Beau Greaves: The women's world champion
Darts results: Beau Greaves becomes youngest ever world darts champion at the age of 18

By Sporting Life
20:23 · SUN April 10, 2022

Beau Greaves became the youngest ever world darts champion - man or woman - at the age of 18 by thrashing Kirsty Hutchinson 4-0 at the Lakeside.

The teenage sensation won her 20th match in a row in all competitions for the loss of just one leg in a dominant performance, averaging just over 92 in the process.

Greaves also had Trina Gulliver's record Lakeside women's average of 95.97 in her sights when she managed 104 in the opening set but despite falling just a few points short, it was the highest ever recorded in the final, eclipsing Mikuru Suzuki's mark of 90.12 in 2019.

More to follow...

