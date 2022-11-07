The full draw, results, round-ups and group standings from the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts, which takes place from November 12-20 at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.

The 15th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts is almost upon us, as Gerwyn Price bids to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy for the fourth time in five years. Here, you can follow how the event unfolds with the group standings, results, round ups, details of how the players qualified and a look back at previous winners. Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage draw Click for Sky Bet's darts odds

Draw to be made on Monday November 7. Scroll further down for a list of qualified players. Group A Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group B Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group C Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group D Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group E Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group F Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group G Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Group H Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0 Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down. Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results Click for Sky Bet's darts odds Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) Eight matches Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) Eight matches Sunday November 13

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) Eight matches Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) Eight matches Monday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) Eight matches Tuesday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs) Eight matches Wednesday November 16 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs) Four matches Thursday November 17 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs) Four matches Friday November 18

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs) Two matches Saturday November 19

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs) Two matches Sunday November 20

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs) Two matches Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs) Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on? Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Sky Bet odds Click here for more darts odds from Sky Bet

Grand Slam of Darts: Invited players and qualifiers Invited in the following order; TV Event Finalists, then European Tour Winners, then Players Championship winners (up to 16) 2021/22 PDC World Champion - PETER WRIGHT (1)

2021 Grand Slam Champion - GERWYN PRICE (2)

2022 Premier League Champion - MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (3)

2022 World Matchplay Champion - (Michael van Gerwen)

2022 World Grand Prix Champion - (Michael van Gerwen)

2022 Masters Champion - JOE CULLEN (4)

2022 UK Open Champion - DANNY NOPPERT (5)

2022 European Champion - ROSS SMITH (6)

2021 Players Championship Finals Champion - (Peter Wright)

2022 World Series of Darts Finals Champion - (Gerwyn Price)

2022 World Cup Champions x2 - DAMON HETA & SIMON WHITLOCK (7-8)

2021/22 PDC World Championship runner-up - MICHAEL SMITH (9)

2021 Grand Slam runner-up - (Peter Wright)

2022 Premier League runner-up - (Joe Cullen)

2022 World Matchplay runner-up - (Gerwyn Price)

2022 World Grand Prix runner-up - NATHAN ASPINALL (10)

2022 Masters runner-up - DAVE CHISNALL (11)

2022 UK Open runner-up - (Michael Smith)

2022 European Championship runner-up - (Michael Smith)

2021 Players Championship Finals runner-up - RYAN SEARLE (12)

2022 World Series of Darts Finals runners-up - DIRK VAN DUIJVENBODE (13)

2022 World Cup runners-up x2 - (Gerwyn Price &) JONNY CLAYTON (14) 2022 European Tour Event Winners

In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order LUKE HUMPHRIES x4 (15) 2022 Players Championship Event Winners In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order ROB CROSS x2 (16) PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier RITCHIE EDHOUSE

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD

ADAM GAWLAS

ALAN SOUTAR

MARTIN SCHINDLER

LUKE WOODHOUSE

MENSUR SULJOVIC

JERMAINE WATTIMENA Additional Qualifiers 2021 World Youth Champion - TED EVETTS

2021 World Youth Championship runner-up - NATHAN RAFFERTY

2022 Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner - SCOTT WILLIAMS

2022 Development Tour Order of Merit - JOSH ROCK

2022 Women’s World Matchplay Winner - FALLON SHERROCK

2022 Women's Series Order of Merit Winner - LISA ASHTON

2022 PDC Asian Championship Winner - CHRISTIAN PEREZ

2022 North American Championship Winner - LEONARD GATES

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!) The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met. Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs. The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group. Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players. In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts. From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. Knockout stage (far more simple!) From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.