Sherrock still occupies second spot going into Events 19 & 20 with £6,250 to Greaves' £6,000, but the momentum is certainly on the teenager's side as she eyes a World Championship debut in December.

The top two players from the final Women’s Series Order of Merit will compete at the sport’s biggest event at Alexandra Palace, with Ashton already assured of her qualification.

The Doncaster darter now trails Fallon Sherrock by £250 in the race for World Championship qualification alongside Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton, setting up a thrilling finale ahead of the last two events of 2022 on Sunday.

Greaves scooped four consecutive titles on the fourth weekend of Women’s Series action in Hildesheim in August, and claimed back-to-back wins in Events 17 & 18 to create more history at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

GLORY FOR GREAVES IN EVENT 17! 🏆 Remarkable from Beau Greaves, who clinches her fifth consecutive PDC Women's Series title in sensational style! The 18-year-old takes out a stunning 158 finish to defeat Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 in a dramatic Event 17 final! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ehUMdTi4aN

SIX ON THE SPIN! 🏆 Beau Greaves extends her remarkable winning run on the PDC Women's Series to 38 matches with a sixth straight title! 🤯 Greaves edges out Lisa Ashton 5-4 in a dramatic Event 18 final to keep her World Championship qualification hopes firmly alive! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xL8RQyQyK4

"I'm really enjoying it. I am so relaxed at the minute." Brilliant Beau Greaves reflects on a record-breaking sixth successive PDC Women's Series title, as she sets up a thrilling finale to the 2022 season on Sunday! 👇 pic.twitter.com/tnbVVBrLBG

“It’s a massive achievement to follow on from my wins in Germany, so I’m really happy,” said Greaves, who did not feature in the first 12 Women’s Series events of the year.

“I want to win and that’s what I’m here for, but I just love playing darts. I am really enjoying it and I’m so relaxed at the minute.

“It’s a massive opportunity to play at Ally Pally and I’d love to have a go, but if not, I’ll try to qualify next year.”

Greaves secured her fifth consecutive Women’s Series title with a hard-fought 5-3 win over Mikuru Suzuki in Event 17, which she sealed with a stunning 158 checkout.

The pair met in three of the four finals during the last Women’s Series weekend in August, and Greaves again came out on top to preserve her incredible unbeaten record.

The 18-year-old began her campaign with whitewash wins over Eleanor Cairns and Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat, before sweeping aside Irish star Robyn Byrne 4-1 with a 94 average.

Greaves continued her blistering form by posting a 98 average in her four-leg blitz of Laura Turner, before battling past Betfred Women’s World Matchplay runner-up Aileen de Graaf in the last eight.

The teenage sensation then registered her second 98 average of the afternoon in a semi-final success against Lorraine Winstanley, landing three 180s to complete a convincing 5-2 victory.

Meanwhile, Suzuki defeated a host of star-studded names to reach her fourth final in five events, overcoming Trina Gulliver before whitewashing Sherrock to breeze through to the last 16.

The Japanese star also saw off the returning Anastasia Dobromyslova, before easing past Katie Sheldon and Maria O’Brien to relinquish just five legs en route to the final.

Ashton joined Sherrock in bowing out at the last 32 stage, succumbing 4-1 to a clinical Winstanley, who also defeated Rhian O’Sullivan and Deta Hedman in reaching the last four.

Event 18 got underway with a blockbuster clash between Greaves and De Graaf, and the 18-year-old fought back brilliantly from 2-0 down to prevail, courtesy of a 112 finish in the decider.

She continued her charge with 4-1 wins over Lauren Hitchens and Samantha Kirton, before averaging 93 to edge out Suzuki in a repeat of the Event 17 showpiece.

Greaves eased past Wales' Rhian O’Sullivan in the last eight, and another semi-final success over Winstanley saw her set up a mouth-watering showdown against Ashton.

Ashton stormed through to the Event 18 final in comprehensive fashion, dispatching Turner, Lorraine Hyde and Dobromyslova before enjoying a 5-2 win over Sherrock in the last four.

Greaves fired in legs of 15 and 13 darts to seize the early initiative against the four-time Lakeside Women's Champion, but Ashton fought back superbly; restoring parity at three-apiece with a 117 combination.

Ashton survived two match darts in the penultimate leg to force a decider, but Greaves kept her cool to pin double five and celebrate her sixth straight Women’s Series crown.

The final double-header of this year’s PDC Women’s Series takes place in Wigan on Sunday, with Events 19-20 streamed exclusively through PDCTV from 1000 GMT.

2022 PDC Women's Series: Event 17

Quarter-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 4-1 Katie Sheldon

Maria O'Brien 4-2 Mandy Smith

Lorraine Winstanley 4-1 Deta Hedman

Beau Greaves 4-2 Aileen de Graaf

Semi-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Maria O'Brien

Beau Greaves 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 18

Quarter-Finals

Lisa Ashton 4-1 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Fallon Sherrock 4-0 Rebecca Hoyland

Beau Greaves 4-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

Lorraine Winstanley 4-2 Evonne Taylor

Semi-Finals

Lisa Ashton 5-2 Fallon Sherrock

Beau Greaves 5-3 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

Beau Greaves 5-4 Lisa Ashton

