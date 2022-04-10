The teenage sensation won her 20th match in a row in all competitions for the loss of just one leg in a dominant performance, averaging just over 92 in the process.

Greaves also had Trina Gulliver's record Lakeside women's average of 95.97 in her sights when she managed 104 in the opening set but despite falling just a few points short, it was the highest ever recorded in the final, eclipsing Mikuru Suzuki's mark of 90.12 in 2019.

More to follow...