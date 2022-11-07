Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price is the Grand Slam of Darts champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Gerwyn Price is the Grand Slam of Darts champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Grand Slam of Darts 2022: Group draw, tables, schedule, results, live Sky Sports TV coverage details & betting odds

By Sporting Life
11:55 · MON November 07, 2022

The full draw, results, round-ups and group standings from the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts, which takes place from November 12-20 at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.

The 15th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts is almost upon us, as Gerwyn Price bids to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy for the fourth time in five years.

Here, you can follow how the event unfolds with the group standings, results, round ups, details of how the players qualified and a look back at previous winners.

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage draw

Group A

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group B

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group C

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group D

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group E

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group F

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group G

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Group H

  1. Player A P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  2. Player B P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  3. Player C P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0
  4. Player D P 0 W 0 L 0 LegDiff +0 Pts 0

Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down.

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Saturday November 12
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight matches

Sunday November 13
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight matches

Monday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight matches

Tuesday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

  • Eight matches

Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Sky Bet odds

Grand Slam of Darts: Invited players and qualifiers

Invited in the following order; TV Event Finalists, then European Tour Winners, then Players Championship winners (up to 16)

  • 2021/22 PDC World Champion - PETER WRIGHT (1)
  • 2021 Grand Slam Champion - GERWYN PRICE (2)
  • 2022 Premier League Champion - MICHAEL VAN GERWEN (3)
  • 2022 World Matchplay Champion - (Michael van Gerwen)
  • 2022 World Grand Prix Champion  - (Michael van Gerwen)
  • 2022 Masters Champion - JOE CULLEN (4)
  • 2022 UK Open Champion - DANNY NOPPERT (5)
  • 2022 European Champion - ROSS SMITH (6)
  • 2021 Players Championship Finals Champion - (Peter Wright)
  • 2022 World Series of Darts Finals Champion - (Gerwyn Price)
  • 2022 World Cup Champions x2 - DAMON HETA & SIMON WHITLOCK (7-8)
  • 2021/22 PDC World Championship runner-up - MICHAEL SMITH (9)
  • 2021 Grand Slam runner-up - (Peter Wright)
  • 2022 Premier League runner-up - (Joe Cullen)
  • 2022 World Matchplay runner-up - (Gerwyn Price)
  • 2022 World Grand Prix runner-up - NATHAN ASPINALL (10)
  • 2022 Masters runner-up - DAVE CHISNALL (11)
  • 2022 UK Open runner-up - (Michael Smith)
  • 2022 European Championship runner-up - (Michael Smith)
  • 2021 Players Championship Finals runner-up - RYAN SEARLE (12)
  • 2022 World Series of Darts Finals runners-up - DIRK VAN DUIJVENBODE (13)
  • 2022 World Cup runners-up x2 - (Gerwyn Price &) JONNY CLAYTON (14)

2022 European Tour Event Winners
In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order

  • LUKE HUMPHRIES x4 (15)

2022 Players Championship Event Winners

In order of number of event wins and then PDC Ranking Order

  • ROB CROSS x2 (16)

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier

  • RITCHIE EDHOUSE
  • RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD
  • ADAM GAWLAS
  • ALAN SOUTAR
  • MARTIN SCHINDLER
  • LUKE WOODHOUSE
  • MENSUR SULJOVIC
  • JERMAINE WATTIMENA

Additional Qualifiers

  • 2021 World Youth Champion - TED EVETTS
  • 2021 World Youth Championship runner-up - NATHAN RAFFERTY
  • 2022 Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner - SCOTT WILLIAMS 
  • 2022 Development Tour Order of Merit - JOSH ROCK  
  • 2022 Women’s World Matchplay Winner - FALLON SHERROCK
  • 2022 Women's Series Order of Merit Winner - LISA ASHTON
  • 2022 PDC Asian Championship Winner - CHRISTIAN PEREZ
  • 2022 North American Championship Winner - LEONARD GATES

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

  • Winner £125,000
  • Runner-Up £65,000
  • Semi-Finalists £40,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £20,000
  • Second Round Losers £10,000
  • Third in Group £7,500
  • Fourth in Group £4,000
  • Group Winner Bonus £3,500
  • Total: £550,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 6
  • Michael van Gerwen - 3
  • Gerwyn Price - 3
  • Jose de Sousa - 1
  • Scott Waites - 1
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 1

Fetching latest games....