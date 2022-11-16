Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Gerwyn Price comeback sets up quarter-final clash with Raymond van Barneveld at Grand Slam of Darts

By Sporting Life
23:44 · WED November 16, 2022

Gerwyn Price produced a stunning comeback to defeat Danny Noppert and set up a quarter-final with Raymond van Barneveld at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.

The defending champion has won this event every time it's been staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton (2018, 2019, 2021) and has now won 22 of his 25 matches on this stage, with his only defeats coming in the group stages.

Price kicked off the game in style with a blockbuster 150 checkout but an unfazed Noppert bounced back to open up leads of 3-1 and 7-4 to leave in big trouble.

But the Iceman once again used his incredible mental strength to dig deep like a true champion, winning three of the next four legs before unleashing a stunning 164 checkout on the bullseye to level up at 8-8.

That knocked the stuffing out of the UK Open champion and didn't see another dart at a double as Price roared into the quarter-finals with a fourth successive 100+ average of the tournament (100.1).

Earlier, van Barneveld rolled back the years to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

The 55-year-old, who defeated Michael van Gerwen to win this trophy 10 years ago, upset the odds to top a group with Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall and Ted Evetts but questions marks were raised by Michael van Gerwen about his chances of coping with the longer best-of-19 legs format.

However, in a thrilling game against another veteran in 53-year-old Simon Whitlock, he averaged 94 and threw six 180s during a 10-8 victory that brought the Barney Army to their feet.

The Wizard, who won the World Cup for Australia earlier this season, averaged just over 101, threw four maximums and a pair of 100+ checkouts to push the crowd favourite hard but ultimately came up short.

Michael Smith booked his place in the quarter-finals for the fourth year in succession with a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Rob Cross.

Bully Boy, who is still searching for his first major title, has yet to fire on all cylinders in Wolverhampton this week despite being one of the tournament favourites and found it a struggle to defuse Voltage.

Smith averaged 96 compared to his opponent's 97 and threw three fewer 180s with five but after Cross fought back from 8-5 down to level up at 8-8, the St Helens ace regained his composure to take the next two legs.

Smith will next face Joe Cullen, who celebrated his wedding anniversary in style by thrashing an out-of-sorts Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-4.

More to follow...

Grand Slam of Darts: Results

Group Stage

  • Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages.

Group A

  • Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
  • Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall

Group B

  • Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
  • Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
  • Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic

Group C

  • Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
  • Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Group D

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
  • Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
  • Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler

Group E

  • Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
  • Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
  • Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall

Group F

  • Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
  • Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta

Group G

  • Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith

Group H

  • Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
  • Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout stages

Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Simon Whitlock
  • Michael Smith 10-8 Rob Cross
  • Danny Noppert 8-10 Gerwyn Price
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-10 Joe Cullen

Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Nathan Aspinall v Jermaine Wattimena
  • Alan Soutar v Jonny Clayton
  • Michael van Gerwen v Josh Rock
  • Ross Smith v Luke Humphries

Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DAILY SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....