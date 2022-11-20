Michael Smith got so tired of knocking on the door, he just decided to kick it off its hinges instead.

In truth, Smith didn't have to be anywhere near the standard we saw him produce against Joe Cullen in the quarter-finals or Raymond van Barneveld's in Sunday afternoon's semi-finals, when he averaged in excess of 100 and threw a combined 31 maximums across both matches. Aspinall, who was beaten in last month's World Grand Prix final by Michael van Gerwen, couldn't get going and after pulling a leg back to trail 8-5, he'd only attempt six more darts at a double as Bully Boy won eight legs on the trot to get his hands on the trophy and a cheque for £150,000. “I’m used to giving the runner-up speech,” joked Smith, who averaged 96, landed nine 180s and converted 50% of his attempts at doubles. “I was so nervous. In the first few legs I was shaking like mad, but then Nathan started to miss doubles and let me in. Nathan is a quality player and if he had got going it would have been a totally different game. “Every time I got a shot I took it out, and then I started to find my scoring but my doubles stayed, so happy days!"

“The hard work starts again now,” insisted Smith, who will aim to make it back-to-back titles at next week’s Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead. “Nobody can take this away from me now. It’s a big weight off my shoulders. I’m going to enjoy this until Thursday and then on Friday it’s a new event, and now I’ve got this title, who knows?” The floodgates may well open for Smith if he follows in the footsteps of Wright. Snakebite, who also inflicted an agonising 11-10 defeat on Smith in the 2020 Masters when surviving three missed match darts, said after the World Championship final back in January: "Michael is the future of darts, I feel for him tonight because I've been in his position." Indeed, Wright lost his first five major finals before triumphing against Price at the 2017 UK Open and although he did go on to lose his next seven in a row, he has now won six of his last seven dating back to his maiden world title. Aspinall agreed, saying: “I love Michael to bits. I’m so proud of him. It’s hard to get over the line, and he’s finally done it. "I said to him before the match, as soon as he wins one he is going to dominate, and I’m really sorry to the rest of the Tour Card Holders, because we’re all in trouble now!” As for his own run to the final, the Asp said: "From where I came from in January, I’m really proud to reach two major finals in three tournaments. "I just couldn’t find it. It was just one of those nights, but if I’m going to lose to anyone I’m glad it’s Michael, and hopefully we will play together at the World Cup in June."

Semi-final round up Bully Boy beat the legendary Dutchman 16-12 in Sunday afternoon's semi-final in Wolverhampton to make it through to a ninth career final in which he will bid to end a run of eight successive defeats. Three of those have been in 2022 - including the World Championship at the start of the season - but he will be confident of breaking his duck later on Sunday evening after a fine performance against Barney, who had been rolling back the years this week. Smith surged into a 5-0 lead in the first to 16 before Van Barneveld battled his way back, eventually levelling at 10-10. But the St Helens was not prepared to let this opportunity slip and with the tie poised at 12-12, rattled off the final four legs to book himself another final spot. Smith averaged an impressive 104.10 and fired in 17 180s while crowd favourite van Barneveld heads home with a lot of pride having reached his first major televised semi-final since the 2017 World Championship.

If Smith is to get his hands on some silverware he will have to beat Nathan Aspinall in the final. Aspinall, who was runner-up at the Grand Prix in Leicester last month, beat Luke Humphries 16-12 in the other semi-final. It was a tight game which was tied at 11-11 until Aspinall hit the gas, claiming victory with a stylish 121 checkout.

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results Scoring System: Each competitor played each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group progressed to the knockout stages. Group A Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts

Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall

Final standings in Group A

Group B Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez

Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez

Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock

Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez

Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic

Final standings in Group B

Group C Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen

Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Latest standings in Group C

Group D Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler

Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas

Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas

Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas

Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler

Final standings in Group D

Group E Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar

Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar

Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall

Final standings in Group E

Group F Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates

Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates

Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta

Final standings in Group F

Group G Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty

Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty

Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith

Final standings in Group G

Group H Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams

Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams

Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams

Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock