Michael Smith got so tired of knocking on the door, he just decided to kick it off its hinges instead.
The world of darts has been waiting for Bully Boy to win any of the sport's biggest prizes ever since bursting onto the scene as the 2013 World Youth champion, but despite possessing such immense talent, he suffered the heartache of losing all eight of his major finals dating back to his 2018 Premier League defeat to Michael van Gerwen.
Two of his previous final setbacks came on the World Championship stage against MVG in 2019 and Peter Wright at the start of this year, when he received yet more widespread encouragement that his moment of glory was just around the corner.
Much had been made of his improving mental strength, which helped him overcome Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in epic matches during his Ally Pally run, but the agonising nature of his 11-10 defeat to Danny Noppert in this year's UK Open final made people question whether those battle scars are proving to be painful to heal, especially as it was the third time he'd lost a deciding leg in a final.
It didn't take him long to bounce back with four more other titles - including revenge over Noppert in the Dutch Darts Masters and a second World Series crown at the televised US Darts Masters back in June, where he defeated van Gerwen 8-5 in the final.
The 32-year-old, who was tipped on these pages pre-tournament at 12/1, then earned another crack at a maiden major when reaching last month's European Championship final but despite being the overwhelming favourite against first-time finalist Ross Smith, he had to play the role of the gallant loser once again.
This time it was different.
In his ninth major final at the Grand Slam of Darts, he punished Nathan Aspinall for a sluggish start and never looked back.
By the time the finishing line arrived, he was simply too far ahead for any last-gasp jitters and pinned match dart at his first attempt to run out an emphatic 16-5 winner and become the seventh different player to get their hands on the Phil Taylor Trophy.
The popular St Helens thrower, who was also runner-up at the 2020 Masters, 2019 World Matchplay and the 2018 World Series of Darts Finals, collapsed to the floor in sheer relief before Aspinall got him back to his feet and raised his arm aloft.
In truth, Smith didn't have to be anywhere near the standard we saw him produce against Joe Cullen in the quarter-finals or Raymond van Barneveld's in Sunday afternoon's semi-finals, when he averaged in excess of 100 and threw a combined 31 maximums across both matches.
Aspinall, who was beaten in last month's World Grand Prix final by Michael van Gerwen, couldn't get going and after pulling a leg back to trail 8-5, he'd only attempt six more darts at a double as Bully Boy won eight legs on the trot to get his hands on the trophy and a cheque for £150,000.
“I’m used to giving the runner-up speech,” joked Smith, who averaged 96, landed nine 180s and converted 50% of his attempts at doubles.
“I was so nervous. In the first few legs I was shaking like mad, but then Nathan started to miss doubles and let me in. Nathan is a quality player and if he had got going it would have been a totally different game.
“Every time I got a shot I took it out, and then I started to find my scoring but my doubles stayed, so happy days!"
“The hard work starts again now,” insisted Smith, who will aim to make it back-to-back titles at next week’s Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead.
“Nobody can take this away from me now. It’s a big weight off my shoulders. I’m going to enjoy this until Thursday and then on Friday it’s a new event, and now I’ve got this title, who knows?”
The floodgates may well open for Smith if he follows in the footsteps of Wright.
Snakebite, who also inflicted an agonising 11-10 defeat on Smith in the 2020 Masters when surviving three missed match darts, said after the World Championship final back in January: "Michael is the future of darts, I feel for him tonight because I've been in his position."
Indeed, Wright lost his first five major finals before triumphing against Price at the 2017 UK Open and although he did go on to lose his next seven in a row, he has now won six of his last seven dating back to his maiden world title.
Aspinall agreed, saying: “I love Michael to bits. I’m so proud of him. It’s hard to get over the line, and he’s finally done it.
"I said to him before the match, as soon as he wins one he is going to dominate, and I’m really sorry to the rest of the Tour Card Holders, because we’re all in trouble now!”
As for his own run to the final, the Asp said: "From where I came from in January, I’m really proud to reach two major finals in three tournaments.
"I just couldn’t find it. It was just one of those nights, but if I’m going to lose to anyone I’m glad it’s Michael, and hopefully we will play together at the World Cup in June."
Average
180s
Checkout Percentage
100+ checkouts
Bully Boy beat the legendary Dutchman 16-12 in Sunday afternoon's semi-final in Wolverhampton to make it through to a ninth career final in which he will bid to end a run of eight successive defeats.
Three of those have been in 2022 - including the World Championship at the start of the season - but he will be confident of breaking his duck later on Sunday evening after a fine performance against Barney, who had been rolling back the years this week.
Smith surged into a 5-0 lead in the first to 16 before Van Barneveld battled his way back, eventually levelling at 10-10.
But the St Helens was not prepared to let this opportunity slip and with the tie poised at 12-12, rattled off the final four legs to book himself another final spot.
Smith averaged an impressive 104.10 and fired in 17 180s while crowd favourite van Barneveld heads home with a lot of pride having reached his first major televised semi-final since the 2017 World Championship.
If Smith is to get his hands on some silverware he will have to beat Nathan Aspinall in the final.
Aspinall, who was runner-up at the Grand Prix in Leicester last month, beat Luke Humphries 16-12 in the other semi-final.
It was a tight game which was tied at 11-11 until Aspinall hit the gas, claiming victory with a stylish 121 checkout.
