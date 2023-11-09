Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Free darts betting tips and group-by-group preview for the Sky Sports-televised major in Wolverhampton

The 2023 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts gets under way this weekend and our Chris Hammer brings you his group-by-group preview and tournament tips for the Sky Sports-televised major.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts 2pts Luke Humphries to win the Grand Slam of Darts at 7/1 (Betfred) 1pt each-way Dave Chisnall to win the Grand Slam of Darts at 20/1 (General, 1/2 1,2) 1pt Krzysztof Ratajski to win Group A at 9/2 (Boylesports) 1pt Josh Rock to win Group B at 9/4 (William Hill) 1pt Gary Anderson to win Group C at 9/4 (Boylesports) 1pt Gian van Veen to win Group D at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Stephen Bunting to win Group E at 4/1 (bet365, Sky Bet, BetVictor) 1pt Beau Greaves to qualify from Group H at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Coral) 1pt Stephen Bunting, Brendan Dolan, Gian van Veen, Krzysztof Ratajski and Josh Rock all to qualify from their groups at 14/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE TO BACK THIS ACCA WITH SKY BET! Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

One of the most popular events on the darting calendar hits our screens this weekend as Michael Smith bids to defend the title that changed his career. This year's edition features seven different major winners from the past 12 months and 25 other players who have managed to book their spots via a qualifying criteria that's too confusing and debatable to discuss here. Let me point you to Paul Nicholson's pre-tournament column that addresses those kind of talking points. In this preview I'll look at each group in turn with seasonal statistics for every player, courtesy of darts statistician and fellow Sporting Life writer Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) and his Darts Tracker (@DartsTracker).

Grand Slam of Darts Group Stage All group games best of nine legs. Top two qualify for knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference (click here for more on that in our tournament guide).

In the below graphics, the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2023, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. In terms of Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves, the data is only for Women’s Series events. Stowe Buntz' data is from the CDC Tour and Haruki Murumatsu is from the Asian Championship. Checkout percentage data is therefore not available for these players.

GROUP A

The seasonal stats of players in Group A

Best Odds: Michael Smith (4/6 to top group, 2/9 to qualify), James Wade (3/1 to top group, 4/9 to qualify), Krzysztof Ratajski (9/2 to top group, 5/6 to qualify), Nathan Girvan (25/1 to top group, 11/1 to qualify) Michael Smith will have the fondest of memories coming back to the WV Active Aldersley having finally broken his major duck here 12 months ago. Since becoming world champion, it's fair to say he hasn't kicked on in the way some would have expected and his seasonal average is well over a point lower than this time last year. He's also in a tough group with recent European Championship runner-up James Wade and Krzysztof Ratajski, who showed a real upturn in performance levels during the last two Players Championship events of the season. The Polish Eagle, whose seasonal average is not too far behind Smith, managed three 100+ averages out of five games and his lowest in that run was around 95. He's going in my 'to qualify' acca and is also a spot of value to top this group. Predicted Finish: Krzysztof Ratajski Michael Smith James Wade Nathan Girvin Click here to back Ratajski to win the group with Sky Bet

GROUP B

The seasonal stats of players in Group B

Best Odds: Jonny Clayton (2/1 to top group, 8/15 to qualify), Chris Dobey (2/1 to top group, 8/15 to qualify), Josh Rock (9/4 to top group, 8/15 to qualify), Berry van Peer (14/1 to top group, 7/2 to qualify) Josh Rock burst onto the scene at last year's Grand Slam of Darts when hitting a nine-dart finish in a stunning last-16 clash with Michael van Gerwen. He came through a tough group on debut with Luke Humphries - who he beat 5-3 - Ryan Searle and Scott Williams so he'll be itching to go even further this year to gain some much-needed confidence on the big stage ahead of the World Championship. The Northern Irishman hasn't enjoyed much fortune in the majors this season, crashing out at the first hurdle in the UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and European Championship, which explains why he's the third favourite to top this group. However, statistically, his 2023 average is slightly higher than both Jonny Clayton and Chris Dobey, while since September (95.56) he's just below Hollywood (96.13) and significantly better than the Ferret (93.84). He managed a 110 average during a match at the last Players Championship event last week and if he can produce some of the fireworks he's capable of in this short format then I think he's a good bet to fly through as group winner. Predicted Finish: Josh Rock Chris Dobey Jonny Clayton Berry van Peer Click here to back Rock to win the group with Sky Bet GROUP C

The seasonal stats of players in Group C

Best Odds: Luke Humphries (6/5 to top group, 2/7 to qualify), Gary Anderson (9/4 to top group, 4/9 to qualify), Dirk van Duijvenbode (4/1 to top group, 1/1 to qualify), Steve Lennon (16/1 to top group, 5/1 to qualify) Gary Anderson is undoubtedly one of the players of the season and comes into this tournament that he'd dearly love to win for the first time in his illustrious career with the highest seasonal average out of everyone. Since the start of September his average is over 100 and the closest anyone else can get to that is Luke Humphries with 98.61. The main question mark surrounding his chances of going all the way in a major for the first time since the 2018 Champions League of Darts is whether he can maintain his standards over the long format of the latter stages. As much as he's impressed on the Pro Tour in 2023, picking up five titles along the way, he's not reproduced the magic on the TV stages. However, the group stages is such a short format that mental fatigue isn't a factor so I can't see any other outcome than him and Humphries coming through this group. Dirk van Duijvenbode was fantastic at the start of the year but his form has tailed off a lot in recent months so it would take a real change in fortunes for him to trouble the 'big two'. I can't find logic for that. Considering how well Anderson is playing, the 9/4 available for him to finish top really does stand out despite the fact Humphries has become a major champion this season. Cool Hand is in my staking plan to lift the title though because I believe he'll be the stronger player over the longer format should they meet again in the quarter-finals. His belief couldn't be much higher now having won the World Grand Prix and his seasonal stats speak for themselves. Predicted Finish: Gary Anderson Luke Humphries Dirk van Duijvenbode Steve Lennon Click here to back Humphries to win the title with Sky Bet

Click here to back Anderson to win the group with Sky Bet GROUP D

The seasonal stats of players in Group D

Best Odds: Gerwyn Price (4/7 to top group, 1/7 to qualify), Gian van Veen (7/2 to top group, 4/6 to qualify), Ryan Searle (4/1 to top group, 8/11 to qualify), Nathan Rafferty (25/1 to top group, 12/1 to qualify) Gian van Veen gave us a 10/1 winner at the European Championship when coming through his quarter of the draw but we agonisingly missed out on a 66/1 each-way payout when the rising Dutch star was denied in the semi-finals by James Wade. However, the experience he gained from that tournament will stand him in good stead for the Grand Slam of Darts and he's clearly not fazed by anyone, especially in a short format. I'm not sure if he'd be able to go significantly far in this tournament given how long the format becomes and his lack of experience at the very highest level but as far as the group stage is concerned, I believe he can spring a surprise against Gerwyn Price, who was runner-up behind Raymond van Barneveld 12 months ago. Van Veen has the sixth highest seasonal average out of everyone in the field and the aforementioned form makes him an appetising bet despite Price's obvious strengths and the danger that Ryan Searle possesses. Predicted Finish: Gian van Veen Gerwyn Price Ryan Searle Nathan Rafferty Click here to back Van Veen to win the group with Sky Bet GROUP E

The seasonal stats of players in Group E

Best Odds: Peter Wright (6/4 to top group, 4/11 to qualify), Dave Chisnall (15/8 to top group, 2/5 to qualify), Stephen Bunting (4/1 to top group, 5/6 to qualify), Stowe Buntz (20/1 to top group, 10/1 to qualify) Dave Chisnall will be most peoples' pick to win this group at 15/8 and I wouldn't be surprised either - especially considering I've backed him each-way for the title. Chizzy has enjoyed a lot of hot streaks of form this season - as demonstrated by his five titles including three on the European Tour which all came against Luke Humphries - and he's in the middle of one right now. At the last two Players Championship events in Barnsley, he finished runner-up to Gerwyn Price in the first and then beat Jim Williams in the final of the second to round off a tremendous Pro Tour campaign. His average of 96.14 is among the top 10 in the field and it's encouraging to see him pick up his form after a highly disappointing World Grand Prix and European Championship. However, although I'm pretty sure he'll get through the groups, I quite fancy Stephen Bunting to top this group at 4/1. The Bullet's average of 97.69 since the start of September is higher than Chizzy and places him in the top five out of everyone in this field and the numbers he produced during the qualifying event were fantastic, including a 111 average against Martin Schindler. Sure, Peter Wright did win the European Championship but I'm still sceptical about his performance levels and whether he's vulnerable in such a strong group. Predicted Finish: Stephen Bunting Dave Chisnall Peter Wright Stowe Buntz Click here to back Chisnall each-way to win the title with Sky Bet

Click here to back Bunting to win the group with Sky Bet GROUP F

The seasonal stats of players in Group F

Best Odds: Danny Noppert (1/1 to top group, 1/12 to qualify), Andrew Gilding (11/4 to top group, 4/7 to qualify), Brendan Dolan (7/2 to top group, 5/6 to qualify), Haruki Muramatsu (16/1 to top group, 7/1 to qualify) Without wanting to sound too harsh, there will need to be a nine-darter for this group to catch everyone's attention. All the matches are going to be quite slow and arduous to say the least and a real test of mental patience. For the fans as well as the players! Danny Noppert is a seeded player despite having to scrape through the last-gasp qualifier and his reward was to end up with the weakest group on paper. He can't afford to be complacent however because his usual standard isn't exactly light years ahead of Brendan Dolan and Andrew Gilding. Even-money prices may attract some punters to Noppert but I can see him slipping up and leaving the door open for Dolan, who goes into my 'to qualify' acca ahead of Gilding, who has been out of form statistically in recent months. Predicted Finish: Brendan Dolan

Danny Noppert

Andrew Gilding

Haruki Muramatsu GROUP G

The seasonal stats of players in Group G

Best Odds: Michael van Gerwen (8/13 to top group, 1/25 to qualify), Rob Cross (9/4 to top group, 2/9 to qualify), Martijn Kleermaker (14/1 to top group, 4/1 to qualify), Fallon Sherrock (18/1 to top group, 11/2 to qualify) As much as it would be great to see Fallon Sherrock pick up a win against Michael van Gerwen or Rob Cross and reach the knockout stages of the Grand Slam for the second time in her career, it's hard to envisage. Sherrock has enjoyed her best spell on the Women's Series in recent months in terms of the way she's stood up to Beau Greaves so her confidence levels are much higher than earlier in the year. Nobody needs reminding of what standards she can produce against the men - not least Michael van Gerwen who was given a real run for his money in the final of the Nordic Darts Masters a couple of years ago - but the 'big two' in this group should come through. It's not been MVG's best season by any means but he's still picked up six titles and boasts a very healthy average of 97.95 while Rob Cross has won four and has the seventh highest average out of all the qualified players. Sherrock could well pick up a win against Martijn Kleermaker, who has one of the lowest seasonal averages in the field and is only here by virtue of the last-gasp qualifying event, which always seems to throw up players who don't really deserve to grace this major compared to some much bigger names that miss out. But that's a debate for another article. Predicted Finish: Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross Fallon Sherrock Martijn Kleermaker GROUP H

The seasonal stats of players in Group H