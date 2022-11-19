Humphries’ consistent scoring continued – as did van Gerwen’s poor doubles conversion – to move within one of victory before landing double top to pull it off and eliminate yet another big name from the competition.

Dutchman van Gerwen, a three-time Grand Slam winner, broke back with an 11-leg dart following the restart only for Humphries to swiftly halt the revival with a 132 checkout.

Successive checkouts of 140 and 167 extended Humphries’ advantage at 6-3 before Cool Hand Luke headed into the next break 9-6 in front.

Van Gerwen had impressed in his win over nine-dart hero Josh Rock in the last round, but some wayward finishing during the opening legs saw Humphries, who settled to hit four 180s, lead 3-2 at the interval.

🏆🆒 Pretty cool from Luke Humphries, who wins 16-10 and promises to give his dad the Grand Slam trophy if he wins it tomorrow 🎯 Smith, van Barneveld, Humphries, Aspinall. 🤔 Who wins it? pic.twitter.com/yhyd8LqogS

“In the end it was a good performance, the doubles were very scrappy at the start,” Humphries, who revealed he had changed darts mid-match, told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t feel nervous I was just trying to get in front of him too early because I know how good Michael is.

“It (the victory) is up there because everyone discounted me before we played tonight, but I just proved again I can beat the top players.

“He missed a lot of doubles, but I was there to pounce and take the chances when I needed them.”

In Saturday’s opening match, Nathan Aspinall beat debutant Alan Soutar 16-12 to secure a place in the Grand Slam semi-finals for the first time, where he will face Humphries.

Aspinall took command early on as he opened up a 4-1 advantage heading into the interval, before Scotsman Soutar recovered to level at 7-7.

A 142 checkout helped the Englishman re-establish his lead as he claimed the next five legs before Soutar cut the deficit back to 14-11.

Aspinall, though, eventually closed out victory on double top, finishing with a match average of 95.18 having landed seven maximums.

“At the end of that match I was really poor, and I have to improve tomorrow or I’m not going to be winning anything,” conceded Aspinall.

“I’m into another semi-final though, so I’ve got to take the positives, and I don’t think a big title is too far away.”

He's not the only one thinking that heading into a fascinating Sunday.