Paul Nicholson highlights his favourite four displays from down the years in his latest Grand Slam of Darts column...

Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade (2010 final)

When the Grand Slam is mentioned, this is probably one of the first matches that springs to mind.

Everyone thought James Wade was at a point in his career where he was about to tick this title off his list, especially when he raced into an 8-0 lead in the final.

Scott Waites was obviously a very handy player but it would be three more years before he'd win his first BDO title and was understandably a big underdog before a dart was thrown, let alone when facing such a tall mountain to climb.

This was actually the second year running he'd made the final - a remarkable feat considering he was the only BDO player ever to get that far - but he'd lost 16-2 against Phil Taylor 12 months earlier and the prospect of another heavy defeat would have loomed large on his mind.

Wade may have had the experience and pedigree of winning PDC majors in his favour too but even an 8-0 lead wasn't enough!

Although it was a PDC event, the crowd really started to get behind Waites due to the underdog factor and once he'd got back on level terms, he didn't buckle under the pressure of getting a job done.