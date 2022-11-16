Gerwyn Price produced a stunning comeback to defeat Danny Noppert and set up a quarter-final with Raymond van Barneveld at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.

The defending champion has won this event every time it's been staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton (2018, 2019, 2021) and has now won 22 of his 25 matches on this stage, with his only defeats coming in the group stages. Price kicked off the game in style with a blockbuster 150 checkout but an unfazed Noppert bounced back to open up leads of 3-1 and 7-4 to leave in big trouble. But the Iceman once again used his incredible mental strength to dig deep like a true champion, winning three of the next four legs before unleashing a stunning 164 checkout on the bullseye to level up at 8-8.

🤯👏 "Champions find a way" and that's what Gerwyn Price always seems to do.



Gerwyn Price has real sympathy for Fallon Sherrock about the 'hate' she's been struggling with.



That knocked the stuffing out of the UK Open champion and didn't see another dart at a double as Price roared into the quarter-finals with a fourth successive 100+ average of the tournament (100.1).

Earlier, van Barneveld rolled back the years to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016. The 55-year-old, who defeated Michael van Gerwen to win this trophy 10 years ago, upset the odds to top a group with Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall and Ted Evetts but questions marks were raised by Michael van Gerwen about his chances of coping with the longer best-of-19 legs format. However, in a thrilling game against another veteran in 53-year-old Simon Whitlock, he averaged 94 and threw six 180s during a 10-8 victory that brought the Barney Army to their feet. The Wizard, who won the World Cup for Australia earlier this season, averaged just over 101, threw four maximums and a pair of 100+ checkouts to push the crowd favourite hard but ultimately came up short.

Michael Smith booked his place in the quarter-finals for the fourth year in succession with a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Rob Cross. Bully Boy, who is still searching for his first major title, has yet to fire on all cylinders in Wolverhampton this week despite being one of the tournament favourites and found it a struggle to defuse Voltage. Smith averaged 96 compared to his opponent's 97 and threw three fewer 180s with five but after Cross fought back from 8-5 down to level up at 8-8, the St Helens ace regained his composure to take the next two legs.

It was a hard-fought match but Michael Smith finally gets over the line against Rob Cross as he secures a 10-8 victory to reach the Quarter-Finals. #GSOD | L16

Smith will next face Joe Cullen, who celebrated his wedding anniversary in style by thrashing an out-of-sorts Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-4.