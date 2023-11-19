Darts results: Luke Humphries wins Grand Slam of Darts title after thrashing Rob Cross in the Wolverhampton final

Luke Humphries claimed his second major title of the year by thrashing Rob Cross 16-8 in the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts final in Wolverhampton.

Cool Hand, who celebrated his maiden senior major at last month's World Grand Prix, is fast becoming regarded as the best player on the planet right now and will be among the leading favourites at the World Championship. Humphries - backed at 7/1 pre-tournament by our tipster Chris Hammer - earlier put James Wade to the sword 16-10 in the semi-finals before brushing aside Voltage 16-8 to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy at the WV Active Aldersley. He's only the third player alongside Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to win both these majors in the same season while his 104.7 average against Cross in the final was the sixth time out of his seven matches in the tournament that he'd exceeded three figures.

LUKE HUMPHRIES HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🏆🏆



It's a second major TV title for Luke Humphries in just 42 days as he devastates Rob Cross with one of the very best final displays to win the Grand Slam!



16-8 scoreline, 104.69 average and 59.6% on the doubles.



Simply breathtaking 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LdSKrpzYwX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 19, 2023

"To pick up two TV titles is fantastic - I don't believe it," smiled Humphries, who also landed eight 180s and finished almost 60% of his darts at a double to claim the £150,000 top prize. "It feels just as good - obviously nothing can ever beat the first one but the second one does feel as good, especially the way I've played again there. "It was a long, gruelling slog today but I think we put on a good show. It was a really tough game but I think we both played really well. "It was a contrast from the semi-final to the final, I played much, much better and I played pretty much how I did throughout the tournament. "Rob was absolutely fantastic, he didn't give me a leg and I had to work for every leg. He's another great of our generation, a World Champion and I respect him a lot. "This week I've beaten some great, great players who I've looked up to over the years - Gary, James and Rob. I'm very blessed and happy to be a two-time major champion."

🤣 "Some people say I've got no personality but I don't mind if I keep picking up titles!"



🏆🏆 Luke Humphries joins Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as the only players to win the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam in the same year.



The best player in the world right now? pic.twitter.com/U9jPm8ILZo — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) November 19, 2023

Cross didn't do a lot wrong, averaging over 103 and also managing a 170 checkout but had no qualms over the result. "The best man won on the night, no doubt about it - he was fantastic," said Voltage, who claimed £70,000 as runner-up having previously beaten Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals. "It's a little bit hurtful to lose but he was excellent tonight. I've had a good week and I'll come back."