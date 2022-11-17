Earlier this week, Sherrock revealed no longer feels welcome on the women’s tour due to the negativity towards her and what she feels is a hostile environment.

The 28-year-old has achieved numerous historic feats since her unforgettable 'glass ceiling smashing' run to the third round of the 2020 World Championship, which deservedly resulted in her being given invites into the PDC's lucrative World Series as well as a lot of media coverage.

Sherrock's other exploits include a stunning run to last year's Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals, where she averaged almost 100 over 29 legs against Peter Wright, and coming from 7-1 down to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 at the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters before finishing a close runner-up to Michael van Gerwen.

But apart from winning the PDC's Women's World Matchplay, which earned a spot in this year's Grand Slam of Darts, Sherrock has endured a tough 2022 and missed out on World Championship qualification after finishing third behind Lisa Ashton and teenage sensational Beau Greaves in the Women's Series Order of Merit.

The Milton Keynes ace feels other players are relishing her current struggles - despite how much publicity her efforts have given the women's game.

She said: “It doesn’t matter what I do, I am still going to get hate. I could be the best person in the world and I still get hate or I could do everything wrong and still get it. I am at a point now where I am like, ‘If you are going to hate me, hate me’.

“I am not going to beat around the bush, I even get it with players now and I genuinely don’t care anymore. I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone does or says to me."

“It is mostly the women, I am not welcome with the women much anymore, I learned that last weekend in Wigan. I want to try and better myself so I have more opportunity playing on the PDC side with the men, so hopefully I can perform better and improve. I feel what me and Lisa have done for the sport, I don’t think they realise how much we have helped.

“It’s not like they should say thank you, but they genuinely don’t care and they are all against us, they cheer against us and it’s just not a very nice environment.”

While Sherrock's main issues are about fellow players, she's also had to deal with a lot of negativity about her temporary fall from grace on social media.

Price is also no stranger to dealing with the 'haters' in the world of darts following his rapid - and often controversial - rise to the top and he certainly had sympathy for Sherrock.

The Iceman said: "She's been probably had even more abuse than me this year so maybe she should give me some advice on how to handle it! It's a tough world - you are out there to earn a living and do your best but there will always be critics no matter how good or bad you are.

"But I do feel really bad for the way she's feeling and how people have treated her."

"Obviously other players will feel threatened when you break through and have success. I don't want to play Josh Rock at the moment! But when it's the fans it's harder to deal with."