright 5-4 Dave Chisnall
- Stowe Buntz 5-3 Stephen Bunting
- Dave Chisnall 5-4 Stowe Buntz
- Peter Wright 3-5 Stephen Bunting
Group F
- (7) Danny Noppert P 3 W 3 L 0 LegDiff +5 PTS 6
- Andrew Gilding P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +4 PTS 4
- Brendan Dolan P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff 0 PTS 2
- Haruki Muramatsu P 3 W 0 L 3 LegDiff -9 PTS 0
Results
- Andrew Gilding 5-3 Brendan Dolan
- Danny Noppert 5-3 Haruki Muramatsu
- Brendan Dolan 5-2 Haruki Muramatsu
- Danny Noppert 5-3 Andrew Gilding
- Andrew Gilding 5-1 Haruki Muramatsu
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Brendan Dolan
Group G
- (3) Michael van Gerwen P 3 W 3 L 0 LegDiff +6 PTS 6
- Rob Cross P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +3 PTS 4
- Fallon Sherrock P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -6 PTS 2
- Martijn Kleermaker P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -2 PTS 0
Results
- Rob Cross 5-4 Martijn Kleermaker
- Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Fallon Sherrock 5-4 Martijn Kleermaker
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Rob Cross
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Martijn Kleermaker
- Rob Cross 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
Group H
- (6) Nathan Aspinall P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff +3 PTS 4
- Damon Heta P 3 W 2 L 1 LegDiff -1 PTS 4
- Beau Greaves P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff +2 PTS 2
- Ricardo Pietreczko P 3 W 1 L 2 LegDiff -4 PTS 2
Results
- Damon Heta 5-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Nathan Aspinall 5-4 Beau Greaves
- Beau Greaves 5-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Damon Heta
- Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
- Damon Heta 5-4 Beau Greaves
