The 18-year-old, who became the youngest ever darts world champion at the Lakeside earlier this year, missed the first 12 of 20 Women's Series tournaments this season due to her WDF commitments, but she then won the next six, including Saturday's double-header, to put herself right in contention heading into the final two events on Sunday.

With the top two players on the Women's Series Order of Merit earning an automatic place at the Alexandra Palace, Greaves trailed Sherrock by just £250 in the race to finish second behind Lisa Ashton, who could not be caught.

The Doncaster star subsequently stunned Sherrock 5-3 in the event 19 final, recording a women's record average of 107.86 in the process, and that meant she just needed to equal or better her rival's run in the last event of the season.

It wasn't too long before Greaves could start celebrating her Ally Pally debut as Sherrock suffered a last-16 defeat to Mikuru Suzuki that ended her chances of returning to second place.